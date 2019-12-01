8 Best Cyber Monday 3D Printer Deals on Amazon

If you’re looking to tackle larger 3D printing projects, and you want the simplicity of modular plug and play print head and filament changes, the LulzBot Taz 6 is the machine. This printer lets you build really big projects up to 11.02 inches x 11.02 inches x 9.8 inches, or you can print many small pieces simultaneously.

Get a clean start on every printing project because of the simple to use self-leveling technology. This big machine has one of the largest build volumes around. It also allows you to give your imagination free reign when it comes to designs and capabilities because it supports dozens of different filament materials.

This workhorse has a proven extruder, hot end capable of reaching 300-degrees Celsius, and dual part cooling fans. Your projects print both trouble and warp-free, thanks to the rugged aluminum frame, reliable power supply, and heated PEI bed.

The free Cura LulzBot Edition software makes it easy to load your model files and slice them for printing. With tech support 24/7, you can troubleshoot problems whenever you need to.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday 3D printer deals mean right now you can get this professional grade machine for 26 percent off, which means you can pocket that $643.75 you just saved or, better yet, spend it on more filament.

If you don’t need quite as much build space, get 25 percent off the TazMini 3D printer which starts at a little more wallet-friendly price of $1,113. It’s also Amazon’s Choice.