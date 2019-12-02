3 Best Amazon Echo Cyber Monday Deals

The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is 56% off right now which is great but the Echo Smart Plug, which allows Alexa to control whatever device is plugged into it, is still at it’s normal $24.99 price tag.

But the bundle set of the Echo Dot and Echo Smart Plug is 64% off today so in practice, you get the discounted Echo Dot and then only pay $5 for the smart plug. It’s a seriously great deal.

According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, neither the 3rd Gen Echo Dot nor the bundle pack has ever been offered at this low of a price before now.

The Echo Dot gets you everything you expect from an Alexa device and with the Smart Plug, you can tell Alexa to turn on and off the device plugged into it which could be things like a lamp, TV, or coffee machine.

The Echo Dot comes in four colors including sandstone, plum, and charcoal.