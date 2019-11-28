10 Best Black Friday Tablet Deals

Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy affordable new electronics, and tablets are no exception. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday tablet deals that are live right now and will continue to update as new deals become available. Check regularly and you’re sure to find the perfect tablet for your budget and your needs!
The Apple iPad is easily one of the best 10-inch tablets available right now, and it’s currently on sale for Black Friday at 23% ($100) off. This 2019 iPad sports a 10.2″ Retina display that is perfect for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web along with a powerful A10 Fusion chip that makes for a buttery-smooth user experience.
The iPad is slightly more expensive than some of the ultra-cheap tablets available this Black Friday, but I think you get what you pay for. It’s not that the iPad does anything unique or different compared to the other products here (although, the new iPad OS is pretty great); it simply does all of the same things you want the more affordable products to do, but better.
The deal linked here is 23% off for the 128GB Wi-Fi-only model. The 32GB version is also on sale, for 24% ($80) off. That said, I would stick with the 128GB version for the extra data storage space. 32GB can fill up pretty fast and, unlike some other tablets, there’s no way to expand your storage on the device.
If you do pick up an iPad, I’d highly recommend picking up some accessories as well. The Apple Pencil is one of the best styluses on the market, and the new Smart Keyboard for iPad is an incredible keyboard case. It may also be a good idea to grab the optional AppleCare+ for iPad, which gives you 2 years of peace of mind and protection for your device.
Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 Tablet has one of the best Black Friday deals thus far: 33% ($50) off its regular price. The HD 10 has a 10.1-inch 1080p display and dual-stereo speakers that are perfect for watching videos and playing games. This year’s model also has 30% faster processing speeds over the previous version as well as 20% longer battery life—up to 12 hours on a single charge.
The real highlight of this tablet, of course, is its low price. At $150, this tablet is an incredible value for anyone wanting a good-sized tablet for basic functions. At this Black Friday price, it’s an absolute steal!
The Fire HD 10 comes in two models, a 32GB and a 64GB, both of which can have their storage expanded via microSD. Regardless of which you choose, I would highly recommend picking up a Fire HD 10 case as well as a screen protector. Alternatively, if you are a parent looking for a tablet that you can share with your children, then you may want to consider the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition listed below, which is also on sale for Black Friday.
Take a look at more Amazon Fire Tablet Black Friday deals.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet is an awesome bundle consisting of a Fire HD 10, a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited (Amazon’s educational kids’ entertainment service), a kid-proof case, and a two-year worry-free replacement guarantee. If the tablet breaks for any reason within the first two years, you can return it and Amazon will replace it for free.
It’s a great package that, just like the regular Fire HD 10, is available for $50 off. If you have multiple kids and don’t want to deal with them fighting over whose turn it is to use the tablet, you could pick up a 2-pack which gets you an additional $20 off compared to buying them separately. You could even get one for yourself and give the other as a gift!
Though the kid-proof case does a great job of protecting the back and sides of the tablet, you’ll still want to pick up a screen protector for maximum protection. You may also want to consider grabbing a car headrest mount, which is awesome for long car rides, or an extra memory card, since the Kids Edition only comes with 32GB.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ is one of the few tablets out there that can compete with Amazon’s Fire Tablet line in terms of value, and it’s currently on a Black Friday Week sale for 20% ($30) off.
The Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ features an attractive modern design with an 8-inch 1280×800 display. It boasts a super-long 13-hour battery life—longer than the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8, comparable to the Fire HD 10—and comes with 32GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD.
The Galaxy Tab A has a faster processor than the Fire HD 8 and also runs a more standard version of the Android OS compared to Amazon’s Fire OS. Both operating systems are great, but you may prefer the Galaxy Tab A if you are already accustomed to Samsung’s Android OS.
If you’re in the market for an ultra-cheap tablet, then look no further than the Amazon Fire 7, which is on sale for Black Friday Week for 40% off. Even at full price, the Fire 7 is pretty dang cheap. But this week you can pick one up for less than the cost of dinner and a movie!
The Fire 7 is a great budget tablet with a 7″ IPS display. It’s available in two models, a 16GB and a 32GB, both of which can be expanded via microSD for additional storage. The Fire 7 provides up to seven hours of use on a single charge, which is more than enough to last most people through a day of average use, but may be insufficient for travel days with greater-than-normal use.
In terms of performance, the Fire 7 can handle most basic tasks reasonably well. It is far from the fastest tablet out there, but you get what you pay for, and this tablet honestly couldn’t be any cheaper. I think the Fire 7 is a particularly great tablet to get for your kids, as it’s so affordable and durable you won’t have to worry about them breaking it.
Consider picking up the Kids Edition bundle, which comes with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited (Amazon’s educational kids’ entertainment service), a kid-proof case, and a 2-year worry-free replacement guarantee. Alternatively, you can get a 2-pack of the Kids Edition for even greater savings.
If the Fire 7 seems a little small for your liking, the next-cheapest tablet for you to consider is the Fire HD 8, which strikes a sweet spot between the basic Fire 7 and the more expensive Fire HD 10. The Fire HD 8 is currently available for 38% ($30) off its regular listing price, making an already great price even better.
The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch screen, 1280×800 resolution, up to 10 hours of battery life, and 1.5GB of RAM—all of which are significant improvements over the Fire 7. The HD 8 also comes with dual-stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, compared to the Fire 7’s single mono speaker, making it significantly more enjoyable to watch movies on.
The Fire HD 8 comes with either 16 or 32GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via microSD. I’d recommend picking up this bundle, which includes the discounted Fire HD 8, an Amazon case, and a 2-pack of screen protectors for about $10 less than it would cost to buy all of it separately.
The Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1” is another excellent tablet with great Black Friday savings: $60 off the 32GB version. Advertised as a family tablet, the Tab M10 has an attractive 10.1″ HD screen (1280×800) and runs the Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It also has an awesome Kids Mode that allows you to set custom content restrictions to keep your children safe.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1” is a gorgeous alternative to the 10.2-inch Apple iPad that has a Black Friday Week sale of 25% ($82) off. The Galaxy Tab A has a wonderful corner-to-corner display with minimal bezel, giving it a slightly more modern look than the base model iPad. It’s also equipped with surprisingly good speakers that are powered by Dolby Atmos Surround sound, which makes this a great cheap tablet for media lovers.
Maybe the biggest selling point of this tablet over the iPad, though, is that the Galaxy Tab A has a microSD slot that will let you expand your storage up to 512GB. This is something that the iPad simply will not do. The Galaxy Tab A also wins in the battery life department, with a max life of up to 13 hours on a single charge compared to the iPad’s 10. The Galaxy Tab A also runs the Android 9 Pie OS, compared to the iPad’s iPadOS.
To maximize your savings, you will want to stick with the 128GB model, which saves you 25% or $82. The 64GB version is also on sale for $50 off.
The best Black Friday tablet deal thus far in terms of total savings is for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, which is available for $200 (31%) off! Equipped with an eye-popping 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 64GB of internal storage, and an included S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is one of the best 10 inch Android tablets available today—and it’s a steal at this price.
One of the best features of this tablet is its incredible battery life. The Galaxy Tab S4 can last for up to 16 hours on a single charge, which is over 50% longer than the iPad. The Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with Samsung’s unique DeX app, which allows you to use the tablet through an interface resembling a standard PC. In DeX mode, you can open multiple windows at once, drag and drop files from one window to another, and gain access to unique right-click functions. The included S Pen stylus is great to have all the time, but is especially handy in DeX mode.
The Galaxy Tab S4 is available in 64 and 256GB versions, both of which are on sale for $200 off and can have their storage expanded via microSD. To get the most of your Galaxy Tab S4, I’d recommend picking up Samsung keyboard cover and a screen protector.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″, an ultra-high-performance tablet that comes with a built-in S Pen stylus, is available this Black Friday Week for $100 off. It has a gorgeous 10.5-inch display, tons of RAM and built-in storage, a 15-hour battery life, and is available in three unique and attractive colors.
Samsung intended the Galaxy Tab S6 to be a 2-in-1 tablet, meaning, they wanted a tablet that could double as a laptop when you needed it to. To that end, Samsung gave the Tab S6 impressive specs across the board, including 6GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of internal storage, four built-in speakers, and a microSD slot for expanded storage.
Like the Tab S4 above, the Galaxy Tab S6 also includes a free S Pen stylus. The Tab S6 actually has a built-in rear compartment for housing the pen, which is cool and convenient. Add in the DeX functionality described in the S4 review, and the Galaxy Tab S6 should be on anyone’s radar looking for a great deal on a premium Android tablet.
As with the Tab S4, I highly recommend picking up a Samsung keyboard case and a screen protector.