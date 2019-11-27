7 Best Black Friday Deals on Smart TV Sets

7 Best Black Friday Deals on Smart TV Sets

Patient shoppers rejoice: Black Friday is upon us once again and that means now is the best time to buy a smart TV. Check back all weekend to browse the best Black Friday deals on smart TV sets as they sell out and restock.

Which Smart TV Should You Buy?

It's harder than it sounds to choose the right Smart TV for your needs. There are obvious factors like price and picture quality but you also have to worry about what smart TV system you want to use, as they don't all provide access to the same apps. For a crash course in smart TV systems, we recommend this write-up from Tom's Guide, which details the offerings of each of the major smart TV systems.

You also need to consider what size TV you'll need to best fit your space. A quick trick for this is to measure the distance between your couch and where the TV will sit in inches then divide it by 2. For example, if you usually sit 120 inches from your TV then a 60-inch TV set should be appropriate for your space.

Don't forget to consider what quality of content you typically watch. A 4K smart TV will cost more but delivers high-end content from certain streaming sources like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Rakuten, and YouTube. If you usually watch lower-resolution content or you are on a budget, a 1080P smart TV should suffice.

As for the important questions like price and performance? That's where Heavy comes in. We provide the quick and dirty rundown on all of the most steeply discounted smart TV sets so you can make a fast and informed purchase on Black Friday. Just keep in mind that doorbuster deals and flash sales aren't meant to last long, so this list will be updated throughout Black Friday weekend to represent the most up-to-date deals.

Where to Buy a Smart TV

There are a few major players that you'll want to look out for this Black Friday shopping season. If you are looking for in-store shopping, then your best options are Walmart or Best Buy. You can browse Walmart's Black Friday deals here and you can browse Best Buy's Black Friday ads here.

If you are doing your Black Friday shopping online this year (and you should), then you should also throw Amazon into the mix. They are actually the ideal company to buy a TV online from as they have a special policy for TV purchases. As outlined on their website, they offer free shipping, free 60-day tech support, and easy returns. As such, we have focused mostly on their specials, but we will be sure to include some of the best options from competitors as well.

