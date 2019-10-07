Fire HD 10 Kids Edition & Kindle Kids: Pre-Order Now

Amazon announced today two new products designed just for kids: the Kindle Kids Edition and the new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. The new Kindle comes with a 10th-generation Amazon Kindle, a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year replacement guarantee—all for $109.99. While the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition includes a new Fire HD 10, a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case, and the same 2-year replacement guarantee for a price of $199.99.

Pre-order the Kindle Kids Edition here.

Pre-order the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition here.

What is the Kindle Kids Edition?

The Kindle Kids Edition is Amazon’s new Kindle bundle designed specifically for kids. It includes a 2019-model Kindle, a protective case, and a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited—Amazon’s award-winning platform that gives kids access to thousands of popular book series including Harry Potter, The Boxcar Children, and other kid-friendly titles.

After the first year, a FreeTime Unlimited subscription costs just $2.99/month for Prime members and can be canceled at any time.

‌Photo: Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition also comes with a 2-year worry-free replacement guarantee. If your Kindle is broken or damaged in any way within that 2-year window, Amazon will send you a replacement for no charge.

Kindle Kids Edition Price

The Kindle Kids Edition is available for $109.99. Amazon is also giving a special introductory offer where you can purchase two Kindle Kids Editions and save 25 percent on your total purchase of both Kindles—which is a pretty great deal!

Kindle Kids Edition Release Date

The Kindle Kids Edition will be released on October 30, 2019. Customers who pre-order ahead of time and select Two-Day Shipping at checkout will receive their new Kindle on the same day that it comes out.

Kindle Kids Edition Specs

The Kindle Kids Edition includes a 10th-generation Amazon Kindle that is one of the most popular e-reading devices available right now. Here are some of the highlights:

Adjustable front light : The Kindle has a built-in adjustable light that allows you to read indoors and outdoors, in any lighting environment. This is especially great for kids, as it means they can read comfortably no matter where they are, including in the car on their way home from school or even in bed before they go to sleep.

: The Kindle has a built-in adjustable light that allows you to read indoors and outdoors, in any lighting environment. This is especially great for kids, as it means they can read comfortably no matter where they are, including in the car on their way home from school or even in bed before they go to sleep. Long battery life : Kids aren’t the best at remembering to charge their devices. Thankfully, the Kindle Kids Edition has a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge, ensuring your kid will never be caught unable to read due to a dead battery.

: Kids aren’t the best at remembering to charge their devices. Thankfully, the Kindle Kids Edition has a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge, ensuring your kid will never be caught unable to read due to a dead battery. 6″ glare-free touch-screen display : The Kindle’s 6-inch glare-free display was specifically designed for reading. Powered by Amazon’s e-ink technology, it has a resolution of 167 ppi, which provides you with clear, crisp text. The font size and style can be adjusted however your kid wants, ensuring they have a comfortable reading experience.

: The Kindle’s 6-inch glare-free display was specifically designed for reading. Powered by Amazon’s e-ink technology, it has a resolution of 167 ppi, which provides you with clear, crisp text. The font size and style can be adjusted however your kid wants, ensuring they have a comfortable reading experience. 4 GB of storage : 4 GB may not sound like much for movies, photos, or music, but it is enough to hold thousands of books. Your child will be able to devour as many books as they can handle and still not run out of space.

: 4 GB may not sound like much for movies, photos, or music, but it is enough to hold thousands of books. Your child will be able to devour as many books as they can handle and still not run out of space. Thin and lightweight: The 2019 Kindle has dimensions of 6.3” x 4.5” x 0.34” ( 160 x 113 x 8.7 mm) and weighs just half a pound. It’s perfect for putting inside a backpack, even for smaller children, and it’s a heck of a lot lighter than carrying around full-sized books!

Kindle Kids Edition Colors

The Kindle Kids Edition comes with a black Kindle and one of four covers: Blue, Pink, Rainbow Birds, and Space Station.

What is the New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition?

‌Photo: Business Wire

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition includes a new Fire HD 10 tablet, a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case, and a 2-year worry-free replacement guarantee. Just like the Kindle Kids Edition, if anything happens to your kids’ Fire HD 10 tablet within those two years, Amazon will replace it for free.

Getting the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition means your kids will get to use FreeTime Unlimited to its full potential. The service will still give your kids access to thousands of books, but it will also allow them to enjoy kid-friendly video content, including educational shows from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Amazon FreeTime is now available on Fire TV, so you can also access all of this content on your television using a Fire TV Stick.

Parents can manage how their kids use these services using FreeTime’s flexible parental controls. One especially great function is that you can set educational goals for your kids before they are able to access games, videos, and other activities. You can even create different profiles to make tailored restrictions for each child.

Best of all, parents can set up a parent profile and bypass the FreeTime software, allowing them to use the tablet like a regular Fire HD 10.

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Price

The newly announced Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is available for $199.99—the exact same price as the earlier Kids Edition. Amazon is also offering a special introductory discount: Buy two Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets and get $50 off.

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Release Date

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will be released on October 30, 2019. Customers who pre-order and choose Two-Day Shipping at checkout will receive their new tablet on the first day it is released.

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Colors

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will be available in three great colors: Blue (above), Pink, and Purple. You can also purchase bundles of two tablets in different colors.

New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Specs

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a new Fire HD 10 tablet. This new model comes with many significant upgrades over the previous version—including a faster processor and longer battery life—while keeping the same low price. Here are some of the technical details:

Display : 10.1″ widescreen Full HD 1080p (1920×1200)

: 10.1″ widescreen Full HD 1080p (1920×1200) Processor and RAM : Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor with 2 GB RAM

: Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor with 2 GB RAM Battery life : Up to 12 hours of mixed-use. Charging is even faster now with its USB-C (2.0) port.

: Up to 12 hours of mixed-use. Charging is even faster now with its USB-C (2.0) port. Storage : 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD. It also comes with free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with the tablet.

: 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD. It also comes with free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with the tablet. Audio : Custom-tuned stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos

: Custom-tuned stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos Cameras: HD 720p front-facing camera for video chatting and selfies, with a 2 MP rear-facing camera for taking photos. You’ll have unlimited cloud storage for photos taken with the tablet.

