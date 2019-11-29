3 Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals on Amazon

This is the Chromebook I have and use on a daily basis for work. The 12 hour battery life is not at all an exaggeration even under moderate use, and the aluminum chassis is both lightweight and excellent looking.

This 14-inch Chromebook is nearly $75 off for Black Friday, but is worth the full price easily. It has a 2.24 GHz Celeron N3160 Quad Core processor which is almost never taxed. Combined with the 16GB hard drive and 4GB of RAM, this is all you need for daily computing and long hours of G Suite-focused work.

Comes with a protective sleeve, as well.