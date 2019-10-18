33 Best Gadgets for Gamers: Your Ultimate List

If you love video games but are bored with your current gaming setup, there are tons of great gamer gadgets that can energize your experience. From cutting-edge consoles to top-of-the-line accessories, these are the best gadgets for gamers in 2019, including products for PC, consoles, and more.
The Playstation 4 was arguably the most successful console of this generation, with dozens of incredible exclusive games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Remastered, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you’ve yet to take the plunge on a PS4, the 1TB Playstation 4 Pro is the perfect way to catch up on all of the awesome games you’ve been waiting to play.
What’s especially great about the PS4 Pro is that it is even more powerful than the original PS4 and the PS4 Slim. The Pro can output gameplay in 4K resolution, which you’ll absolutely love if you have a 4K TV, and it is also equipped with HDR technology that produces an awesome range of colors with ultra-deep blacks. Best of all, the PS4 Pro is now available for even less than the original PS4 was when it first came out.
If you want to get the most out of your PS4, you’ll definitely want to pick up a Playstation Plus membership, which let’s you play games online with friends, gives you access to exclusive deals on the Playstation Store, and even gets you new free games every month. It might also be a good idea to pick up a second DualShock 4 controller, in case you want to play cooperative games with another person.
The Nintendo Switch is an incredibly cool video game console that lets you play awesome games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey at home on your TV or on the go using the Switch’s built-in HD display.
The best thing about the Switch, aside from its innovative design, is that it has tons of great games that you simply can’t play anywhere else. All of the above titles were game of the year contenders that you can only play on the Switch.
And the list of exclusives doesn’t stop there. The newly released The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is another smash hit, as is Platinum Games’ action-packed Astral Chain, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 is on the way, too! Nintendo also just released the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is a handheld-only option that is even more portable than the original Switch.
If you do pick up a Switch, there are a couple of must-have accessories you’ll want to grab with it: the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, a Switch screen protector, and a protective carrying case.
Rounding out the big three consoles of this generation, the Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle is the perfect opportunity for gamers who have been looking to purchase an Xbox One. The Xbox One X, like the PS4 Pro, is even more powerful than the original console and can output video in 4K as well as with stunning HDR.
This bundle is awesome because it also includes the hugely popular Gears 5, along with Gears of War 2, 3, and 4—plus a free month of Xbox Live Gold! Not to mention you’ll also get yourself an incredibly cool-looking limited edition console depicting the Crimson Omen logo submerged in snow and ice.
VR headsets are easily some of the coolest gamer gadgets available today, and the Oculus Quest is a great choice for anyone looking to play games in VR. What differentiates the Quest from other headsets like the HTC Vive or the Oculus Rift S is that it is completely standalone—no PC or console required. This is especially great for gamers who don’t have high-powered PCs like the Vive and the Rift S require.
The Quest is completely wireless, which gives you true freedom of motion while you play your games. The wireless design also lets you play games in any room of the house, because you aren’t tied down to your bulky PC. Simply set up the device using the Oculus mobile app, and you’ll be ready to begin experiencing VR!
One accessory I’d really recommend picking up with your Quest is this Hard Case for Oculus Quest, which makes life a hundred times easier when you want to bring your Quest to play at a friend’s house.
Don’t you wish you could play your favorite PC games wherever and whenever you want? Well that’s exactly what you’ll be able to do with the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop which is one of the best-value gaming laptops available today.
This beast of a laptop is equipped with a 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, an Intel i7-9750H, a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a lightning-fast 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD—making it more than capable of playing most modern games at max or close-to-max settings. And with a weight of just a little over five pounds and a thickness of less than an inch, it’s still light enough that you’ll actually want to carry it around with you as you go about your day.
The Havit Laptop Cooling Pad is an awesome gadget for anyone who games on their laptop. The pad is built with three powerful fans that help keep your laptop cool during long gaming sessions, which allows you to keep playing without having any stutters in performance due to overheating. Reviewer tests have shown that this pad can lower laptop temperatures by as much as 10-degrees Celsius!
The Havit pad also doubles as a laptop stand with two adjustable height settings—one that is mostly flat and one with the rear of the laptop raised. Raising the back of the laptop also raises the screen, which can be great for gaming, typing, or video watching.
The fans are super quiet, allowing you to game without being distracted by noise, and the pad is portable enough that you will be able to bring it with you wherever you use your laptop. On top of all that, it’s also backed by a one-year full manufacturer’s warranty, so you won’t have to worry about getting a faulty pad.
The single most important tool in any PC gamer’s arsenal is their mouse, which is why you need to have a good one like the Logitech G900. Equipped with a professional-grade PMW3366 optical gaming sensor, the G900 supports DPIs between 200 and 12,000 and comes with excellent software for getting the right settings for your play.
The G900 can be used as a traditional wired mouse or completely wirelessly, with a battery life of over 30 hours in wireless mode. Ditching the wire is awesome for gaming as it completely eliminates the drag caused by your mouse cord.
Other great features like the built-in customizable RGB lighting and the ambidextrous design are just the cherries on top of an already stellar product, making the Logitech G900 easily one of the best computer mice below $100 available today.
Are you constantly having to delete games, photos, videos, and other files in order to clear up hard drive space? If so, then it’s probably a good idea to pick up a Samsung T5 Portable SSD. The T5 is easily the most popular portable SSD on the market today, and with 1TB of storage, it’s an easy way to double or triple the amount of storage space you have at your disposal.
One of the best things about the T5 is that, as an SSD, it is significantly faster at reading and writing data than an old-school HDD. If you’ve never experienced the satisfaction of using an SSD before, trust me, it will blow your mind how fast this thing is at opening and closing programs.
The T5 is also portable and external from your PC. This lets you bring it with you on the go so you can play games or access other files without installing them on your laptop. It also means that you can use the T5 as a backup drive for all of the important files you’d be heartbroken to lose if anything ever happened to your desktop.
If you don’t feel like 1TB is enough storage, you could also consider picking up the 2TB model, which would take most people an eternity to fill up!
If you’ve got a high-powered gaming PC but are still using a 60Hz monitor, you’re likely not using your rig to its full potential. That’s because a 60Hz monitor can only display a maximum of 60 frames per second, even if your computer is actually outputting a higher number than that. The monitor simply isn’t able to keep up.
If you want to maximize your gaming experience, you should pick up the ASUS VG248QE, which is hands-down one of the best 144Hz monitors available today. This 24-inch monitor displays beautifully crisp 1080p picture and has an ultra-quick 1ms response time, ensuring maximum performance while you game. And the 144Hz refresh rate will be a night-and-day difference compared to your old monitor. You honestly won’t know how you ever played without it.
A second computer monitor can turn a functional gaming computer into a full-on battle station. The best way to incorporate a second monitor is with the VIVO Dual LCD Monitor Desk Mount, which allows you to suspend both monitors in the air above your desk.
Not only does this setup look incredible, it’s also functional! Two monitors on one desk can take up a lot of valuable surface real estate, leaving little room for your keyboard, mouse, and other desk gadgets. This monitor stand attaches directly to the rear of your desk, which clears up all of the room that the monitors’ bases would have otherwise taken up.
I personally have this monitor stand and love it. The initial setup takes less than 20 or 30 minutes, and once it’s set up, you have a ton of flexibility for getting both monitors exactly as you want them to be.
VIVO also sells a single-monitor variant of this same mount, which is a good option if you don’t plan on ever getting a second screen. That said, I’d recommend getting the dual version anyways, just in case you one day want to upgrade. It only costs a few dollars more, and you can use the dual version with a single monitor just as well.
A good-sized gaming mouse pad is an essential piece of equipment if you like competitive games like first-person shooters and MOBAs. The Glorious XXL Gaming Mouse Pad is a generously sized pad that provides more than enough room for not only your mouse, but also your keyboard, wrist rests, headphones, and microphone. The size might strike you as unnecessarily large, but it basically allows the mat to serve as a complete desk protector.
This particular gaming mouse pad is carefully designed to have a low-friction surface that provides your mouse hand with speed and control, while the bottom has an anti-slip rubber base that keeps the pad in place. The pad comes in black and white, with a small tasteful logo in the bottom-right corner.
If you aren’t sure that this pad is the right size for you, you could also consider the Extended pad, which is the same width as the XXL but less tall, or the Large pad that is meant solely for your mouse. Alternatively, you could go for the XXXL which is even larger than the XXL and is meant to cover an entire desk.
It can be challenging as a PC gamer to have enough space on your desk for all of the essentials: mouse, keyboard, monitor, speakers, etc. One particularly obnoxious piece of gear to deal with are gaming headphones, which take up quite a bit of space when they aren’t on your head.
The COZOO Headphone Stand with USB Hub is an elegant solution to this problem that gives you a convenient way to store your headphones underneath your desk. It provides you with a convenient shelf just for your over-ear headphones, along with several cord slots that can be used for iPod earbuds, phone chargers, and whatever else you want to use them for. You also have the option of plugging the stand into your computer via USB, which will allow you to use its front-facing USB ports and built-in headphone jack.
The Razer Gaming Mouse Bungee is an affordable gadget for PC gamers that improves their performance by minimizing mouse drag. Simply tuck your wired mouse cord into the top of the bungee and use your mouse like you normally would.
The bungee elevates your cord off of the table, completely eliminating the weighty feeling of your mouse cord dragging along the table, while simultaneously making it easier and faster to make large flickshots. The base of the bungee is also weighted and equipped with non-slip rubber feet to ensure it never topples over while you play.
A pair of dedicated gaming headphones can be an awesome addition to any gaming experience, but some people hate the feeling of a big bulky headset. One awesome alternative is the Apple AirPods, which can easily pair with any modern video game console and any Bluetooth-enabled PC.
The AirPods come with a few advantages over a regular gaming headset. For one, they’re completely wireless, which means you don’t have to worry about dangling cords interfering with your play. They’re also super lightweight and comfortable—so much so that you’ll likely forget you’re even wearing them once your head is in the game.
AirPods also make an incredible pair of iPhone headphones for everyday use. They have extraordinarily good sound quality, with shockingly good bass, and they come with a wireless charging case that can supply up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.
While I still believe that a good mouse is the most important tool in a PC gamer’s arsenal, a high-quality keyboard comes in at a close second. The Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM is a top-of-the-line mechanical gaming keyboard that is sure to elevate your gaming performance and look incredible while doing it.
With a frame built out of aircraft-grade anodized brush aluminum, the K95 looks and feels like a premium device. From top to bottom, everything on this keyboard screams of quality—from the crisp lettering and the textured wrist rest to the built-in volume wheel and the gorgeous RGB LEDs.
The K95 model linked here comes equipped with Cherry MX Speed switches, which offer minimal resistance to facilitate fast-paced gaming. The keys feel great for all kinds of games, and they’re extraordinarily comfortable for everyday computing tasks as well. Trust me, if you’ve never used a mechanical keyboard before, switching over to this bad boy is a guaranteed way to take your PC gaming experience to the next level.
The BlissLights Sky Lite Projector will fill your gaming room with beautiful projections of slowly drifting stars over a transforming blue nebula cloud. The images look absolutely incredible in a dark room and create the perfect atmosphere for multi-hour gaming sessions late into the night.
The Sky Lite allows you to modify the projections by turning on or off the clouds/lasers, adjusting the brightness, or turning on/off the rotating motion. This gives you tons of flexibility for getting the exact atmosphere you are looking for.
If you want to make the effect even more spectacular, you could pick up a BlissLights Starport USB Laser Light, which plugs right into your computer and shoots a sea of red lasers that will look great against the Sky Lite’s clouds. The BlissLights Sky Lite also makes a great gift for computer geeks looking to create a futuristic computer room.
Cool lighting is an easy way to transform a plain gaming space into a proper battle station. One of the best and most affordable ways to up the lighting in your game room is with the L8star Color-changing LED Strip Lights.
The lights arrive in one 16.4ft rope but you can cut and position pieces of the rope however you like. My favorite ways to use these lights for a game room are to either attach them around the back rim of a computer monitor or TV, which produces a really awesome glow around the screen, or to adhere them to the underside of a computer desk.
Once you’ve positioned the lights, you can set them to any color you could imagine using the MagicStrip smartphone app. You can also choose between several different lighting modes—including options like Flashing, Breathing, Strobe, and Gradient—at least one of which is sure to create a gaming atmosphere that you love.
The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is an awesome gamer gadget because it allows you to hear your games in 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound—making you feel like you’re inside the game.
Not only do these headphones sound great, but they’re also extraordinarily comfortable. The frame is built with lightweight aluminum and the ear cushions are made out of high-quality memory foam. Unlike some other gaming headphones that get heavy over time, the Cloud II headset is built from the ground up with multi-hour gaming sessions in mind.
Other great features of this headset include the detachable noise-cancellation microphone, which allows you to chat with your teammates and friends with minimal background noise, and the awesome red finish which is cool without being overly “gamery”.
The ThinkGeek LED Potion Desk Lamp is a one-of-a-kind desk lamp that is perfect for gamers who love RPGs and MOBAs. The lamp consists of a glass bottle, a plastic base, and a resin “liquid” that gets illuminated by the lamp’s RGB LEDs. This lamp is a cool way to add character and atmosphere to any gaming room.
You can set the lamp between four different colors—blue, red, green, and yellow—and switching between them is as simple as tapping the lamp’s base. You can also have the lamp transition between the four colors for a really awesome effect.
Transporting your video game console, whether by car or by plane, is always a little nervewracking because you want to be sure that it stays protected. Give yourself valuable peace of mind with the USA GEAR Console Carrying Case, which is specifically designed for transporting video game consoles and their accessories.
The USA Gear case has a durable exterior made of RipStop nylon over a reinforced shell. The interior, by contrast, is generously padded, with a large compartment for the console itself and three smaller compartments for controllers, games, cables, and other accessories.
This particular case is sized around Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles, though other consoles like the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch can fit as well. Alternatively, USA Gear also has a smaller case specifically for the Switch.
Video game live streaming is one of the biggest gaming trends of the last 15 years. If you’re a console gamer that has ever wanted to stream or record YouTube videos, you’ll want to pick up an Elgato HD60 S Video Game Capture Card, which is by far the most popular capture card available today.
The HD60 S captures video from your console in stunning 1080p resolution and up to 60 frames per second. The card then sends the captured video to your computer through a lightning-fast USB 3.0 Type C connection with minimal lag so that your viewers are essentially viewing the action in real-time.
The HD60 S works with all major streaming services, including OBS, and can also be used with the included Game Capture HD software. Getting the HD60 S set up is a snap—simply connect the card to your console and your computer software of choice and you’re all ready to go!
If you’re an aspiring video game live streamer, you could take your stream to the next level with the Elgato Stream Deck—a desktop controller meant to optimize your live stream broadcast. The Deck comes with 15 customizable LCD keys that can be set to dozens of different functions, including changing scenes, launching games, adjusting audio, tweeting that you’re live, and more.
The best thing about the Stream Deck is that it has direct integration with all major streaming software, including OBS, XSplit, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer and Elgato’s own Game Capture. Setting the Stream Deck up is as simple as dragging and dropping various functions onto keys in the Stream Deck partner app. You can assign unlimited actions to each key, which allows you to have professional-grade production quality even if you’re just a one-person show.
Like the two products before it on this list, the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is a great gadget for gamers looking to live stream on platforms like Twitch and Mixer. The C920 records stunning 1080p video and will give your stream a professional-grade facecam so your viewers can see your reactions as you play.
Two features that make the C920 better than other webcams are its excellent autofocus and automatic low-light correction, both of which help to keep your face visible and clear even in low-light conditions. The C920 also has built-in dual stereo mics with automatic noise reduction. The included mics are surprisingly high-quality and are particularly nice if you’re just starting your streaming career and haven’t invested in a streaming mic yet.
Though, if you are interested in getting a proper streaming mic, check out the next item on this list!
A final piece of gear required for any amateur live streamer is a good microphone. Ask just about anyone in the streaming community and they’ll tell you that the Blue Yeti is the gold standard microphone for video game streamers.
The biggest reason for the Yeti’s popularity is that it is incredibly high-quality for the price—it’s affordable enough that even a beginner can purchase one, but it sounds so good that you may never want to “upgrade” to something else. It’s also great because, as a USB microphone, getting started with the Yeti is as simple as plugging it into you computer and setting it as the default recording device.
If you’re an aspiring streamer, do yourself a favor and pick this mic up along with a pop filter, which will keep your voice clear and free of any sharp plosives. You might also consider getting a suspension stand, which raises your Yeti in the air and eliminates rumble from the table.
The original Xbox Elite Wireless Controller was widely regarded as one of, if not the, best controller ever made, and the upcoming Series 2 Edition has been explicitly designed based on fan feedback to be even better. Whether your preferred gaming system is the Xbox One or a PC, this is one controller that should definitely be on your radar.
What really sets these controllers apart from their competitors is that they are extraordinarily customizable—the thumbsticks, the D-pad, and the rear paddles can all be swapped out for slightly different alternatives, ensuring you end up with the most comfortable controller you’ve ever used.
For PC users, the customization doesn’t end there, as you can further modify the controller through the Xbox Accessories Windows app. The app gives you a super broad range of controls, including assigning individual buttons to act as various computer keys. You can save up to three custom profiles and switch between them on the fly with the Profile button.
Charging your PS4’s DualShock 4 controllers couldn’t be any easier thanks to the BEBONCOOL PS4 Controller Charger. This affordable controller charger charges up to two DS4 controllers at the same time, meaning you’ll never have to wait for one controller to charge before you can charge the other again!
Using this controller charger couldn’t be any easier. Simply plug it in using the included microUSB cord, plug in your controllers, and watch the front-facing LEDs to see when your controllers are still charging or fully charged. The charger serves as an excellent place to store your controllers, and it’s even equipped with a built-in protector chip so you don’t have to worry about overcharging.
Highly recommended if you’re a PS4 owner with more than one controller!
Long gaming sessions can be hard on your eyes, resulting in eyestrain or even migraine headaches. The Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses are designed to block out the harsh blue light that is primarily responsible for these symptoms, allowing you to play for longer without getting fatigued.
One thing I really like about these glasses is that, unlike some other gaming glasses, they have only a very slight amber tint to them. This makes them look much less “gamery” while still having the same positive health effects.
The glasses linked here have no magnification, but you have the option of getting ones with magnification as well, which is great for people whose eyestrain is caused by difficulty reading in addition to blue light.
Cable management is the art of making your electronic cables as organized and attractive as possible. Some people are obsessed with it, while most of us neglect it. Thankfully, the JOTO Cable Management Sleeve makes cable management about as easy as it could possibly be.
This kit comes with four sleeves which you can use to group your electronic cables together into one attractive bundle, rather than a scattered mess. The sleeves are made out of flexible neoprene which is safe for electronics and have a zipper that runs the length of the sleeve. Each sleeve can hold up to eight or ten cables, and using it is as simple as grabbing your cords and zipping them in!
What’s great about this pack is that four sleeves will likely be enough to organize both your computer and your TV gaming setups, so you’ll get a lot of value from just one order. If you’re in the mood for even more cable management hacks, you should pick up these adhesive-backed cord clips, which are also super handy to have.
Undoubtedly one of the coolest products on this list, the GAEMS VANGUARD Personal Gaming Environment is a video game console storage bag with a built-in 720p display that you can use to play your games on the go. It sounds too good to be true, but it works really well and is perfect for traveling gamers who want to bring their games with them on the road. Compatible consoles include the Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and Playstation 3 Slim.
The two key features of the Games Vanguard are the case and the display. The case is a hard shell made of durable plastic that, along with the padded interior, is more than enough to protect your console from bumps and even the occasional drop during transit. The bag is also TSA friendly and just the right size to serve as your carry-on bag.
The real highlight, though, is the 19-inch display, which is built right into the inside of the case. The 720p image quality is more than sufficient to have a great gaming experience, and the dual stereo speakers let you hear the game as well. There are also dual output jacks if you’d prefer to use headphones instead.
If the Logitech G900 listed above isn’t quite your style or is slightly outside your price range, then the Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse is a fantastic alternative that can still elevate your game. The DeathAdder Elite is one of the most popular gaming mice in history, with over 10 million units sold, and it’s a great choice for PC gamers on a budget.
The DeathAdder Elite is equipped with a high-precision 16,000 DIP Optical Sensor that offers stellar accuracy for gaming and everyday computing tasks. It’s also equipped with built-in RGB LEDs in the Razer logo and on either side of the mouse wheel, which can be customized to your liking. You can even create set profiles with different color settings that you can change with a couple of clicks on the included Razer Synapse app.
Other great features of this mouse are the ergonomic design (aimed at right-handed players), the rigid rubberized scroll wheel, and the tactile bumps along the lower parts of the mouse’s side that keep your hand in position even during high-intensity moments.
The My Arcade Mini Retro Arcade Machine is essentially a portable arcade cabinet with 200 built-in video games, many of which are based on all-time classic arcade titles like DigDug, Centipede, Galaga, and Space Invaders. If you like classic games, this is an awesome gadget for you!
The cabinet is just 6.8 inches tall and weighs slightly over half a pound. It’s equipped with a 2.5-inch color display, a joystick/D-pad, two action buttons, and built-in speakers to let you hear the action. When not in use, the cabinet also makes a great decorative piece inside any gaming room.
The Cup Cozy Pillow is a weird gadget that’s essentially a padded cupholder that you can place right on your couch. It fits almost any size of cup, mug, bottle, or can, and saves you the annoyance of having to lean forward toward your coffee table every time you want to take a drink—making it perfect for use while gaming on the couch.
The Cup Cozy lies perfectly flat and is remarkably stable, even on a squishy couch. And though the idea might seem silly at first, most people are surprised how genuinely awesome the Cup Cozy is once they’ve used it for themselves.
If you like the idea of the Cup Cozy but the color doesn’t match your couch, you should also take a look at the brown and black versions. There is also an extra-large model in each color that comes with two additional slots.
While it’s possible to play fighting games with a regular controller, the vast majority of top performers use arcade-style fighting sticks. The MAYFLASH F500 Arcade FightStick is one of the most popular fighting sticks on the market today, and it’s a perfect gadget for fighting game lovers who want to take their skills to the next level.
The best thing about this fight stick is that it is a great value for the money. It was designed with the casual player in mind, so it isn’t prohibitively expensive, but it still has excellent build quality and performance. It’s also completely modular, so you can easily swap out the buttons or the joystick if you ever feel like upgrading.
Another great feature is that the F500 is compatible with nearly every modern video game platform, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, and even Android. Whatever system you play on, the F500 will work for you. And once you’ve tried it, you’ll never go back to playing with a controller again.