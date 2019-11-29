7 Best Black Friday Router Deals on Amazon

The Netgear Nighthawk AX12 is an absolute beast of a router, offering enough coverage between its new terrifying antenna design to cover large homes up to 3,500 square feet in area. Through Black Friday weekend, you can save a staggering $120 on this router, making it a sound investment if you’ve recently upgraded your Internet package and want to see better results.

This router has the capacity to send a signal to over 30 different devices, making this router a great choice if you are trying to build a smart home of different automated products. If you are, you can also cruise through our list of the best Black Friday smart home deals here. Just be cautious that it is easy to end up with more power than you need in-home network, so if you are shopping to save money and not spend excessively, then you may actually want to skip this beefcake of a deal.