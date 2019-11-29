9 Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals on Amazon

Probably the best Chromebook deal and among the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, this Asus Chromebook is 36 percent off today, saving you $180 and bringing the price down to the threshold of the normal price of lesser Chromebooks.

This laptop comes with the so-called NanoEdge design, which means that the 14-inch full HD screen fits in the body of a traditional 13-inch computer. Between that and the 0.7 inch thickness, this 2.9 pound machine is extremely portable. On top of that, where many other Chromebooks use more budget processors, this has a 3.4GHz Intel M3, which is paired with a generous 64GB hard drive and 8GB of RAM.

Other nice touches include a 178-degree viewing angle, a 180-degree hinge, and gesture support on the touchpad.