9 Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals on Amazon

9 Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals on Amazon

  • 565 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Save money today on the best value proposition going: a cheap Chromebook. I use one daily for full-time work, so it more than pays for itself considering it’s such a cheap laptop. Below you’ll find the best Cyber Monday Chromebook laptop deals on Amazon. Check back regularly as we’re adding new deals as we find them.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
9 Listed Items

Cheap Laptops

When it comes to cheap laptops, the best deal going is to opt for a Chromebook. The Chrome OS makes everything lightning-fast, even on relatively cheap and lightweight processors. They're almost universally thin and portable and battery life is excellent.

Even though Chromebooks tend to end up as secondary computers, I use an Acer Chromebook 14 at a nearly full-time rate and after two years, the 12-hour battery can still reliably hit that mark, depending on workload.

Cyber Monday Sales

Obviously, then buying an already-cheap computer on Cyber Monday is a no-brainer. Some of these prices are low enough to buy as a backup just to have, but they're certainly within reach for anyone in need of a computer in the first place.

There are even some with specs that might be considered an upgrade from older computers, and with the flash memory on-board, they're usually far, far faster than anything with a traditional SATA hard drive.

Since Chromebooks require wireless internet to work at their best, we also recommend upgrading your router while you're at it. The excellent Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 is 26 percent off today and the Nighthawk AC4000 is $50 off.

If the small hard drives on these is a concern, you can always augment them with a portable SSD drive, like the Samsung T5 1TB, which is 30 percent off today.

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , , , ,