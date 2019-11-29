15 Best Black Friday Electronic Deals on Amazon

It’s not easy to stay up to date with the latest tech without breaking the bank, but that’s exactly what Black Friday sales are for. With today’s sales, you can stock up on the items you’ve been wanting to splurge on minus the splurge so check out the best Black Friday electronic deals on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Black Friday week the Bose SoundTouch 30 is 40% off, the Bose SoundTouch 20 is 43% off, and the Bose SoundTouch 10 is 50% off.
These are serious savings and according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, they have never been offered at a lower price on Amazon before now.
Bose SoundTouch 10 is the first and smallest of the Bose SoundTouch wireless speaker line. It’s only $99 right now, half off from its normal price of $199.
Bose SoundTouch 20 is currently $199 down from $349, the price it’s been fairly steadily for the past few months. It’s never had a price under $200 on Amazon before this November.
Bose SoundTouch 30 is $299 right now compared to $499, it’s normal price. This model has had a few more sales in the past but nothing lower than this Black Friday electronics deal.
The SoundTouch series has all the deep and true sound quality that you expect from Bose with the wireless convenience of Alexa. Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, they’re compatible with all major streaming services like Spotify, Prime Music, and Pandora as well as internet radio, personal music libraries, and podcasts. It can be controlled through voice using Alexa, through the SoundTouch app on your phone, through the included remote, or manually.
For the size, SoundTouch speakers are powerhouses of sound. The 20 is perfect for a standard room and the 30 has to capacity to play music that can be heard from multiple rooms. The 10 is the smallest and not as great as the other two so while the cost is down, splurge on a newer model.
All models are available in white and black. These deals will run through the end of December as supplies last.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the lowest price these powerful mini speakers have ever been offered on Amazon according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker. It’s currently $30 off at $19.99 down from $49.99.
You can take this speaker anywhere with its impact-resistant exterior, eight-hour battery life, and waterproof rating of IPX6 which means it can be fully immersed in water up to one meter deep–but that’s unlikely since the speaker floats.
If you drop it in the pool, The Jacket H20 just floats there and keeps on playing. This makes it the perfect speaker for camping, hiking, beach trips, sporting events, festivals, picnics, and any other outdoor activity. A little sea spray, rain, or sand isn’t going to hurt this one.
With Bluetooth connectivity, it streams music from all your devices and is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices.
It’s a great gift for the outdoorsy-types in your life and comes in black, mint, blue, purple, and red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now the bestselling Odessey+ Mixed Reality System is 54% off its list price of $499.99 bringing the price down to $229.
The CamelCamelCamel price tracker shows that while the cost of this system has been up and down since last December, this is the lowest price it’s ever been offered on Amazon so jump on it before pricetag jumps back up again.
The set comes with two controllers and boasts 360 degrees of sound, 110-degree viewing angle, and two months free subscription to Infinity with its library of hundreds of different VR programs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is 30% off right now which is great but the Echo Smart Plug which allows Alexa to control whatever device is plugged into it is still at it’s normal $24.99 price tag.
But the bundle set of the Echo Dot and Echo Smart Plug is 46% off today, you can pick up both for huge savings.
The Echo Dot gets you everything you expect from an Alexa device and with the Smart Plug, you can tell Alexa to turn on and off the device plugged into it which could be things like a lamp, TV, or coffee machine.
The Echo Dot comes in four colors including sandstone, plum, and charcoal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This year you can give the gift of being prepared for anything. As we see the effects of more and more natural disasters close to home, preparing for an extremely rainy day is more important than ever. It’s an easy thing to put off but taking advantage of these sales is one way to get started.
For Black Friday Week these Eton emergency devices are up to 57% off.
The 57 percent off American Red Cross FR1 is an emergency weather radio, smartphone charger, and flashlight. It can be charged via an outlet or with the build-in hand-crank for extended power outages. Plus it’s small enough to fit in your glovebox.
The American Red Cross FRX3 (shown above) is a flashlight, phone charger, and digital radio for receiving news and emergency broadcasts. If you’re without power for an extended period of time (or you’ve forgotten to charge it), this charger includes both a solar panel and hand crank so you’ll always be able to generate electricity to power your devices and stay informed.
The 31% off Blackout Buddy is about the size of a nightlight and will automatically turn on in the case of a power failure. It’s nice to know that if the power goes off at night there will always be at least one light you can count on. It has a battery life of around four hours so you can unplug it and use it as a flashlight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give the gift of saved time this year with a robot vacuum by Neato Robotics–right now you can buy it for 28% off saving you $230 which can really help stretch that gift-giving budget.
Neato Robotic’s Botvac D7 Vacuum Cleaner is unique in that it isn’t a circle like most robot vacuums. This one has a rounded side and a squared-off side which is brilliant because I don’t know about you but my round robot vacuum is useless at getting the pet hair that hides in corners. The Botvac D7 was made to fit neatly into corners so no dirt is left behind.
It works well with all floor types and is controllable by app or voice with Alexa devices or Google Assistant. If you’ve got someone on your list with dogs or cats who shed like nothing else, they will thank you forever for this little lifesaver.
If $599 is a little out of your budget, The ILife V5 robot vacuum is currently 51% off and under $150.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get lightweight, comfortable headphones with amazing sound at 40% off their normal price with Jabra’s new Move Style Edition Wireless Headphones.
They come in three colors to match your style and they’re ultra-light to prevent wear-fatigue. Compared to last year’s model, Jabra has almost doubled the battery life on these. You can trust your battery will last you with a 14-hour maximum battery life and they’ll connect to all your devices with Bluetooth.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dell Alienware Aurora is 9 percent off right now so you can save $170 on the PC gamer on your gift list this year.
It runs Windows 10 Home and has the Intel Core i7 8700K with 16G of memory standard. There’s room for up to 64G and the tower as an easy-access, swinging PSU arm so you can easily upgrade your expansion and graphics cards without needing to break out the toolbox. There are five storage drives so you’ll have plenty of space for whatever you can throw at it.
The Aurora offers liquid cooling which you don’t often see on a gaming tower this small. Along with the Alienware fan current design, this tower can stay cool without becoming noisy. It comes with two external 5GHz amplifiers to maximize your WiFi range and gives you more customization of your CPU and overclocking controls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Bluetooth sleep mask is currently $23 off the list price for Black Friday week.
This is the lowest price this mask has been offered all year on Amazon but the CamelCamelCamel price tracker shows that it’s been $22.99 at its highest and not the listed price of $39.9–which makes the current deal closer to a still-respectable 29% off.
The gender-neutral, adjustable sleep mask blocks out light and connects via Bluetooth to your phone so you can listen to your music, podcast, or white noise app while you sleep. It’s great for long car or plane rides or for more comfortable sleep for people currently using normal headphones or earbuds.
It’s rechargeable and wireless so there are no wires to get tangled in and a soft buffer is built in for your nose to prevent light from sneaking in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fellowes Laminator Saturn3i is a whopping 58 percent off right now. This is the lowest price the laminator has been on Amazon this year.
This is a perfect gift for the teachers in your life that will make their work and lives easier. It’s compact, won’t take up much desk space and has a short one-minute warm up time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We put our electronics through a lot and Otterbox is the best of the best for protection against drops and dirt. If you need your phone or tablet to survive being used by kids or your own clumsy self, they are the only way to go.
You can save big today on their Defender series with up to 64% off their Screenless Defender Series Case for iPhone Xs and iPhone X which is currently $17.79 down from the original $49.95.
Another great Otterbox deal is $36.37 off the Defender Series iPad Air 2 Case. This tablet cover protects your screen, ports, and body of the tablet from damage and normal wear. The back of the case flips open to create a sturdy stand so you can watch or work hands-free.
If you’re working with a Samsung Galaxy S9, you can pick up a super durable Otterbox Defender case at 48 percent off today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now the Amazon Fire TV Stick is running at half its normal price.
It’s currently $24.99 down from $49.99 and according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price it’s ever been offered.
The Fire TV Stick is an Alexa device for voice-activated control of your streaming media. Use your voice as your remote to adjust volume, pause play, rewind, change channels, turn the TV on and off, and search within channels.
It’s compatible with nearly all channels including Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, HBO, ESPN, YouTube, and Showtime. It can also be used to browse the internet and access your Facebook.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been looking for headphones that will stay in your ears when you’re working that also don’t sound tinny and awful, check out the wireless SoundSport by Bose.
The Bose SoundSport have the quality of sound that you expect from Bose but in a sweat and weather-resistant design that won’t fall out of your eats even during exercise. Their wireless, Bluetooth, and NFC pairing you can use the app on your device to take calls, change volume, and change tracks.
For wireless options, the battery life is outstanding. They’re touted at lasting six hours between charges and chances are good they will. Some have even reported longer battery life which is the opposite of what you generally hear.
The SoundSport can improve your workout experience and makes for a nice gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Splurge on your teeth and pick up this Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric for 20% off.
It has a two-minute timer broken into quadrants so you know you’re brushing your entire mouth and a 14-day battery life. I got my hands on a media sample of a Sonicare brush recently and my teeth already look whiter–and I had already been using a sonic toothbrush of a different brand so the Sonicare hype is justified.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take a huge chunk out of the price of this gaming display from Acer right now.
The angle of the Acer Predator’s 32-inch widescreen display is adjustable up from -5 degrees to 25 degrees so you’re not tied into one position.
Impressive 3840 by 2160 resolution and a four millisecond response time creates a higher quality gaming experience. The screen uses Flicker-less technology to reduce eye strain during long sessions.
It’s been a while since this monitor has been at the originally listed price but this is a significant price cut compared to most of this year.