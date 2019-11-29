7 Best Black Friday Router Deals on Amazon

Buying a new router is never a fun task but saving lots of money is, which is why we gathered up all the best Black Friday router deals into one post for you. Improving your home network means easier streaming, smoother gaming, and a whole lot less stress. Read on below to browse our picks and check back all weekend as new deals rotate in.
The Nighthawk R6700 is the entry-point into Netgear’s stealth bomber-inspired brand of high-speed routers. This AC1750 model is on a flash daily deal and can be purchased for 26 percent off through the rest of Black Friday. It offers solid coverage for a small to medium-sized household and has an easy app-based UI for changing settings.
TP-Link’s AC1200 was already one of the most impressive deals for an entry-level router on the market but for a limited time today, you can take an additional $15 discount for an absolute steal. You won’t regularly see an AC1200 router with MU-MIMO on sale for this price, so this is definitely worth posting about.
What’s MU-MIMO? It stands for “muli-user multi-input multi-output” and it bands different frequencies to send signal to multiple devices concurrently. It has become fairly standard on newer routers but it isn’t a given at this price point, making this TP-Link AC1200 router stand out from the competition.
The Netgear Nighthawk AX12 is an absolute beast of a router, offering enough coverage between its new terrifying antenna design to cover large homes up to 3,500 square feet in area. Through Black Friday weekend, you can save a staggering $120 on this router, making it a sound investment if you’ve recently upgraded your Internet package and want to see better results.
This router has the capacity to send a signal to over 30 different devices, making this router a great choice if you are trying to build a smart home of different automated products. If you are, you can also cruise through our list of the best Black Friday smart home deals here. Just be cautious that it is easy to end up with more power than you need in-home network, so if you are shopping to save money and not spend excessively, then you may actually want to skip this beefcake of a deal.
If you only get decent signal within proximity of your router, then it’s definitely time to upgrade. A modern router should be able to broadcast to all ends of your house, and when it can’t, then you should be looking at Mesh WiFi options like the Amazon eero Mesh WiFi Router. A three-pack of mesh nodes happens to be 36 percent off for Black Friday too, making it an even more tempting deal.
Mesh networking works by propagating your wireless signal between different nodes in your house rather than having it all come from one place. This allows you to have a more consistent signal throughout your house for the same price as buying a normal router.
27 percent off this midrange D-Link DIR-878 router isn’t the craziest deal you’ll find in the home networking space this Black Friday but we wanted to include this offer anyway because it is available all weekend, unlike many of the daily deals which may have passed the errant shopper right on by. Additionally, we know that brand loyalty is pretty serious in the networking space so you have to pay dues to the brands that treat you right.
There is little to dislike about this dual-band router when you just look at the specs though. It is AC1900, which is acceptable for most average-sized homes, and it supports MU-MIMO features to ensure that your home’s power users won’t suffer from network congestion. It has an easy mobile app UI and has a full suite of settings so you can customize your network as you please.
Though it is easy to slap some lime green on any networking device and call it “gaming-grade,” Razer takes the next step with their Sila mesh router and actually provides some useful benefits for power users who can’t sacrifice even a millisecond to lag. It uses Razer’s proprietary fast track technology to prioritize application for gaming and streaming and self-optimizes your home web traffic for the least signal congestion.
Because this is a mesh router, you are expected to buy multiple units to get the best coverage throughout your home, but you can always buy a single unit and then upgrade as needed. That’s one of the other great things about mesh router systems. Grab one of these bad boys while they are 17 percent off and you won’t regret it when it comes time to game.
If you are looking to find the most performance for the lowest price this Black Friday, then jump fast on this deal from TRENDnet. 30 percent off their TEW-827DRU router is no joke, especially when it was already one of the better values in its price range. For a limited time, you can get AC2600 wireless coverage for under $100 and that’s quite solid. Jump on this one fast.