7 Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals

There have been some major leaps in smart home technology this year, which means major savings from Black Friday smart home deals old and new alike. Many sales are going on throughout the entire weekend but be aware that Amazon has taken an increased liking to the flash sale format. We will be sure to edit this post throughout the weekend as deals come and go, so you can make this your homepage for finding the best Black Friday smart home deals.

What Can Smart Home Devices Do?

If you found your way here sheerly on a wave of Black Friday hysteria, then we've got you covered with a two-minute crash course what smart home devices can do. Any one smart home device can use your local Wi-Fi connection to connect to a cloud-based service and process a massive library of voice commands.

These commands vary based on the device in question, but most voice assistant softwares at least have the ability to answer basic trivia, tell jokes, and pull up audio or video streams. There are smart speakers, smart vacuums, smart light bulbs, smart thermostats and more. We actually have a smart TV post for Black Friday deals as well.

Where the smart home becomes really awesome is when you combine all of these devices via a smart home hub so that you can begin integrating multiple devices into your automated routine. While many people want to jump right into full home automation, it is definitely easier to just build up your smart home one piece at a time. And don't worry, a hub isn't really necessary until you really start to clog up your home's Internet of Things.

Which Smart Home System Is Best?

If you don't already have a smart home system in place, it can be intimidating deciding which one to invest in, especially since you can't typically link devices that use different smart home platforms. As far as the ability to understand and answer questions goes, Google earned the highest marks in this comparative test done by ZDNet.

Of course, if you are more interested in overall compatibility, Amazon's Alexa service takes the cake. According to an article by the Verge, there are already over 150 specially designed Alexa devices on the market. Plus, since Alexa was the first voice assistant to hit the market, her AI has been developed to perform the widest variety of tasks.

But the best smart home assistant for you ultimately depends on which devices you would find most useful in your home and what you already have.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

