9 Best Black Friday Computer Deals on Amazon

All-in-one computers are rapidly overtaking the non-gaming desktop space because of their more compact and user-friendly form factor. If you are looking to upgrade your workspace to an all-in-one style, then you’d be wise to grab the HP Pavilion 24-Xa0032 while it is 20 percent off MSRP.

It has a 9th gen i5 processor, 12 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD, so it is even capable of light gaming. It comes with a mouse and the touchscreen monitor is built right in so you don’t even need any extra accessories to get started.