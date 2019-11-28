7 Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is an innovative way to answer the door no matter where you are. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s latest 5.5-inch smart display. For a limited time, when you buy the Ring Doorbell with the Amazon Echo Show 5, you save $150 on the pair.

If your house already has existing doorbell wiring, then you can use the Ring system to answer your door remotely via a smartphone or your new Echo Show 5. The Ring doorbell has motion sensor capabilities and infrared night vision so it acts as a home security device as well as a doorbell. This is once of Amazon’s “doorbuster” deals, making it a great gift option separately or as a pair.