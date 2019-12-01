7 Best Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals on Amazon

Smart Home technology is one of the fastest-growing product categories on Amazon with this sudden influx of new products comes a ton of great Cyber Monday smart home deals. Many of these deals are today-only while some residual deals from Black Friday will be ending tonight. Either way, Cyber Monday is one of the last chances to save big on smart home deals so check out our picks to get right to the best of the best.
The 4K version of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is one of the best deals you’ll find on a streaming stick this Black Friday, as it is available for 50 percent off while supplies last. This device comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that you can use to pull up content from your favorite streaming sources, such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and more.
Of course, if you have bigger goals for your smart home, then you can instead pair the Fire TV Stick 4K with another compatible Alexa device, such as the Echo Show 5 or the Echo Dot, thereby removing the remote from the equation. Amazon lists instructions for doing so on their support page.
When your house is too out of control to clean on your own, then you can enlist the help of the Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. This Alexa-compatible robotic vacuum can be voice-commanded (or app-commanded) to take custom cleaning routes through your home with powerful suction and a mopping mode.
This vacuum is currently 33 percent off through Black Friday weekend, so now is a great time to take this brutal chore off the hands of your loved ones and put it into the hands of this capable cleaning drone. Just don’t sic it on your neighbors.
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is an innovative way to answer the door no matter where you are. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s latest 5.5-inch smart display. For a limited time, when you buy the Ring Doorbell with the Amazon Echo Show 5, you save $150 on the pair.
If your house already has existing doorbell wiring, then you can use the Ring system to answer your door remotely via a smartphone or your new Echo Show 5. The Ring doorbell has motion sensor capabilities and infrared night vision so it acts as a home security device as well as a doorbell. This is once of Amazon’s “doorbuster” deals, making it a great gift option separately or as a pair.
If you are looking to step up your home theater game, the Polk Audio Command Sound Bar is the way to do it. This entry-level sound bar is $100 off through December 2, making it a bargain pickup for anyone still using their TV’s built-in speakers. This sound bar delivers clear and present audio in each of its sound modes, including Polk’s VoiceAdjust EQ, which makes dialog louder and easier to hear. It includes a wireless subwoofer with a 6.5-inch cone.
The other big deal about this speaker is that it has Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built-in, allowing you to pull up streaming audio from Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, tune in, iHeartRadio and more using voice commands. Its combination of smart home integration and solid sale price makes it a solid upgrade for home theater enthusiasts that don’t already have something better.
The Amazon Echo Dot was already the cheapest way to add the Alexa voice assistant software to your life and through Black Friday weekend, it will be even cheaper. During then, you’ll be able to take over 38 percent off of the Echo Dot’s MSRP price. The main draw of this speaker is that it allows you to access the massive library of commands that the Alexa voice assistant can follow. You can browse the entire feature set here.
The third generation of this product finally solves the problem of tinny audio with a solid built-in speaker too. When you aren’t using the Echo Dot’s smart features, you can also stream Bluetooth audio through its speaker.
The Broadlink RM Mini 3 IR Automation Hub is a convenient way to integrate over 80,000 different IR-powered devices into your smart home system, allowing it to non-WiFi enabled devices like a set-top box or a fan to be programmed via a smartphone app. This product is currently available at 33 percent off, which might not seem like much but this is the first time the RM Mini 3 has been available for this cheap according to 3rd party price monitor camelcamelcamel.
Using the free Broadlink app, you can program the RM Mini 3 to work with voice commands from either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This allows the RM Mini 3 to support basic commands like “Alexa, turn on the TV,” but you can perform slightly more with the app interface than you can with voice commands. Not every household needs this device but those that do can snag it for a bargain price.
There is no need to buy a WiFi-enabled light bulb that needs to be replaced within a few years when you can just get this Zigbee Smart Switch Plug-In Light Control. This allows you to turn the light fixtures you already have into smart lights. These are currently almost half off in price, making them a great addition to any home powered by a Zigbee hub.
These plugs aren’t the cheapest you’ll find this Black Friday but they stand out for being compatible with a number of smart home systems, such as SmartThings, Xfinity Home, Logitech Harmony Home, Iris, Wink, Cox Home Security, and more.