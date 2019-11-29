4 Best Black Friday Arlo Camera Deals on Amazon

Arlo is one of the biggest names in home security, and there are a ton of great Black Friday Arlo camera deals on Amazon right now. But they won’t last long! All of these deals are set to expire at midnight PST, so be sure to get yours while you still can!
The Arlo Pro 2 is an awesome indoor/outdoor home security camera that records stunning 1080p HD video. Using the intuitive Arlo app, you can view a live stream from the cameras at any time, or you can view recorded events online from any time within the last 7 days. The Arlo Pro 2 also comes with a standalone base station, which serves as a local storage option for your security recordings. This provides some valuable peace of mind, as you will never have to worry about losing your recordings on the cloud.
Another great feature of the Arlo Pro 2 is that it can be used 100% wire free, which makes using them outdoors significantly easier. Each camera is equipped with a rechargeable battery that will last about 3-6 months on a single charge, depending on the amount of use.
The best Arlo Pro 2 deal is on the three-camera system linked here, which saves you 56% off the regular sticker price. If three cameras seems a little much for your needs, there is also a great deal on the 2-pack for 44% off.
If you only need one camera and don’t need a top-of-the-line model, your best Black Friday Arlo camera deal will be on the original Arlo Pro, which is available for 48% ($120) off for a one-camera system.
Though the Arlo Pro 2 does represent a significant improvement over the previous model, the original Arlo Pro is still a fantastic home security system. It records excellent 720p video, can be used indoors and outdoors, and has all of the same core features as the Pro 2. The biggest differences are simply that the Pro 2 records in 1080p resolution and also gives you the option of setting up activity zones—which are nice but not essential.
If you know you only need one good-quality camera, then you’ll likely be pleased with this deal. If you think you may want more than one, then you’d be better off going with the Arlo Pro 2 deal. Or if you want 1080p—or even 4K—video, you should look at the Arlo Ultra.
The Arlo Baby Monitor is a top-of-the-line baby monitor that gives you access to live or recorded videos of your baby in stunning 1080p HD. It’s also equipped with 2-way wireless talk, which lets you soothe your baby from another room or even from outside of the house. Once they’re a little older, they can even respond back to you through the monitor’s built-in microphone. Add in the excellent night vision, the smooth smart home integration, and the built-in lullaby player and night light, and this is easily one of the best baby monitors you can buy this Black Friday.
If you want a top-of-the-line home security camera, then look no further than this Arlo Ultra deal, which comes with an extra camera battery and saves you $101.99 compared to buying the two separately. The major advantage of the Arlo Ultra over the Pro and Pro 2 is that the Ultra is able to record in 4K and HDR. The video quality is truly remarkable, and your purchase also gets you one year of Arlo’s Smart Premier online service, which gets you rolling 30-day cloud recording and several other advanced features.
If you aren’t sure about the rechargeable battery, Arlo is offering another bundle at the exact same price with an Outdoor Magnetic Charging Cable instead—saving you $101.28 compared to buying them separately.