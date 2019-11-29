6 Best Black Friday Drawing Tablet Deals on Amazon

A good drawing tablet is the only piece of gear you need to start making your own digital art, and Black Friday is the perfect day of the year to pick one up. Whether you want an affordable tablet without a display or a higher-end model with its own built-in screen, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday drawing tablet deals so you can get the perfect one for your needs.
The Wacom CTL4100 Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet is a hugely popular beginner drawing tablet that is available at a significant discount this Black Friday: 38% off.
Both the 7.9″x6.3″ tablet surface and the included battery-free pen are of excellent quality and are more than sufficient for the budding digital artist to begin making their own digital art. What’s particularly great about this tablet, though, is that it comes with three pieces of free digital art software: Corel Painter Essentials 6 for graphic drawing, Corel after shot 3 for photo editing, and Clip Studio Paint Pro for comic/manga-style art.
At this discounted price, there is perhaps no better entry-level tablet out there right now. Pick one up while you can!
The XP-PEN Deco 01 is an excellent graphics drawing tablet made by one of the most reputable brands in the industry. What’s great about this tablet, compared to the Wacom Intuous listed above, is that the pen is equipped with 8191 levels of pressure, which is nearly double that of the Intuous. This gives you additional control to get the perfect expression you were looking for every time.
Another advantage of this tablet over the Wacom is that, with dimensions of 10″x6.25″, it is significantly larger. This additional real estate lets you spend more time drawing and less time moving the window to the part of the image you want to work on.
This deal is already 52% claimed at time of writing and moving fast. So if you’re interested, you should hurry and pick one up while you still can!
The HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Drawing Tablet is a stellar drawing tablet that is available on a Black Friday Lightning Deal for 23% ($90) off. It has all of the same features as the Kamvas Pro 13 listed above but is equipped with a larger 16-inch screen. The larger display is particularly nice for artists who like making large brush expressions, as they might otherwise feel cramped on a smaller screen. This version also has six customizable express keys, rather than four, giving you additional flexibility for refining your workflow.
Pick one of these up before the deal is claimed!
The XP-PEN Artist22E is a stellar drawing tablet with a gorgeous 21.5-inch display, 8192 pressure levels, and 16 customizable shortcut keys. It’s currently available on a Lightning Deal for 17% ($68.49) off, bringing the price down to under $350—nearly the lowest that the price has ever been.
The Artist22E works equally well as an upgrade from a screen-less drawing tablet or as a top-of-the-line beginner tablet for someone who thinks they will prefer drawing directly onto their images. The deal is 9% claimed at time of writing, so move fast if you want one!
The HUION Kamvas Pro 13 GT is an excellent mid-range drawing tablet that is currently available for 20% off for Black Friday. It’s a particularly great choice for intermediate digital artists who are looking to upgrade from their screen-less drawing tablet to one with its own built-in display.
The Kamvas Pro 13 GT-133 has a fully-laminated 13.3-inch 1080p display. One unique feature of this tablet is that it is paired with a 120% sRGB wide color gamut, which makes colors more vibrant than your average display. This can be a handy tool for learning digital artists, as it can make subtle differences between colors more noticeable. Add in the battery-free pen, which has 8192 pressure sensitivity levels; the extensive tilt functions; and the four customizable express keys; and the Kamvas Pro 13 GT-133 is a great option for any digital artist this Black Friday.
While the Wacom Intuous listed above is an awesome deal for beginners, the Wacom Cintiq 22HD is an even better deal for experienced digital artists. At 41% ($700) off, this is hands-down the biggest Black Friday drawing tablet deal that has come out thus far, and it’s a tempting offer for anyone who is serious about digital drawing.
The Cintiq 222HD has a 22-inch HD display that allows you to draw directly onto the image you are working on, which many artists find to be more natural than using a display-less drawing tablet. The tablet is equipped with Wacom’s most advanced pressure- and tilt-sensitive technology that accurately replicates the feeling of drawing or painting using tactile tools. It also comes with several express keys that can be programmed to various software functions, making for a super smooth workflow no matter what program you use.