9 Best Black Friday Computer Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to replace or upgrade, Black Friday is the best time to modernize your PC setup. Check back all weekend as we relentlessly update our list of the best Black Friday computer deals on Amazon, which includes both pre-built desktop machines and components.

How to Pick What Desktop Computer to Buy

If you know you need a new computer but you aren't sure what you'll need to spend to meet your needs, then you've got only a got a short amount of time to learn the basics before you miss out on the Black Friday savings. If you are motivated to read through an entire computer-buying crash course, then you can check out Office Depot's desktop buying guide for a full rundown of which specs matter for what. If you just need the quick and dirty rundown of the most important factors, then Heavy has you covered.

Desktop Towers Vs. All-in-Ones

While traditional PC towers still offer the best price-to-performance value and easiest upgrading, all-in-one computers have become much more popular for their space-saving form factor and user-friendly design. From a shopping standpoint, the big benefit of an all-in-one is that it has a built-in monitor and speakers so you don't need to provide your own. You will still typically need a keyboard and mouse, though.

How Much PC Storage Do You Need?

If you plan to use your PC for file storage, then you should be sure to opt for a model with a larger HDD built-in, typically at least 1 TB. If you already have bulk storage covered by an external hard drive or cloud storage service, then you can opt for a machine with an SSD (solid-state drive) instead. They offer less storage space but have considerably faster boot and load times.

Do You Need a Graphics Card in Your PC?

If you want to use your desktop for anything more than light gaming, a GPU (graphics processing unit) is essential to the equation. Modern games need a dedicated system for rendering complex 3D models and if you try to make do with an integrated graphics card, you will be disappointed with the results.

