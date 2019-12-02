7 Best Cyber Monday Computer Deals on Amazon

7 Best Cyber Monday Computer Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re a gamer looking to upgrade your rig or a student/professional who wants a fast, functional desktop, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy a new PC or monitor. These are the best Cyber Monday computer deals that Amazon has to offer.

How to Choose a Computer

The first step in choosing a computer is getting a sense of what your needs are. Are you looking for something that can handle the latest HD video games, or are you only going to be using the machine for less demanding tasks like web browsing and word processing?

If you aren't interested in gaming, then you are likely to need a much less powerful machine than you otherwise would. That said, additional power can still be handy, even for basic computing tasks. The most important things you will want to consider are the processor, the RAM, and the storage space. 

What Processor Do I Need?

The central processing unit (CPU) of a computer is the primary component that determines the computer's overall speed. We won't get into the nitty-gritty of CPU's here, but suffice it to say that bigger CPU numbers are generally better. An Intel i7 processor, as a general rule, is going to be more powerful than an i3 or an i5. Having a faster processor will mean that your computer opens applications more quickly and won't stall. 

How Much RAM Do I Need?

The primary purpose of random access memory (RAM) is to allow your computer to multi-task. More RAM means that your computer will be able to handle more applications at once without slowing down. If you have insufficient RAM and open many windows and applications, your computer might screech to a halt because you are essentially asking it to do too many things at once. 

Most desktop computers offer a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which is enough to handle a good amount of multitasking. Additional RAM, such as 12, 16, or 32GB, will allow you to handle significantly more tasks at once—though it might end up being excessive for your needs.

How Much Storage Do I Need?

Storage recommendations depend on what you plan on using your PC for. If you're a gamer or have thousands of photos, videos, and songs that you keep on your computer at a single time, then you will need more storage than someone who does not.

That said, I would recommend at least 1TB as a starting point. For most people, this will ensure that you are never feeling overly strapped for data storage. 

