7 Best Black Friday Deals on Smart TV Sets

Patient shoppers rejoice: Black Friday is upon us once again and that means now is the best time to buy a smart TV. Check back all weekend to browse the best Black Friday deals on smart TV sets as they sell out and restock.
Samsung’s QLED line of TVs can get pretty pricey but a $500 discount for the 55-inch version of the Q60 4K Smart TV makes everything alright. The Q60 isn’t quite Samsung’s top of the line but it still shows off the brilliant color recreation of this panel’s Quantum dots.
The Q60 sports HDR10+ and brilliant 4K Ultra HD detail where compatible. Its Quantum processor handles motion well and the TV has a nifty ambient mode that complements your living space with dynamic décor. This TV has loads of smart home connectivity options too. It works with Bixby voice command out of the box and can be connected to either an Alexa or Google Home smart speaker. It also works with other SmartThings products, enabling further automation for the smart home enthusiast.
If you are looking for a solid 55-inch smart TV under $400, then you’d be wise to snag a TCL S425 TV while they are on sale for 47 percent off. That puts this TV in a whole different league in terms of price value.
The TCL S425 is an entry-level 4K TV but its picture still looks clear and sharp. It does not have as bright or as contrastive of a picture as higher-end 4K TVs but it still holds its own because of its decent motion processing and accurate colors. This is definitely one of the best smart TV deals you’ll find on Black Friday 2019.
The Series 8 NanoCell TV might be LG’s midrange LCD panel for 2019 but the one way it outshines its bigger brother the Series 9 is by price value. This 4K Ultra HD picture is available at $500 off currently, which means you should jump on this offer fast if you are interested.
Local dimming and nano color technology give this TV great contrast and color recreation. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution is crisp and its quad-core processor handles motion brilliantly. In terms of smart technology, LG employs its ThinQ AI to work with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa systems. Both are built right into this TV and can be accessed through its included smart remote.
The Hisense H9F 4K Smart TV brings a surprising amount of high-quality features to the table when you consider its price. This only seems more absurd when you stack on an extra $200 discount for Black Friday. This is a great choice if you are looking for a good value on a TV with HDR10 and full-array local dimming.
The H9F has an impressive contrast range and it uses Quantum dot technology for vivid and lifelike color recreation. It handles motion smoothly and has low input lag for gaming. Another thing to love about the Hisense H9F is its Android TV smart UI. It has the Google Assistant built-in and it works with Alexa-enabled devices as well if you already have a smart assistant you prefer to use.
Walmart’s offers are mostly homogenous with the other big box retailers but we did find one deal on their website that we couldn’t find on Amazon or Best Buy: $300 off this Element Class 4K 70-Inch Smart TV. IT has a gorgeous 4K picture, solid motion processing, and built-in Roku functionality so you can start streaming your favorite subscription-based content right out of the box. Its HDR10 doesn’t look as deep as that you would find on pricier TV sets but it’s hard to complain given the solid discount. We’re not sure how long this offer is good for so act fast before it’s gone.
The Insignia Fire TV Edition is solid proof that you don’t have to go all out on a new high-end television set just because you want a screen with built-in smart TV features. Amazon provides the Fire TV software while Best Buy provides the 720p HD panel to make for a solid deal once discounted to 41 percent off.
For under $100, you get a 32-inch TV with decent contrast and rich colors, which is solid enough on its own. At this price, the smart features are not a given and make for a nice way to save on having to buy a streaming stick as well. If you just need a new smart TV for the bedroom, then this is a great pick.
If you are looking for a TV smaller than 50 diagonal inches, then there isn’t any good reason to put your money towards UHD resolutions like 4K. This 32-inch Toshiba LF221 TV looks just fine in a livingroom or bedroom setting even though it is only 720p. It is especially tempting at 32 percent off.
The reason that its resolution does not hinder the picture is explained in this writeup by Carlton Bale, which details how 4K, 1080p, 720p, and 480p all look virtually indistinguishable unless you are viewing the screen from less than five feet away. For a 32-inch TV, for example, all of these picture qualities will look about the same from 10 feet away.
With that out of the way, I can say that this Toshiba LF221 is a great deal while you can snag it for almost $100 off MSRP. Its picture is bright and vivid and it has Fire TV capabilities built right in. Deals like this one are hard proof that you don’t have to spend big to save big this Black Friday.