7 Best Cyber Monday Computer Deals on Amazon

If you’re looking for a basic, affordable desktop computer for web browsing, word processing, and other common tasks, then this HP Pavilion Desktop Computer—available at 25% off—is a great choice.

The PC has a 7th-generation AMD A9 9425 processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home. One thing that’s really nice about this computer is that it has a 1TB hard drive, which gives you tons of storage space for photos, videos, and documents.

If you also need a computer monitor, then this 23.8-inch display from HP is a great affordable choice that is 14% off for Cyber Monday.