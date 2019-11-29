6 Best Black Friday Drawing Tablet Deals on Amazon

The Wacom CTL4100 Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet is a hugely popular beginner drawing tablet that is available at a significant discount this Black Friday: 38% off.

Both the 7.9″x6.3″ tablet surface and the included battery-free pen are of excellent quality and are more than sufficient for the budding digital artist to begin making their own digital art. What’s particularly great about this tablet, though, is that it comes with three pieces of free digital art software: Corel Painter Essentials 6 for graphic drawing, Corel after shot 3 for photo editing, and Clip Studio Paint Pro for comic/manga-style art.

At this discounted price, there is perhaps no better entry-level tablet out there right now. Pick one up while you can!