6 Best OnePlus 7T Cases: Your Ultimate List

OnePlus offers a compelling reason for value-conscious shoppers to upgrade to their new OnePlus 7T. This new smartphone sports impressive features that a few months ago were only available through the high-end OnePlus Pro phone line. But just because you can get a 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display and a new tri-camera array for a value price doesn’t mean that you can skip out on a protective case. Here are our picks for the best OnePlus 7T Pro cases for keeping your new phone safe from drops and scratches.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1. Foluu Crystal Clear OnePlus 7T Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Rugged drop protection
- Responsive button covers
- Raised protective bezel
- Clear cases can discolor over time
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
The Foluu Crystal Clear Case might not offer the brand recognition earned by other phone case manufacturers but its dual-layer design uses a time-tested combination of materials to offer solid drop protection in a compact form factor.
This case uses rubbery TPU material to make up its bumper frame. This frame is designed to disperse shock across the surface of the phone rather than through it and into its components. Its backplate is made of clear PC, which resists scratches while showing off the gorgeous detail of the phone’s multi-layered matte glass design.
It also has a raised bezel to protect its broadsides but this doesn’t add as much grip as cases that are made fully of TPU material like the Qoosea Clear Case.
-
2. Qoosea Crystal Clear OnePlus 7T Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and transparent
- Grippy design
- Raised protective bezel
- Clear cases can discolor over time
- Limited impact resistance
- Front bezel could be larger
The Qoosea Crystal Clear Case is a lightweight transparent case that is great for showing off your OnePlus 7T’s multi-layered matte glass design without leaving it vulnerable to drops or scratches.
Its soft TPU material both absorbs shock and adds more grip to the phone without affecting the phone’s narrow form factor, which was designed to fit comfortably in the hand. It does by leveraging a raised protective bezel that keeps either your front screen or your rear triple camera array from hitting the ground when falling face-down.
And while clear cases tend to yellow with gradual UV exposure, Qoosea offers a lifetime warranty on their case, so you can always swap yours out if it ever starts to discolor.
-
3. Olixar Leather-Style OnePlus 7T Wallet Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Slim and lightweight
- Media viewing stand mode
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
While other wallet cases are just as bulky as the wallet they replaced, the Olixar Leather-Style Folio Wallet Case is a great option for those who wish to keep their pants pockets unstretched. It provides the ability to hold two cards while adding minimal bulk to your OnePlus 7T.
Though it is not particularly well reinforced for drops, the slim faux leather folio protects all sides of your phone as it slides in and out of your pocket. Not only does the folio cover prevent scratches but it also houses two slots ideal for an ID and a credit card. There is no cash pocket as this would compromise the case’s slim profile.
As is true for most folio-style cases, the Olixar Leather Wallet Case can fold over on itself to double as a media viewing stand. The only thing that would substantially improve this case would be if it came in more colors.
-
4. Anccer Colorful Series Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Slim and lightweight
- Responsive button covers
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- Raised bezel could be larger
If you are generally pretty careful with your stuff and just want a lightweight case to prevent scratches (plus maybe a pop of color), then the Anccer Colorful Series Case is one of the best OnePlus 7T cases for you.
It is only 0.3mm at its thickest, so this is one of the most lightweight and ultra-slim cases available. Obviously, its slim form means that it is poorly suited for drop protection but a 0.8mm protective bezel around the phone’s front screen and triple camera array helps to alleviate some potential damage.
The only thing that takes this case down a peg is the fact that OnePlus 7T doesn’t have wireless charging, which is one of the main reasons that ultra-slim cases have become more popular over time. This article from Phone Arena gives the full explanation as to why the OnePlus 7T doesn’t have wireless charging if you are curious. That said, we won’t blame you if you still want to go with an ultra-slim case in spite of this.
-
5. SLEO OnePlus 7T Wallet Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Media viewing stand mode
- Lots of color options
- Bulky design
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
The SLEO OnePlus 7T Wallet Case might be a little bulky compared to other case options, but it isn’t compared to your current wallet. This case is a great way to save space in your pockets, as its ability to hold three cards plus cash basically eliminates the need to bring a wallet with you.
Its PU leather folio prevents scratches to your phone’s exterior while also providing some light drop protection as well. It has a sturdy magnetic clasp to keep it shut and it can be folded to act as a media viewing stand whenever you want to watch some 90Hz video content on this phone’s gorgeous screen.
-
6. Ringke Fusion X OnePlus 7T Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Ringke Fusion X is a
Do I Really Need a Case for the OnePlus 7T?
The OnePlus 7T is an impressive phone whose specs vastly outperform other phones in its middle price range. Once you look over the full specs on OnePlus' website, it becomes apparent that this phone absolutely needs a protective case if you want it to last until the company's next substantial upgrade.
The phone's case is made from a multi-layered matte glass design, that is capable of cracking on any side if the phone takes too big of a drop.
OnePlus ships the phone with a pre-applied screen protector but we already know that this protector alone won't cut it.
That's why we focused on finding cases with something more than a thin glass layer to protect your OnePlus 7T from damage. We recommend a case with some combination of a raised bezel, improved grip, or a rubber bumper frame.
You know what happens when you don't take precautions to protect your phone, and it is only a matter of time until misfortune rears her head again. When she does, make sure that you are covered with one of the best OnePlus 7T cases.
