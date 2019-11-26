5 Best Kindle Black Friday Deals

5 Best Kindle Black Friday Deals

A Kindle is one of those devices that everyone and anyone who enjoys reading will enjoy. If you’re looking for a great gift for someone on your list, check out these awesome Black Friday Kindle deals in a variety of price points.

Kindle e-readers are really for everyone on your Christmas list. There are options for every budget and age and are a great way to read more and spend less time in front of a screen. If you're more of an audiobook lover, all of the Kindles work with Audible so you can listen rather than read. 

Anyone going on a winter vacation will love a Kindle, especially since most of the versions are now waterproof, which means you can take it in the pool. If you know someone who enjoys long baths, this waterproof feature means they can also read while soaking their stress away. 

Why Buy a Kindle vs. an iPad this Black Friday?

If the primary use of the device is going to be reading you'll definitely want to go with a Kindle over an iPad. As someone who's experienced both, I can say with confidence that the Kindle is far superior for reading. Not only does the image look exactly like a real book page, but you don't have to worry about light glare. The price of the Kindle is also much better. Even the most expensive version is less than the lowest-priced iPad. 

What's the Best Kindle Deal?

The best deal this Black Friday for a Kindle device is the Kindle Paperwhite E-reader which is 35 percent off and a savings of $45. It's the thinnest and lightest Kindle device and works with audiobooks via Audible. If you're looking for the highest monetary savings, the Kindle Oasis is your best bet this Black Friday. This same deal applies to both of their available color selections - champagne and graphite. 

Best Kindle for Kids

I love the idea of encouraging more reading and less "screen time" when it comes to getting gifts for kids. No games, no ads, and no videos. The Kindle Kids Edition is a wonderful gift for every single kid on your list since it can hold up to a thousand titles. It's available for $30 off, a savings of 27 percent. Worried about breakage? This device has a two-year warranty. If it breaks they'll replace it for free. 

Best Kindle for Vacation

Depending on your budget, there are two stellar options for vacation. The first one is the all-new Kindle which is the most budget-friendly option at $59, especially with this awesome Black Friday Kindle deal. The second is an upgrade but hosts some great features like buttons for turning pages.  The older generation version of the Kindle Oasis is available for $100 off. 

