7 Best Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals on Amazon

The 4K version of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is one of the best deals you’ll find on a streaming stick this Black Friday, as it is available for 50 percent off while supplies last. This device comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that you can use to pull up content from your favorite streaming sources, such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and more.

Of course, if you have bigger goals for your smart home, then you can instead pair the Fire TV Stick 4K with another compatible Alexa device, such as the Echo Show 5 or the Echo Dot, thereby removing the remote from the equation. Amazon lists instructions for doing so on their support page.