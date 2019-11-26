5 Best Kindle Black Friday Deals

A Kindle is one of those devices that everyone and anyone who enjoys reading will enjoy. If you’re looking for a great gift for someone on your list, check out these awesome Black Friday Kindle deals in a variety of price points.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to rack up some savings this Black Friday? This bundle saves you a good amount of change ($45 to be exact) and gets you everything you need with your new e-reader. The thing is, even if you don’t bundle, you’re probably going to want a cover for your kindle along with a power adapter for easy charging, so now’s the time to buy it all together. This bundle includes the all-new Kindle, but you can save even more with the Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday bundle if that’s the model you’re after.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re someone who prioritizes quality, then this is the e-reader for you. While it’s slightly more expensive than some of the other Kindle models, it’s for good reason. It offers the largest high-resolution display – at seven inches and 300 dpi. It reads exactly like real paper even in the harshest sunlight. The design is superior too, with dedicated buttons for turning the page. A single charge lasts up to a week or more, even with heavy use. Similar to other Kindle models, the Oasis allows you to enjoy audiobooks in addition to traditional text.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a child who loves to read, this is a worthy investment, especially once you factor in this awesome Black Friday deal. Not only will you get discounts on many of the books you purchase, but included in the purchase you’ll receive a year of FreeTime unlimited for free, which includes tons of titles and popular kid’s series. If you’re sick of carrying books around you’ll love that Kindle e-readers can carry thousands of books and have a battery life of a week so you’re also not stuck constantly re-charging. Choose from four awesome cover colors/designs for the kid on your list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping on a budget, this is one of the less expensive Kindle deals available on Black Friday. Both the white and black versions host the same awesome features – you can read day or night regardless of the lighting without a glare, adjust text size, mark your page, highlight passages, and more. It’s basically like reading a real book except you can hold hundreds of books in the lightweight, easy to carry, device. Prime members will love enjoying tons of free reads without having to pay a penny.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re like me and love reading on vacation in the pool and at home in the bath, then you’re going to love that the new Kindle Paperwhite is completely waterproof. You can purchase this classic e-reader in the traditional black or a beautiful twilight blue, making it an awesome gift for everyone on your list. You can pair Bluetooth headphones or speakers to your Kindle, which is now compatible with Audible if you prefer audiobooks. If you’re not familiar with the old design, the built-in light allows you to read books in bright daylight or a dark room, with adjustable lighting that won’t disturb your partner. With this Black Friday deal, you’ll not only save $45 but also will get an e-book credit to start your library collection.