6 Best Amazon Fire Tablet Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s flagship Fire Tablet, the all-new Fire HD 10, is an unbeatable value for a 10-inch tablet even at full price. But at $50 off, it’s easily one of the best Black Friday tablet deals!

The HD 10 sports an attractive 10-inch full-HD display, 32 or 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via microSD, and up to 12 hours of battery. If you’re looking for an affordable large-screened tablet with zippy performance, then the Fire HD 10 simply can’t be beat.

This year’s version comes with a slew of improvements over the previous model, including 20% longer battery life and 30% faster processing speeds. The new version also comes with a USB-C port instead of the outdated micro-USB, which allows the tablet to charge faster and makes it easier to plug in.

Both the 32GB model and 64GB model are currently available for $50 off. I’d highly recommend picking up a standing case and a screen protector as well.