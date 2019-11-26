5 Best Kindle Black Friday Deals

If you’re like me and love reading on vacation in the pool and at home in the bath, then you’re going to love that the new Kindle Paperwhite is completely waterproof. You can purchase this classic e-reader in the traditional black or a beautiful twilight blue, making it an awesome gift for everyone on your list. You can pair Bluetooth headphones or speakers to your Kindle, which is now compatible with Audible if you prefer audiobooks. If you’re not familiar with the old design, the built-in light allows you to read books in bright daylight or a dark room, with adjustable lighting that won’t disturb your partner. With this Black Friday deal, you’ll not only save $45 but also will get an e-book credit to start your library collection.