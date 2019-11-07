5 Best AirPods Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you thought Apple wouldn’t make a more high-status pair of true wireless earbuds than the AirPods then you must be new around here. The AirPods Pro have arrived with improved eartips, active noise cancellation, and a higher price tag. If you want to protect your AirPods Pro charge case from scratches and scuffs then you need one of the best AirPods Pro case covers.
1. Spigen Tough Armor AirPods CasePros:
Cons:
- Shock-absorbing design
- Included carabiner
- Wireless charge compatible
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
- High price tag
If you are totally paranoid about dropping your AirPods Pro case, then the Spigen Tough Armor case is the ideal choice for gaining some peace of mind. Considering how durable the AirPods Pro and their case actually are, the Spigen Tough Armor case feels like absolute overkill. And yet, when you consider the price of this compact earbuds, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to add an extra layer of protection in the case of a particularly nasty drop.
The added bulk of the Tough Armor’s air-cushioned corners might make the AirPods Pro charge case a little harder to fit into your pocket but it is hard to complain too much when it still works with wireless charging. Plus, if your pockets are feeling too stretched out, you can always clip your AirPods to a gear loop using the included carabiner. If only this case came in a few more colors.
2. Elago Hang AirPods Pro Case CoverPrice: $12.00Pros:
Cons:
- Rubber port cover
- Included carabiner
- Wireless charge compatible
- Lid falls off easily
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
If you are just looking for a simple silicone cover for your AirPods Pro charge case, then the Elago Hang Case offers about everything you could ask for. It offers basic protection against scratches and scrapes without interfering with wireless charging and it comes with a detachable carabiner for securing your 3rd-gen AirPods wherever you go.
The silicone material isn’t thick enough to protect from drops but the AirPods Pro charge case really doesn’t need extra impact resistance. It is a fairly tough device. This case has a handy port cover to keep dust from building up in the charging case’s Lightning port and a clear pinhole to show the external charging LED.
The only real shortcoming of this model is that it currently only comes in six colors.
3. Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods CasePros:
Cons:
- Shock-absorbing design
- Included carabiner
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- High price tag
- Lid falls off easily
The Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Case shares many qualities with its larger counterpart, the Rugged Armor case, albeit in a more reasonable form factor. This silicone case offers some solid drop protection thanks to its soft silicone layer and rigid bumper frame.
It is considerably slimmer than the Tough Armor case while still offering decent protection, making it a good hybrid option for someone who is rough on their stuff but still wants to a slim case. That said, this case has an included carabiner so you won’t have to worry about losing your charge case at the bottom of a bag.
Despite the limited color selection and the cheesy fake carbon fiber accents, the Spigen Rugger Armor case is one of the best AirPods Pro case covers available.
4. ESR Silicone AirPods Pro Case CoverPrice: $9.99Pros:
Cons:
- Rubber port cover
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Lid falls off easily
- No carabiner loop
- Limited drop protection
The ESR AirPods case cover is a no-nonsense two-piece case that helps protect the charging case of your expensive earbuds from scratches and scruffs. It is made with a thin layer of silicone that is designed to protect the case’s hard plastic finish without interfering with its regular functions.
The case opens and closes easily with the cover on and it works with wireless charging as well. Because this cover is made from two individual pieces the top portion will gradually slide off over time. This is somewhat inconvenient but the plus side is that there is no seam connecting the top piece (those usually break).
This case comes in quite a few color options, though they all have separate listings on Amazon, so they are hard to sort through. Most all of them are the same low price, though, making this a simple option for anyone trying to protect their AirPods Pro on a budget.
5. Hatalkin AirPods Pro Case CoverPrice: $7.88Pros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Low-profile design
- Wireless charge compatible
- No carabiner loop
- Limited drop protection
- Lid falls off easily
There is a lot to like about the Hatalkin AirPods Pro Case Cover. It is sleek, inexpensive, and it comes in dozens of colors. It prevents scratches from building up on the surface of your charge case without interfering with its ability to wirelessly charge.
This silicone case is far too slim to interrupt wireless charging, but consequently, it also isn’t thick enough to absorb impact damage from a drop. This likely won’t be an issue as the AirPods Pro are at least as durable as the AirPods 1 & 2, and those can survive being dropped off of a ladder and being ran through a wash cycle. This is demonstrated in this YouTube video from EverythingApplePro.
The only thing that would substantially improve this case design would be a carabiner loop but if that is really a dealbreaker for you, then you should have no trouble finding something similar among our picks for the best AirPods Pro cases.
Do You Really Need an AirPods Pro Case?
The AirPods Pro improve on previous generations in many ways but they still have the same glossy plastic finish that attracts scratches like a magnet. If you want to keep your charge case looking brand new, then an AirPods Pro case cover is exactly what you need.
These cases are usually made of a slim silicone layer so that they can offer the most scratch resistance in the smallest package. Most aren't designed to reduce impact damage so they really won't help much if you dropped your AirPods down a flight of stairs.
That said, the AirPods Pro don't really need any extra drop protection, as they are surprisingly durable on their own. They can survive drops plenty fine on their own.
Are the AirPods Pro Waterproof?
Those who live in rainy or coastal climates might be wondering if the AirPods Pro are waterproof. The answer is yes, kind of. According to this article from Apple Support, they are IPX4 rated for water resistance, which means they can withstand being splashed and sweat on but not much more.
If you are concerned about waterproofing your AirPods Pro, then you may want to wait for a proper waterproof case to come out. Otherwise, it is generally wise to keep your AirPods Pro away from running water and humid environments.
