7 Best 4K TV Black Friday Deals on Amazon

If you haven’t upgraded your TV to a high-definition 4K picture yet, then Black Friday 2019 is the best time to do so. While it’s always nice to go in-store and see a TV’s quality in person, Amazon is offering enough amazing Black Friday deals that you can skip the crowd and still save big. Check back all Black Friday weekend as we continue to update you on the latest and greatest 4K TV Black Friday deals.
Though LG does its share of innovating in the OLED space, it also pushes the boundaries in LCD technology with their Nano 9 Series of TVs. The LG SM9000 might have the best LCD picture on any TV right now and it is currently $900 off through Black Friday weekend.
LG’s NanoCell technology competes with most OLED TVs in terms of contrast and depth of color. This TV also supports detailed 4K Ultra HD playback, so you can see not only the brightest colors but also the clearest picture. If it is in your budget, this is definitely an upgrade worth considering.
If you are looking for a great deal on a TV with high-end 4K UHD image processing and an excellent native contrast ratio, then the Samsung RU8000 65-Inch 4K TV is a standout Black Friday deal. When you buy this TV in the 65-inch size or larger, you’ll see discounts of up to 47 percent off. The smaller versions are discounted too but you will see diminishing returns on the extra quality you paid for unless you sit extra close to the screen. Those looking for a smaller TV set may be better off looking at other deals.
This TV has a sleek design and has Smart TV capabilities built right in, so you won’t have to add much more gear to make this your HQ for high-quality streaming. The TV has a wide viewing angle and it handles motion excellently, making it well-suited for viewing everything from movies to sports, to videogames.
At MSRP, the TCL Class 5 Series of TVs make for a nice entry point that is slightly above the baseline for 4K technology. At almost half off, this TV is practically a steal. This screen may not have any advanced features like HDR or upscaling, but it has minimal motion blur and a solid native contrast ratio. While this sale is ongoing, this TV represents a price-to-performance ratio that is pretty hard to beat.
Sony is one of the driving forces in 4K image processing, which is why even their midrange X800G TV set is a true feast for the eyes. It stands out for its gorgeous 4K UHD resolution, excellent image processing, and respectable $300 discount for Black Friday.
This set has a decently bright screen and it handles HDR content significantly better than Sony’s entry-level models. It is still shy of the ultra-deep blacks you’ll find on Sony’s Bravia OLED models but it is still probably a remarkable upgrade over what you bought several years ago. It is a well-rounded TV set that works for all variety of uses.
The Samsung QN55 Series delivers a lifelike Ultra HD QLED picture at a mid-range price point that makes it appropriate for mixed-use between gaming, movies, and sports. For a limited time, you can get this TV for an extra $500 off, making it a great option for those who want to modernize their media setup.
Not only do you get the most up-to-date color processing but you also get FreeSync compatibility and built-in smart TV features. The HDR mode adds depth and contrast to even washed out pictures but its VA panel does not offer as good of a viewing angle as comparably priced IPS panels from other brands. Similar discounts are offered on the 49-inch, 65-inch, and 82-inch models as well but only while supplies last.
The Vizio Quantum P-Series of TVs usually faces stiff competition from OLED TVs in its price range, but while this set is available for $500 off, it reigns supreme. Vizio’s Quantum Color technology makes for a vibrant picture and the P-Series achieves a great contrast level thanks to local dimming technology.
This TV only comes in a 65 or 75-inch size but you wouldn’t want any smaller of a screen if you really wanted to appreciate its crisp 4K Ultra HD quality. If you are looking for a vibrant and detailed picture that doesn’t cost nearly as much as the next best OLED, then this is a great choice.
Samsung’s Frame TV reimagines the function of a TV by framing it the same way you would to a piece of fine art. But is the 49-inch QLED TV inside of it really a fine piece of art? This reviewer thinks so, especially when it is $150 off through Black Friday weekend. Also in a more literal sense, this TV has an ambient mode that displays dynamic décor to make it even closer to actual art.
Although this discount isn’t huge, this is a brand new TV model that only came out in April and we weren’t even expecting to see it discounted. Since it is, it competes with Samsung’s Q70 in price, giving you a slightly classier option in the same price range if you were already considering that model. Both TVs have vivid colors from the Quantum dots of their QLED screen and The Frame, in particular, delivers a powerful HDR picture.