11 Best Drones for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best RC drones for sale in 2019? We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find the ultimate buyer’s guide to buying a drone in 2019, whether you’re looking for the latest 4K drone from DJI, a racing drone to test your speed and skill against a friend, or a high-end drone to make your business a bit easier.
1. Editor’s Choice: DJI Mavic AirPrice: $765.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra Portability
- Foldable Drone and Camera
- 32MP Panoramic Photos
- Not 60fps at 4K
- Might Look Too Toy-Like for Some
- Slows Against The Wind
The DJI Mavic Air is a quadcopter RC drone that’s DJI’s latest for 2019. The Mavic Air’s biggest selling point is its incredible sphere panoramas, in which the drone takes 25 photos in eight seconds and puts them together for one ultra clear 32MP image.
Of course, being the top-of-the-line consumer DJI option available, the Mavic Air supports 4K video at 30fps. It also utilizes a full three-axis gimbal that’s able to stabilize images and video even when the drone is at full speed, allowing you to take ultra-smooth 4K video and super sharp photos.
The second big pro here is that it’s specifically made for portability and you can fold it down for easy traveling. That means you can take it everywhere you want to go.
Another big selling point is that it can be controlled from up to a whopping 6,562-feet away (that’s 1.24-miles for those keeping score at home). Pilots can utilize the included dedicated remote controller (which also folds) to take their drone for a max 2.5 miles (or 4km). It also has a 21-minute battery life.
The Mavic Air has a new APAS system that will allow the drone to detect any obstructions in real-time, and it can stay stable in high winds. It has sensors on every side of it, meaning whether it’s going to bump into something in front of it or it’s going to back up into something behind it, the Mavic is able to detect the obstruction super quickly and avoid as necessary.
It can also be controlled with the DJI Go App on any smartphone, which adds features like ActiveTrack, SmartCapture, QuickShots, and TapFly.
It’s available in three colors: Black, White (which is really black and white), and Red (which is really red, black, and silver).
When DJI says that the Mavic Air is THE ultimate portable drone, they absolutely mean it.
Manufacturer
The DJI Mavic Air is manufactured by DJI. DJI Innovations develops and manufactures small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), for both commercial and recreational use. DJI is a global company and claims its’ mission is to make aerial photography and videography accessible to professional photographers, cinematographers, and beginners. And, over the past five years or so, we’ve seen quite a number of great DJI drones that impressed hobbyists and photographers alike, including the Phantom 3, Phantom 4, and Spark.
Camera
The Mavic Air has a 12.0MP camera that supports Adobe DNG Raw. It also supports 4K video at 30fps and has an incredible 32MP panoramic system. You can also capture slow-motion video in full 1080p HD at 120fps.
Speed
The DJI Mavic Air can hit a max speed of 42.5mph (or 68.4kph).
Battery
The DJI Mavic Air has a battery life of 21-minutes
Transmitter
The transmitter for the DJI Mavic Air is ultra-unique, and it’s definitely an aspect worth talking about. It has a foldable design that allows you to hold your smartphone right underneath the actual controller (instead of above it), and it has detachable control sticks that can be stored right inside the remote controller so that it can be packed down as compact as possible.
What’s in the Box
- DJI Mavic Air Quadcopter
- Battery
- Charger/Power Cable
- Four pairs of propellers
- Set of Propeller Guards
- RC Cable (Lightning)
- RC Cable (USB Type-C)
- Gimbal Protector
- Spare Control Sticks (pair)
- Communication Cable (USB 3.0 Type-C)
- USB Adapter
- Four RC Cable Sliders (2 LG, 2 SM)
- Carrying Case
Find more DJI Mavic Air information and reviews here.
2. Parrot Anafi DronePrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Price vs. Mavic Air
- 180-Degree Gimbal Can Look Up
- 16GB MicroSD Included
- Controller Looks Toy-like
- Only One Color Available
- Not as Fast as Mavic Air
The Parrot Anafi is Parrot’s latest drone, released in 2019. It’s quite an impressive design that rivals the Mavic Air (although, isn’t quite the same drone as the more expensive competitor from DJI).
The Anafi does have some impressive specs, including an impressive 26-minute flight time, 3x zoom, and 4K HDR 21MP camera. It also charges via USB-C (which we all know is the future by now, right!?). It’s also foldable, like the Mavic Air, and comes with a foldable controller.
It’s clearly built with portability in mind, as it weighs just 11.3oz – so light a toddler could carry it (although, I don’t recommend letting your toddler do so).
The Anafi drone also has a 180-degree tilt gimbal that allows you to snapshots from unique angles, and it uses a 3-axis hybrid image stabilization system so that your photos are still and your videos are ultra-smooth.
There’s also a new Anafi Thermal option available that allows users to take thermal photos.
Manufacturer
The Parrot Anafi drone is manufactured by Parrot. Parrot manufactures GPS systems, drones, automatic sprinklers (for plants) and recently came out with wireless headphones (Parrot Zik 2.0) that were less than well-received. Luckily, it’s a different story with their drones, as they’ve been known to craft high-quality drones that rival their more expensive competitors.
Camera
The Parrot Anafi camera is equipped with an impressive f/2.4 wide angle ASPH lens that provides impressively detailed photos, complete with HDR. It also has a 2.8x digital zoom. It can take videos in 4K, 1080p, or 2.7k, and it can take up to 21MP still photos. The camera can snap up to 10 photos per second. It can capture in Adobe DNG Raw format or JPEG.
Speed
The Parrot Anafi can hit speeds up 34mph (which is ~55 km/h).
Battery
The Parrot Anafi battery will last for up to 25 minutes of filmed flight thanks to its intelligent Li-Po battery which is specifically made to elongate battery life and charge 60% faster than the average battery. And, because it’s charged with a universal USB type-C charging system, you can charge it virtually anywhere.
And yes, the battery is removable, so you can buy spares for it.
Transmitter
The Parrot Anafi is equipped with the Parrot Skycontrollre 3, which, like the Mavic Pro Air, folds for easier transporting. The transmitter, although just as functional as its competitor from the Mavic Air, is the Anafi’s weakest point. Unfortunately, it sports a very toy-like look and looks quite plain.
What’s in the Box
- Anafi Drone
- 8 Extra Propellers
- 16GB MicroSD Card
- Compact Carrying Case
- Mounting Tool for Propellers
- Skycontrollre 3
- Smart Battery
- USB-A to USB-C cable
Find more Parrot Anafi Drone information and reviews here.
3. DJI Inspire 2Price: $2,970.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with 5.2K Gimbal Cameras
- Smart Return Home Feature
- Intelligent Flight Modes
- Pricey
- Big in comparison to other drones
- Doesn't Come with Camera
Although the DJI Inspire 2 has been around for a couple of years now, it’s still one of the best professional drones you can buy, especially for cinematics and photography.
Now, obviously (given its price tag), this isn’t a drone for the faint of heart; it’s a professional drone for directors and only the most enthusiastic of drone enthusiasts.
Manufacturer
The DJI Inspire 2 is manufactured by DJI. DJI Innovations develops and manufactures small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), for both commercial and recreational use. DJI is a global company and claims its’ mission is to make aerial photography and videography accessible to professional photographers, cinematographers, and beginners. And, over the past five years or so, we’ve seen quite a number of great DJI drones that impressed hobbyists and photographers alike, including the Phantom 3, Phantom 4, and Spark.
Camera
There is no camera included with the stock/basic Inspire 2, but it supports up to a 5.2K camera, and it has a 360-degree rotating gimbal.
Speed
The DJI Inspire 2 drone can go from 0 to 50mph in 5 seconds, and it’s super agile in the air. It can descend at 9m/s.
Battery
The DJI Inspire 2 has a unique dual battery system that allows it to remain in the air for up to 28-minutes.
Transmitter
The transmitter for the DJI Inspire 2 uses 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz bands and Lightbridge technology. You can also use two controllers together so that one person can control the direction of the drone and one person can control the camera. (Called Master and Slave Controllers, for the record). It has a range of 4.3 miles.
What’s in the Box
- DJI Inspire 2 Drone
- Propellers
- Two Batteries
- Remote
- Charger
- Manuals
- Replacement Shock Absorbers for the Gimbal
- Some Replacement Screws
Find more DJI Inspire 2 information and reviews here.
4. Yuneec Mantis QPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive Speed
- Great Price Point
- Voice Control
- Max 60fps captures
- Only one color available
- Bigger than DJI Spark
The foldable drone is the big trend in 2019, with the Mavic Air and Parrot Anafi leading the way. In third place comes the Yuneec Mantis Q, which just shipped in September.
My favorite aspect of the Mantis Q is its Voice Control feature, which allows you to shout commands at it and responds appropriately. For example, you can tell the drone to Wake Up to power it on or Take a Selfie to have it hover in front of you for an entirely hands-free snap or two.
On top of that, it supports vision-based tracking and has other intelligent flight modes like Orbit Me or Journey that will allow you to get the shots and videos you need with ease.
Possibly just as impressive as its voice control feature is the fact that it has an ultra-impressive 33 minute flight time – which dominates the folding drone landscape right now.
Manufacturer
Yuneec is a company that makes quadcopters and flying camera drones, and is headquarted in Jiangsu, China. It’s a massive company containing over 1800 employees, and it’s best known among commercial drone users for its high-end Typhoon line of drones.
Camera
The Mantis Q camera can capture in full 4K HD, and supports either 16:9 or 4:3 ratio. It has a camera that can be tilted upward by up to 20-degrees or downwards 90-degrees. No, that’s not quite as impressive as what the Anafi drone does, but it’s still impressive (and the Mantis Q comes in at much cheaper than its competitors).
It can record 4K and 1080p at 30fps, and 720p at 60fps.
Speed
The Yuneec Mantis Q can hit speeds up to 44mph (which is ~70 km/h).
Battery
The Yuneec Mantis Q utilizes a 3S 2800mAh battery that’s entirely swappable. Although, you likely won’t need to swap it out much as it provides an impressive 33-minutes of flight time per charge.
Transmitter
The Yuneec Mantis Q transmitter looks akin to one of those Bluetooth phone controllers, with the foldable slot for your smartphone that sits above the controller.
What’s in the Box
- Mantis Q Drone
- Remote Controller
- Charger
- 1 Battery
- 2 Sets of Propellers
- USB Cable
Find more Yuneec Mantis Q information and reviews here.
5. Hubsan X4 Storm H122D Racing DronePrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great-looking Design
- Easy to Control
- Beeper to Easily Find It if Lost
- Short Flight Times
- Mid-speed
- Only available in yellow
This year, Hubsan released its most-impressive drone to date with the Hubsan X4 Storm H122D. It’s an FPV racing drone complete with 3D Flip action, an LCD video monitor, and HV002 FPV goggles to give those who don’t give a damn about camera drones some fun.
The Hubsan X4 H122D is a zippy little racing drone that’s high-speed and easier to control than many drones in the space.
It only has a six-minute flight time, so I highly recommend buying multiple batteries.
Manufacturer
Manufactured by Hubsan Hobby – the X4 H122D has enough flexibility to be fun for beginners and experts, alike. Note: It is not a toy and Hubsan explicitly warns it is not suitable for Children Under 14.
Camera
The X4 Storm camera is a max 1280×720 resolution, and can only shoot at 30fps.
Speed
The H122D can hit 24.8mph out of the box – super impressive for a drone this size!
Battery
The battery is a 7.6v 710mAh lipo battery, which will, unfortunately, only last you for 6 minutes of flight time. So yeah – buy some spares.
Transmitter
The H122D uses the HT105 transmitter.
What’s in the Box
- Hubsan H122D X4 Storm
- HT015 Transmitter
- 2 Propeller A
- 2 Propeller B
- 1 7.6v V 710mAh Lipo battery
- 1 USB Cable for charging
- 1 Propeller Wrench
- 1 User Manual
Find more Hubsan X4 Storm H122D Racing Drone information and reviews here.
6. Best Drone Under $30: Hubsan X4017cPrice: $25.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra Low Price
- Fits in the Palm of Your Hand
- Indoor/Outdoor Flying
- 0.3 MP camera
- 7-Minute Flight Time
- Easy to Lose
The Hubsan X4 has many features including full 4 channel 2.4Ghz control, powerful micro coreless motor and a high capacity LiPO battery. The lightweight airframe is durable and can execute 4-way flips (left, right, forward, backward) and also has stunt mode. The Hubsan quad flies well indoor and outdoor owing to the ultra stable 6-axis flight control system and adjustable gyro sensitivity. The Hubsan X4 is available in Blue, Red & Green, and is 2.4 inches (60mm) long and 2.4in (60MM) wide (diameter). The Hubsan X4 is one of the best drones for sale under $100.
What’s In The Box
- Hubsan H107C X4 Quadcopter with Camera
- Remote Control Transmitter
- 4x AA batteries
- 380mAh lithium-polymer (LiPo) battery
- USB charger cord
Fuel Source and Flight Time
The Hubsan H107LX4 Quadcopter is powered by a LiPO battery (240mAh 3.7V) which is charged via USB; a USB charger is included. The battery provides a flight time of approximately 7 minutes and the battery takes approximately 40 minutes to re-charge.
Camera and Media
The Hubsan X4 comes with a 0.3 MegaPixel camera and a video recording module. The recording unit takes a Micro SDHC memory card, which is sold separately. The camera must be turned on manually prior to flying the quadcopter, it is not controlled by the RC unit.
Radio
The Hubsan Quadcopter includes a 2.4Ghz 4 Channel radio.
Manufacturer
Manufactured by Hubsan Hobby – the X4 fits in the palm of your hand and has enough flexibility to be fun for beginners and experts, alike. The Hubsan is available from Amazon for $55.65 including free shipping. Note: It is not a toy and Hubsan explicitly warns it is not suitable for Children Under 14.
Find more Best Drone Under $30: Hubsan X4 information and reviews here.
7. Parrot Bebop 2Price: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14MP Stills
- 7 Sensors for Stable Flight
- FANTASTIC Control Response
- Only 1080P
- White Drone Is Easy to Lose in Sunlight
- Requires registration with FAA
I’ve always favored the Parrot BeBop’s ease of control, as it has a pretty straight forward design that makes the front of the drone easily recognizable in the air. And now, the company has a BeBop 2 FPV Kit that comes with everything you need to get a first-person view when flying your BeBop 2. The BeBop 2 has a whopping 7 sensors so that flight is incredibly stable, and it has the capability to shoot in full 1080P HD video and snap 14MP photos. It also has 25 minutes of flight time, making it comparable to the Phantom 3.
Manufacturer
The Parrot Bebop 2 is manufactured by Parrot. Parrot manufactures GPS systems, drones, automatic sprinklers (for plants) and recently came out with wireless headphones (Parrot Zik 2.0) that were less than well-received. Luckily, it’s a different story with their drones, as they’ve been known to craft high-quality drones that rival their more expensive competitors.
Camera
The Parrot Bebop 2 is capable of shooting 1080p at 30fps, and 720p at 60fps and it can take 14MP photos.
Speed
The Bebop 2 can hit speeds up to 37mph and can reach top speed in 14 seconds.
Battery
The Bebop 2 has 20 minutes of flight time on a single charge of its 2700mAh battery.
Transmitter
A transmitter is not included in the box, as it is intended to be controlled by your smartphone and an app. However, you can use it with the superior Skycontroller 2 if you prefer – but you’re going to pay a premium for it.
What’s in the Box
- 1 Bebop 2
- 1 2700mAh battery
- 1 USB Cable
- 1 charger + cable + adapters
- 8 propellers
- 1 propeller tool
- 1 quickstart guide
Find more Parrot Bebop 2 information and reviews here.
8. Blade Chroma 4KPrice: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto-Follow mode
- 30-Minute Flight Time on Single Battery
- Comes with ST-10+
- Price
- More complicated than DJI Phantoms
- Still Photo Quality
Blade has been a minor player in the drone market for quite some time, but their focus has always been cheap to middle of the line drones. We’ve talked about the Blade Nano QX a few times already, as it’s their most noteworthy drone available. But now, the company has entered into the high-end 4K camera drone race with the Blade Chroma 4K, and it comes in at just $800.
It might not have some of the bells and whistles as the Phantom 4, but it isn’t too far off. For one, it actually has a slightly longer flight time over the Phantom 4, coming in at a full 30 minutes of flight time on a single battery. It has a Smart Mode for first-time pilots, which basically means there’s a mode that allows newcomers to move the drone in whatever direction they move the control stick, regardless of the direction the drone is facing. This mode also creates a SAFE circle barrier, meaning there’s a sort of safety bubble over the controller so that it won’t fly too close to the pilot or someone standing next to the pilot.
It also has its own follow-me mode, allowing pilots to set their own distance and altitude so that they can focus on solely controlling the camera. Furthermore, it has a Tracking Mode which allows the drone to follow whoever has the ST-10+ controller. Like the Phantom 4, it also has a Return Home function.
Transmitter
It comes with the ST-10+ controller, which is widely considered to be one of the best in the business.
Camera
The most notable downgrade here is the still photo quality — the Phantom 4’s is notably better. The instructions that come with the Blade Chroma 4K aren’t nearly as easy to follow and detailed as DJI’s, either. And because DJI is more widely known and used, you’ll have an easier time troubleshooting it on the web.
What’s Included:
- Blade Chroma Drone
- 4 rotors
- ST-10+ Controller
- Gimbal
- Battery
- Battery Charger
Find more Blade Chroma 4K information and reviews here.
9. DJ Phantom 3 ProfessionalPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Live Stream Directly to YouTube
- 14 MP Stills
- Great Controller
- There Are Better Options in the Price Range Now
- Not 4K
- Pricey in Comparison
Product Description
The DJI Phantom 3 is the next iteration in the DJI Phantom line, and the Phantom 3 is already gaining a lot of respect from drone enthusiasts. It currently holds a 4.6 out of 5.0 star rating on Amazon. The majority of customers are praising the video quality and how easy it is to use, which is why we consider it one of the best drones for sale. This drone has full 4K UD video recording with fully stabilized 3-axis gimbal. DJI’s Lightbridge digital streaming allows users to view their stream in 720p while it is still recording in 1080p.
The drone also has what the company calls a Vision Positioning system, which allows for stable flight indoors when a GPS signal isn’t available. The Phantom 3 uses the DJI Pilot app, making it very easy to fly.
The Phantom 3 has GPS navigation, auto landings and takeoffs, a intelligent high power flight battery, a built-in database of no fly zones, and a power mobile app with all of the settings and tweaks you’d want available. Users are also able to stream their drone footage to YouTube. The Auto-Return home function will return your drone to the exact spot it took off from, and as long as you have GPS signal. The Phantom 3 also uses FailSafe technology which can send the Phantom 3 back home if it loses connection to the remote controller for any reason or if the battery is running low.
But even with all of these new features, the DJI Phantom 3 was still able to debut at the price point of the DJI Phantom 2, meaning that we’re getting better quality drones without the rising price
Battery, Transmitter, Flight-Time
The Phantom ships ready to fly — coming with a rechargeable radio controller (transmitter) with a line-of-sight range of up to 2000m, and a powerful 6000 mAh battery that can fly for up to 23 minutes. The battery is recharged with a universal AC adapter or car charger. The camera is controlled via 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi using an app for iOS and Android devices (From the app you can control video recording and camera position, which has a range from -90 degrees to +30 degrees).
Using the mount, you can attach a smartphone to the controller, providing the camera’s point-of-view. The App for iOS and Android also provides vital flight stats including battery charge, number of GPS satellites, radar scope to avoid collisions, full camera control and the ability to upload media directly to social media. The Phantom 3 includes a Wi-Fi Range extender that increases smartphone range to nearly 2,000 feet line-of-sight. The range extender mounts on the transmitter with the smartphone, and in the event that the Phantom loses the signal from the controller it has a “Return to Home Fail Safe” feature wherein the aircraft will ascend to 60 feet then make a straight-line course back to the “home position” you define in the GPS calibration process. Once there, it will safely descend to the ground.
State of the Art GPS Navigation and FailSafe Home Mode
The Phantom 3 relies on GPS navigation to maintain flight stability, and while it can be controlled manually most operators opt for GPS attitude mode — an autopilot system that keeps the Phantom 3 stable, which is ideal for shooting video, compensating for light and wind.
The Phantom 3 has Intelligent Orientation Control (IOC), which is designed to make flying more intuitive. Windows- and OSX-based software allows easy update of IOC firmware as well as enabling you to unlock manual flying mode. Manual Mode will override all autopilot redundancy and fail safes.
Manufacturer
The DJI Phantom 3 is manufactured by DJI. DJI Innovations develops and manufactures small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), for commercial and recreational use. DJI is a global company and claims its’ mission is to make aerial photography and videography accessible to professional photographers, cinematographers and beginners.
Find more DJ Phantom 3 Professional information and reviews here.
10. Yuneec Q500 4K TyphoonPrice: $469.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included Case Holds 6 Batteries
- 1080p at 120fps
- Great Customer Service
- No Dual Controls
- Plain-Looking
- One battery Only Included
For a cheaper 4K option, Yuneec’s Q500 Typhoon drone with a camera is a great option that will save you a significant amount of money. It comes in at significantly less than its competitors, and still has a ton of great features. While it’s not possible to capture 4K video with it, the Yuneec Q500 is capable of recording 1080P surveillance footage at 60FPS and snaps still photos at 16 megapixels. It also has a 3-Axis Gimbal to help get the perfect shot. It has a wide angle 130-degree field of view lens.
The Yuneec Q500 Typhoon comes bundled with the ST10 Personal Ground Station controller, which is a 10-channel, 2.4GHz transmitter and 5.8GHz video receiver. It uses traditional RC joysticks to pilot the drone, and it comes with a built-in Android mobile device that has a 4.5″ touchscreen to view FPV videos. While a 32GB SD card is all that is included, the Typhoon supports up to a whopping 128GB card.
Battery, Flight Time
The Q500 also comes with two stellar 5400mAh flight batteries that allows for up to 25 minutes of flight time per charge.
3 Different Modes
It’s also notable that this camera drone has three different flight modes: Smart Mode, Angle Mode, and Home Mode. The Smart Mode is designed for beginners and uses the on board GPS to establish a 26′ “SAFE circle” around the pilot to always ensure that the pilot never loses visual. Angle Mode is optimized for more experienced pilots, giving the user more control over the steep and pitch angles. Home Mode is a safety feature that can be activated via the ST10 controller at anytime, and will automatically return the drone to its home point.
Yuneec’s newest drone is frequently compared to the DJI Phantom 2 Vision Plus. What’s also notable about the Q500 Typhoon drone with camera is that it has great tech support (with all the contact information right at your fingertips when you first open the box). Users can easily find the information they need to contact the company about any issues that may arise with their new drone, and Typhoon always responds quickly to correct your issue. When you compare their customer service with DJI’s, Typhoon is the clear winner. The Yuneec Q500 is the perfect drone for intermediate to experienced users.
What’s Included:
- Q500 Typhoon Drone
- 1080P HD Camera
- CGO2-GB 3 Axis Precision Gimbal
- ST10 Controller
- 2 Batteries
- Charger
- 32GB Micro SD card
- Smartphone Mount
- Handheld Gimbal (CGO Steadygrip)
- Aluminum Case
Find more Yuneec Q500 4K Typhoon information and reviews here.
11. Best Drone for Selfies: DJI SparkPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick in all aspects
- Automatic Object Avoidance
- The Best Drone for Selfie Enthusiasts
- 16 Minute Flight Time Leave More to Be Desired
- Price
- Memory Card Not Included
If you’re looking for a mid-tier hobby drone for snapping selfies and great video footage, look no further than the DJI Spark. In fact, DJI internally calls it their “Selfie Drone.”
This little drone that could is packed with some cool features, like Quick Launch (which uses facial recognition to take off from your hand once the drone recognizes your face), gesture control, editing and sharing right from the app, and more!
It also has ActiveTrack so that it can follow you (or whoever you choose) while active (for example, while riding a bike, skateboarding, playing basketball, etc).
The Spark also has a great FPV system for ultimate clarity while in-flight.
It comes with two batteries.
Autonomous Flight
If you’re looking for a drone that can fly itself, the Spark is fully capable of flight autonomy thanks to advanced obstacle detection and GPS capabilities. Of course, that comes with a Return to Home functionality as well.
Speed
The DJI Spark has a top speed of 31mph when you put it into sport mode, with a flying time of up to 16 minutes.
We should note that these drones are not toys, although some of them are ridiculously cool like a toy, and in many cases, manufacturers specifically warn against providing these devices to children under 14 — some reviewers warn against giving them to children at all because they are just too much fun for adults.
Types of RC Drones
Hobbyist Camera Drones For Sale
The most popular and best-selling drones you'll find are typically in the hobbyist camera drone subcategory. These are the typically the most buzz-about drones that are trending on all of your social media channels when they're first announced. These types of drones are often aimed at tech consumers who love the hobby, dads who want to take better footage of their child's sporting events, snowboarders and mountain bikers who want to get better footage of their rides, and the like.
Great drones featured above like the DJI Mavic Air or Phantom 3 are hobbyist camera drones. They typically are overloaded with features to make flying and capturing the best video footage easier.
Professional Drones For Sale
There are also drones specifically aimed at business applications called professional drones. These drones are often used in warehouses and in real estate businesses to capture incredible footage to showcase homes for sale. The most commonly purchased example of a professional drone is the DJI Inspire line which can be controlled by two different controllers at once (one for the drone, itself, and one for the camera). The Yuneec H920 is also a great professional drone, as well as the DJI Matrice 200.
Racing Drones For Sale
Racing drones are intended for - wait for it - racing! These drones are built specifically for racing like you'd find in the Drone Racing League. That means they're built for speed, agility, and include FPV (first person view). You can read more about the best racing drones here.
Toy Drones For Sale
There are also some great toy drones that are actually intended for young teens to older teens available. Sky Viper is one of the most known toy drone brands, and Traxxas (best known for their RC cars and boats) also has some great drones available. Toy drones are made to have that cool factor - whether it be through their design or easy one-button flips. You can also find some of these drones that have small cameras on them, although you won't find 4K quality (there are some 720p and 1080p ones available). Toy drones are also often significantly cheaper than racing or hobbyist drones, but they don't come as fully featured. They're intended to be used for one thing only: fun!
Drone Cases Are Recommended
When you buy any of the hobbyist camera or professional drones, you're going to want to protect your new investment with a quality drone case. When it comes to the best drone cases, our current go-to brand of choice is Pelican (who also is well-known for their high-end camera cases). For example, if you are looking for a Mavic 2 Pro drone case, they've got that available. Or if you want a generalized Pelican case that can be customized for virtually any drone, you're going to want the Pelican 1510.
What's the Cheapest 4K Drone Right Now?
Believe it or not, you can actually pick-up a 4K capable drone called the Faithpro for only $70. But, its battery only lasts 10 minutes, so by the time you get it in the air and try to get the perfect shot, you're going to be low on battery. The lowest-tier option I would personally purchase is this one from Visuo - the XS816 for $30 more ($100), you can double your flight time to roughly 20 minutes while still getting 4K.
You Won't Find Most of These at Walmart
Many of these drones that are readily available on Amazon will likely not be found in-store at your local Wal-Mart. Some may be available through their online store, but they're a bit too niche to carry in-store. The majority of the drones you'll find on shelves at Walmart and Target are toy drones - brands like Sky Viper.
See Also
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.