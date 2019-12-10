Deal: Up to 43% Off Bose Headphones, Speakers, and Home Audio

Save big on this epic Bose sale for Amazon’s 12 Days of Christmas. You can get up to 43% off some of the best Bose headphones, speakers, and home theater gear right up to the big day.

If you are hunting for some audio deals this holiday season, then Amazon has you covered with some unexpectedly awesome Bose sales that will run through their 12 Days of Deal specials. There are deals on Bose headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and home theater gear, any of which could be the perfect Christmas gift idea for the music lover in your life.

Just note that this is only one of the first deals revealed for Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals Sale leading up to Christmas. There are plenty more to browse even though heavy will be the first to inform you on the best of the best.

Get This Deal Here

$300 Off Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar

If you want to jump right to the best Bose deals, then their entry-level SoundTouch 300 Soundbar is where you should focus your attention. It can be found for $300 off MSRP leading up to Christmas, making it a great way to turn your living room into your home theater room with booming, lifelike sound.

It supports Bluetooth and NFC audio, plus it can be upgraded to a virtual 5.1 system with the inclusion of the Bose Acoustimass 300 wireless bass module and Virtually Invisible 300 wireless speakers. Unfortunately, those aren’t on sale right now.

Get This Deal Here

$50 Off Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

A $50 discount might not sound massive when we’re talking about $400 noise-cancelling headphones but keep in mind that the Bose 700s came out in May and that this is the first time they’ve been available for under MSRP. This information comes from third-party price trackers CamelCamelCamel.

When you consider that, is a pretty solid deal for an ultra-comfortable pair of noise-cancelling headphones with 11 different levels of sound isolation and a 20-hour battery life. To sweeten the pot, these headphones also work with Amazon Alexa, so you can use their built-in microphone to control integrated devices around your home.

Get This Deal Here

20% Off Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker is a powerful portable audio device that brings party-level audio in an ultra-compact form. But the best part about this speaker is that you can snag it fort 20 percent off MSRP all the way up to Christmas Eve.

This battery-powered speaker delivers immersive 360-degree sound while maintaining a long-lasting 16-hour battery life. It gets incredibly loud and sounds crystal clear whether you use it indoors or outside.

Get This Deal Here

When Does Bose Have Sales?

If you don’t see that specific item on your wishlist this time around, there is no need to panic. Christmas and Black Friday aren’t the only time that Bose has sales throughout the year. They have sales during all the major shopping events of the year, including back to school time and Amazon Prime Day. They have even historically had post-holiday sales, which you can browse direct from Bose here if you already missed the savings.

Get This Deal Here

See Also

101 Best Luxury Christmas Gifts for Men With Exquisite Taste

11 Best Reference Headphones for the Studio

12 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers: Your Buyer’s Guide