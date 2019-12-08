11 Best Drones for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide

The DJI Mavic Air is a quadcopter RC drone that’s DJI’s latest for 2019. The Mavic Air’s biggest selling point is its incredible sphere panoramas, in which the drone takes 25 photos in eight seconds and puts them together for one ultra clear 32MP image.

Of course, being the top-of-the-line consumer DJI option available, the Mavic Air supports 4K video at 30fps. It also utilizes a full three-axis gimbal that’s able to stabilize images and video even when the drone is at full speed, allowing you to take ultra-smooth 4K video and super sharp photos.

The second big pro here is that it’s specifically made for portability and you can fold it down for easy traveling. That means you can take it everywhere you want to go.

Another big selling point is that it can be controlled from up to a whopping 6,562-feet away (that’s 1.24-miles for those keeping score at home). Pilots can utilize the included dedicated remote controller (which also folds) to take their drone for a max 2.5 miles (or 4km). It also has a 21-minute battery life.

The Mavic Air has a new APAS system that will allow the drone to detect any obstructions in real-time, and it can stay stable in high winds. It has sensors on every side of it, meaning whether it’s going to bump into something in front of it or it’s going to back up into something behind it, the Mavic is able to detect the obstruction super quickly and avoid as necessary.

It can also be controlled with the DJI Go App on any smartphone, which adds features like ActiveTrack, SmartCapture, QuickShots, and TapFly.

It’s available in three colors: Black, White (which is really black and white), and Red (which is really red, black, and silver).

When DJI says that the Mavic Air is THE ultimate portable drone, they absolutely mean it.

Manufacturer

The DJI Mavic Air is manufactured by DJI. DJI Innovations develops and manufactures small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), for both commercial and recreational use. DJI is a global company and claims its’ mission is to make aerial photography and videography accessible to professional photographers, cinematographers, and beginners. And, over the past five years or so, we’ve seen quite a number of great DJI drones that impressed hobbyists and photographers alike, including the Phantom 3, Phantom 4, and Spark.

Camera

The Mavic Air has a 12.0MP camera that supports Adobe DNG Raw. It also supports 4K video at 30fps and has an incredible 32MP panoramic system. You can also capture slow-motion video in full 1080p HD at 120fps.

Speed

The DJI Mavic Air can hit a max speed of 42.5mph (or 68.4kph).

Battery

The DJI Mavic Air has a battery life of 21-minutes

Transmitter

The transmitter for the DJI Mavic Air is ultra-unique, and it’s definitely an aspect worth talking about. It has a foldable design that allows you to hold your smartphone right underneath the actual controller (instead of above it), and it has detachable control sticks that can be stored right inside the remote controller so that it can be packed down as compact as possible.

What’s in the Box