3 Best Amazon Echo Cyber Monday Deals

Discover the hottest deals on the most popular Alexa smart home device with these best Amazon Echo Cyber Monday Deals.
Going by CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price ever offered on the third-generation Echo Dot. It’s currently 56% off at only $22, down from $49.99 with a savings of $27.99.
The Echo Dot is a compact way to add Alexa to any room in your home. It shines as a smart speaker with it’s improved sound over the last two generations. It also works as a smart home control device and all-around helper.
I like that this generation has added a button that disconnects the microphone for added privacy. It comes in charcoal, heather grey, plum, and sandstone.
The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is 56% off right now which is great but the Echo Smart Plug, which allows Alexa to control whatever device is plugged into it, is still at it’s normal $24.99 price tag.
But the bundle set of the Echo Dot and Echo Smart Plug is 64% off today so in practice, you get the discounted Echo Dot and then only pay $5 for the smart plug. It’s a seriously great deal.
According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, neither the 3rd Gen Echo Dot nor the bundle pack has ever been offered at this low of a price before now.
The Echo Dot gets you everything you expect from an Alexa device and with the Smart Plug, you can tell Alexa to turn on and off the device plugged into it which could be things like a lamp, TV, or coffee machine.
The Echo Dot comes in four colors including sandstone, plum, and charcoal.
For Amazon Echo Cyber Monday deals, pick up the Echo Show 5 at 44% off and save $40. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price the Echo Show 5 has ever been offered.
The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch smart display making it a great size to replace your alarm clock or wireless Bluetooth speakers. The high-resolution screen allows for easy app use, connection with home security cameras, and video calls with your loved ones.
I love that the Echo Show 5 has a button right at the top to toggle your camera and microphone on and off so you can feel secure about your privacy. It’s available in either white or black and you can customize your screen image.
Today you can combine this deal with Amazon’s $5 Smart Plug bundle (normally $24.99) or with a $10 Wyze camera which is $25.54 if bought on its own.