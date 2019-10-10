6 Best OnePlus 7T Cases: Your Ultimate List

The Foluu Crystal Clear Case might not offer the brand recognition earned by other phone case manufacturers but its dual-layer design uses a time-tested combination of materials to offer solid drop protection in a compact form factor.

This case uses rubbery TPU material to make up its bumper frame. This frame is designed to disperse shock across the surface of the phone rather than through it and into its components. Its backplate is made of clear PC, which resists scratches while showing off the gorgeous detail of the phone’s multi-layered matte glass design.

It also has a raised bezel to protect its broadsides but this doesn’t add as much grip as cases that are made fully of TPU material like the Qoosea Clear Case.