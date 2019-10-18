33 Best Gadgets for Gamers: Your Ultimate List

The Playstation 4 was arguably the most successful console of this generation, with dozens of incredible exclusive games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Remastered, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you’ve yet to take the plunge on a PS4, the 1TB Playstation 4 Pro is the perfect way to catch up on all of the awesome games you’ve been waiting to play.

What’s especially great about the PS4 Pro is that it is even more powerful than the original PS4 and the PS4 Slim. The Pro can output gameplay in 4K resolution, which you’ll absolutely love if you have a 4K TV, and it is also equipped with HDR technology that produces an awesome range of colors with ultra-deep blacks. Best of all, the PS4 Pro is now available for even less than the original PS4 was when it first came out.

If you want to get the most out of your PS4, you’ll definitely want to pick up a Playstation Plus membership, which let’s you play games online with friends, gives you access to exclusive deals on the Playstation Store, and even gets you new free games every month. It might also be a good idea to pick up a second DualShock 4 controller, in case you want to play cooperative games with another person.