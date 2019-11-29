9 Best Black Friday Computer Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to replace or upgrade, Black Friday is the best time to modernize your PC setup. Check back all weekend as we relentlessly update our list of the best Black Friday computer deals on Amazon, which includes both pre-built desktop machines and components.
All-in-one computers are rapidly overtaking the non-gaming desktop space because of their more compact and user-friendly form factor. If you are looking to upgrade your workspace to an all-in-one style, then you’d be wise to grab the HP Pavilion 24-Xa0032 while it is 20 percent off MSRP.
It has a 9th gen i5 processor, 12 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD, so it is even capable of light gaming. It comes with a mouse and the touchscreen monitor is built right in so you don’t even need any extra accessories to get started.
This CyberpowerPC Xtreme VR Gaming PC has enough RGB lights to broadcast its VR-readiness from the moon but you’ll have to dig to the second page of Amazon’s Black Friday deals to see this juicy 20 percent off discount – available for one day only. This PC has a solid 9th gen i5 processor and GTX 1660 GPU, which renders it able to handle VR games and other high-end 3D graphical tasks. It comes with a keyboard and mouse too so as long as you have a monitor, it is ready to go out of the box.
The VE248H may not be the latest or greatest monitor offering from Asus but its 59 percent discount for Black Friday makes it worth considering all the same. This 24-inch monitor has a 1920×1080 resolution, so it is capable of rendering full HD video. It has built-in speakers and a minimal 2ms of input lag, making it great for gaming and watching media alike.
If you are looking for the best Black Friday desktop PC deal (barring “gaming” PCs) then you’ve found it. This Black Friday-only deal is only around for 24 hours, but while it is you can save over $100 on this excellently-specced Dell Inspiron 3470 Desktop.
If you are well-read on your PC components, then you can already see why this is a pretty sweet deal. If you aren’t, let me sum it up. A 9th gen i5 processor and 12 GB of RAM is good enough for most non-gaming non-CAD needs. The 1 TB storage HDD and 128 GB boot SSD give you both bulk storage and snappy load times. Plus, this all comes in at a value price. This is definitely a solid deal.
While a 15 percent discount on a mini PC might not be the deal you’ll write home about, it’s impressive that manufacturer Beelink is offering any discount on these aggressively-priced portable desktop machines. The BT3-X here has specs that will compete with any entry-level laptop for a fraction of the price.
You get 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron processor. This is great for your next mini PC project – Just imagine it’s a souped-up Raspberry Pi. Though I wouldn’t fault you if you decided to snag this to use as a value-conscious work machine.
If you still have an older PC that’s gone largely un-updated over the last decade, then the biggest and cheapest upgrade you can make is swapping out your old HDD For a new SSD. Solid State Drives are becoming more and more affordable every year, which is probably why the marketing team for Samsung didn’t even bat an eye before they knocked the price of the Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD by $170 for this Black Friday.
Now you don’t have to choose between speed and bulk storage, as these drives go up to 4 TB in size. However, they are only on sale a few days out of the year, so act fast if you plan on buying one.
There a number of compatibility issues to keep in mind when shopping for a motherboard, making it kind of a tricky impulse buy. However, if you are looking at a new motherboard for your Ryzen build, then this could be just the impulse buy you were looking for. 35 percent off this Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero motherboard is no joke but I only wish the accompanying CPUs were on any decent sale as well.
The dual-monitor life is pretty sweet. But know what’s even sweeter? That ultra-wide monitor life. Specifically, that LG 34WK650-W 34-Inch UltraWide Monitor for under $300 life. This gorgeous IPS panel offers a wide viewing angle plus both HDR 10 and FreeSync support. There’s not much more you can ask for from a monitor, especially one that’s 34 diagonal inches across.
14 percent off isn’t a massive deal for this Acer Aspire TC-885-UA92 Desktop but this value-conscious brand is already at the top of the list for values as is. $500 gets you quite a lot in this rig, including a 9th gen i5, 12 GB of RAM, and a 512 SSD. This deal is good through Black Friday only so don’t let this one slip by.