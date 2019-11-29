9 Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals on Amazon

Save money today on the best value proposition going: a cheap Chromebook. I use one daily for full-time work, so it more than pays for itself considering it’s such a cheap laptop. Below you’ll find the best Cyber Monday Chromebook laptop deals on Amazon. Check back regularly as we’re adding new deals as we find them.
Probably the best Chromebook deal and among the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, this Asus Chromebook is 36 percent off today, saving you $180 and bringing the price down to the threshold of the normal price of lesser Chromebooks.
This laptop comes with the so-called NanoEdge design, which means that the 14-inch full HD screen fits in the body of a traditional 13-inch computer. Between that and the 0.7 inch thickness, this 2.9 pound machine is extremely portable. On top of that, where many other Chromebooks use more budget processors, this has a 3.4GHz Intel M3, which is paired with a generous 64GB hard drive and 8GB of RAM.
Other nice touches include a 178-degree viewing angle, a 180-degree hinge, and gesture support on the touchpad.
Want to save the entire cost of a new laptop off the price of a new laptop? Opt for this Asus C423NA, which is 60 percent off today, saving a crazy $300 from MSRP. To be fair, the price dropped to sub-$250 in October, but this is definitely the lowest price for this machine yet.
It’s the little brother to the C425 Chromebook which also appears on this list and achieves this price by switching to a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron D 335 and cutting both the RAM in half to 4GB and the hard drive in half to 32GB. Still, those are respectable specs for a laptop sliding in under $200.
This is actually a bundle, sweetening the deal with a mous and a storage sleeve to keep things tidy. Decent battery life on this one, as well, at 10 hours.
For about $10 more than the Samsung Chromebook 3 and Dell Inspiron 11 Chromebook, you can buy upgrades in both processor speed and hard drive space thanks to this Asus 30 percent off deal that saves $70.
This is by far the lowest price for this particular machine, and it comes with a dash of personality with your choice of red or grey. It’s powered by a 2.4GHz Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor, with a 32GB eMMC hard drive and 4GB of RAM.
Even for an 11-inch, it’s super light at 2.2 pounds and can get 10 hours of use on a charge.
I’m a big fan of Samsung hardware, especially their TVs (which are also available for decent discounts today), and I enjoyed my time testing the Chromebook 3, which is nearly $160 off right now. It compares favorably with my Acer 14, but of course this the more convenient 11.6-inch size.
Specs include a 1.6GHz Intel Celeron N3060 Processor, 4GB ram and a 16GB hard drive. An 11-hour battery, spill resistant keyboard, and super-light 2.5 pound weight complete this tidy package. If you want to upgrade the hard drive, there’s a version with a 64GB drive for 21 percent off, saving $59.
The Dell Inspiron 11 Chromebook is similarly priced, but it’s not on sale today.
Want something a bit more fully-featured? This nicely-appointed Samsung Chromebook is nearly 31 percent off today, saving over $185 from the MSRP. The only other time time it was anything like this cheap was Prime Day, so this is a solid deal definitely worth considering.
In addition to the nicer 1 GHz Intel M3 processor, it has a 64GB hard drive, 4GB RAM, expandable with the microSD slot (related, Samsung microSD cards are also on sale today), and the interesting inclusion of two cameras. On top of the standard webcam, there’s a 13 megapixel outward facing camera for easy image capture when folded.
Right, folded: this is also a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet with a built-in pen for quick editing and writing. Altogether, a nice machine for running Chrome OS.
This is the Chromebook I have and use on a daily basis for work. The 12 hour battery life is not at all an exaggeration even under moderate use, and the aluminum chassis is both lightweight and excellent looking.
This 14-inch Chromebook is nearly $75 off for Cyber Monday, but is worth the full price easily. It has a 2.24 GHz Celeron N3160 Quad Core processor which is almost never taxed. Combined with the 16GB hard drive and 4GB of RAM, this is all you need for daily computing and long hours of G Suite-focused work.
Comes with a protective sleeve, as well.
The dirt-cheap little brother to the Chromebook 14, this handy 11-inch laptop is $50 off today when you opt for the version with the 2.48GHz Celeron N3060 Dual-Core processor.
In addition, you get the standard 4GB of RAM with a slightly larger 32GB hard drive and the same 12-hour battery life as the larger 14. This is a fantastic portable that will do almost everything you need.
Lenovo makes some of my favorite laptops, and this excellent, ultra-cheap option is perfect for everyday internet use. The Cyber Monday sale delivers a 24 percent savings from MSRP, or nearly $70 off MSRP.
This is a 14-inch laptop with a 10 hour battery life and a 2.1GHz MediaTek MTK8173C Processor. It has a 64GB SSD hard drive, which is more than enough for a Chromebook, and 4GB of RAM.
It’s super thin and weighs only 3.3 pounds, perfect for toting everywhere. Among the best balanced for on-board storage and processor speed of Chromebooks at this pricepoint.
Looking for something with a touchscreen? A touchscreen Chromebook is a great way to very cheaply bridge the gap into tablets, but still have it be a capable everyday machine. This one is 18 percent off today, saving a tidy $53.
Specs on this include a 2.1GHz MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 64GB hard drive, 4GB of RAM, and of course the 360 degree 11-inch screen. This is a good choice if you just want to test-drive having a touchscreen laptop before you commit to something like a Yoga or Flex.
The competitive Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible is also 14 percent off today, too.