7 Best Cyber Monday Computer Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re a gamer looking to upgrade your rig or a student/professional who wants a fast, functional desktop, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy a new PC or monitor. These are the best Cyber Monday computer deals that Amazon has to offer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Easily one of the most exciting computer monitor deals this Cyber Monday, the hugely popular Acer R240HY 23.8-Inch Monitor is available at 26% off. This monitor has stellar picture quality, crisp 1080p resolution, a 4ms response time, and an extraordinary 178-degree wide viewing angle. It also has an attractive Zero Frame design with a modern-looking circular base. At this price, it’s a monitor that both budget-conscious gamers and everyday PC users can get behind!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a basic, affordable desktop computer for web browsing, word processing, and other common tasks, then this HP Pavilion Desktop Computer—available at 25% off—is a great choice.
The PC has a 7th-generation AMD A9 9425 processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home. One thing that’s really nice about this computer is that it has a 1TB hard drive, which gives you tons of storage space for photos, videos, and documents.
If you also need a computer monitor, then this 23.8-inch display from HP is a great affordable choice that is 14% off for Cyber Monday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best Cyber Monday computer deals is this 35%-off deal on an i5 HP Pavilion Desktop Computer, which saves you $222.00 off the regular listing price.
This stylish desktop tower contains a 6 Core 8th Generation Intel Core i5+ 8400 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SATA hard drive. If you don’t know what all of the PC jargon means, suffice it to say that this computer is significantly faster and better at multitasking than the more affordable HP computer listed above, making it a good choice for shoppers with slightly more room in their budget who still don’t want to break the bank on a full-fledged gaming PC.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another great Cyber Monday deal from HP, you can get yourself this excellent i7 HP Pavilion Desktop Computer for $220 (27%) off through the end of the day. The i7 processor in this model represents a further step up from the i5 processor in the model listed above. This computer also comes with 12GB of DDR4 RAM, which will let you multitask many applications without experiencing slowdown, and a 1TB SATA hard drive
This computer still won’t be powerful enough for serious gaming, mostly because it doesn’t have a graphics processing unit (GPU), but it’s a fantastic affordable everyday computer for non-gaming functions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At $74.01 off, the ASUS CHROMEBOX 3-N018U Mini PC is one of the best mini PC deals available this Cyber Monday. This pint-sized computer is equipped with a 7th-generation Intel Core i3-7100U processor, 4GB DDR4 memory, and runs the Chrome Operating System. It has support for 4K UHD graphics for up to two monitors.
The biggest reason you’d pick this bad boy up is if you are interested in trying out Chrome OS, which is a much more streamlined PC experience compared to Windows or MacOS. You don’t have the same range of applications at your disposal, but you do have the entire Google Play Store—which gives you access to the majority of applications you are likely to use on a day-to-day basis. This Chromebox is also a good option for people with very limited desk or office space, as it takes up about as little room as it possibly could.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a higher-end PC, then you should take a look at the ASUS Zen AiO Desktop PC with 23.8” Touchscreen, which has a massive 28% ($354.35) discount for Cyber Monday.
What’s particularly cool about this PC, aside from its powerful 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, is that it houses all of its components right inside the display—no separate tower! This makes the PC look incredibly sleek and makes it a great choice for people with limited desk or office space.
The display also supports 10-point multi-touch control, meaning you can interact with applications by touching directly onto the screen. A final noteworthy plus of this PC is that it has a 128GB SSD hard drive for ultra-fast data storage and retrieval along with a 1TB HDD for additional storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a new computer monitor, then this 35%-off deal on a ViewSonic VX2458-MHD 24 Inch Monitor should definitely be on your radar. The monitor has crisp 1080p resolution, an ultra-fast 1ms response time, and an incredibly smooth 144Hz refresh rate—perfect for all kinds of PC gaming.
Add in other great features like AMD Free Sync technology, which reduces image tearing, and the flexible connectivity options and this is clearly one of the best affordable monitor deals out there right now.