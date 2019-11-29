4 Best Black Friday Arlo Camera Deals on Amazon

The Arlo Pro 2 is an awesome indoor/outdoor home security camera that records stunning 1080p HD video. Using the intuitive Arlo app, you can view a live stream from the cameras at any time, or you can view recorded events online from any time within the last 7 days. The Arlo Pro 2 also comes with a standalone base station, which serves as a local storage option for your security recordings. This provides some valuable peace of mind, as you will never have to worry about losing your recordings on the cloud.

Another great feature of the Arlo Pro 2 is that it can be used 100% wire free, which makes using them outdoors significantly easier. Each camera is equipped with a rechargeable battery that will last about 3-6 months on a single charge, depending on the amount of use.

The best Arlo Pro 2 deal is on the three-camera system linked here, which saves you 56% off the regular sticker price. If three cameras seems a little much for your needs, there is also a great deal on the 2-pack for 44% off.