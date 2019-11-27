7 Best Black Friday Deals on Smart TV Sets

Samsung’s QLED line of TVs can get pretty pricey but a $500 discount for the 55-inch version of the Q60 4K Smart TV makes everything alright. The Q60 isn’t quite Samsung’s top of the line but it still shows off the brilliant color recreation of this panel’s Quantum dots.

The Q60 sports HDR10+ and brilliant 4K Ultra HD detail where compatible. Its Quantum processor handles motion well and the TV has a nifty ambient mode that complements your living space with dynamic décor. This TV has loads of smart home connectivity options too. It works with Bixby voice command out of the box and can be connected to either an Alexa or Google Home smart speaker. It also works with other SmartThings products, enabling further automation for the smart home enthusiast.