3 Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals on Amazon

Save money today on the best value proposition going: a cheap Chromebook. I use one daily for full-time work, so it more than pays for itself. Below you’ll find the best Black Friday Chromebook deals on Amazon. Check back regularly as we’re adding new deals as we find them.
Check Out Even More Black Friday Computer & Gaming Deals Here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the Chromebook I have and use on a daily basis for work. The 12 hour battery life is not at all an exaggeration even under moderate use, and the aluminum chassis is both lightweight and excellent looking.
This 14-inch Chromebook is nearly $75 off for Black Friday, but is worth the full price easily. It has a 2.24 GHz Celeron N3160 Quad Core processor which is almost never taxed. Combined with the 16GB hard drive and 4GB of RAM, this is all you need for daily computing and long hours of G Suite-focused work.
Comes with a protective sleeve, as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The dirt-cheap little brother to the Chromebook 14, this handy 11-inch laptop is $50 off today when you opt for the version with the 2.48GHz Celeron N3060 Dual-Core processor.
In addition, you get the standard 4GB of RAM with a slightly larger 32GB hard drive and the same 12-hour battery life as the larger 14. This is a fantastic portable that will do almost everything you need.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lenovo makes some of my favorite laptops, and this excellent, ultra-cheap option is perfect for everyday internet use. This is a 14-inch laptop with a 10 hour battery life and a 2.1GHz MediaTek MTK8173C Processor. It has a 64GB SSD hard drive, which is more than enough for a Chromebook, and 4GB of RAM.
It’s super thin and weighs only 3.3 pounds, perfect for toting everywhere. Among the best balanced for on-board storage and processor speed of Chromebooks at this pricepoint.