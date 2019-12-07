Is Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Down? Errors Reported with Google Services

Many people are reporting issues today connected to GCP, the Google Cloud Platform. It appears the service is having a lot of problems that are in turn affecting other services like Discord. Read on to learn more about what is happening.

Here are the reports shared at Down Detector. As you can see in the map below, issues with Google Cloud started being reported around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Users here noticed issues mostly with the cloud services and logging in.

Below is another report on Google in general, also showing issues.

You can also see reports from Discord below, which uses the GCP.

These issues include server connections mostly. On Twitter, Discord noted the downtime was because of Google’s ongoing GCP issues.

Discord is still experiencing major downtime related to Google's ongoing issues in GCP. We have the team online and are ready to restore service as soon as the root issue is resolved. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience. https://t.co/rq97JXB3gV — Discord (@discordapp) December 7, 2019

Discord wrote: “Discord is still experiencing major downtime related to Google’s ongoing issues in GCP. We have the team online and are ready to restore service as soon as the root issue is resolved. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Discord’s status page is here. It noted at 11:58 PST: “Google’s Engineering team continues to work on mitigating the issue, and have posted the following update: ‘Mitigation work is currently underway by our engineering team. We do not have an ETA for mitigation at this point.’ We have all hands on deck awaiting the resolution of this issue to begin restoring service…”

Google Cloud Platform’s status page also notes the problem. As of 11:55 Pacific Google wrote:

Description: Mitigation work is currently underway by our engineering team. We do not have an ETA for mitigation at this point. We will provide more information by Saturday, 2019-12-07 12:42 US/Pacific. Diagnosis: Seeing High IO wait times, failed IO operations, or IO Operations taking over 2 seconds to complete Workaround: None at this time

Earlier in the day, Google wrote: “We are experiencing an issue with SSD Persistent Disk and SSD Regional Persistent Disks,beginning at Saturday, 2019-12-07 06:45 US/Pacific. Symptoms: High IO wait times, IO operations failing or taking over 2 seconds to complete. Self-diagnosis: Seeing High IO wait times, failed IO operations, or IO Operations taking over 2 seconds to complete. Workaround: N/A Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue.”

Google has since posted an update on the issues as of 13:03:

Description: Mitigation work is still underway by our engineering team. Current data indicates that approximately 0.01% of PD-SSD volumes in us-east1-b are affected by this issue, from a peak of approximately 8.45%. At this time, the issue is contained, and we can confirm that this is only impacting us-east1-b. We will provide more information by Saturday, 2019-12-07 14:02 US/Pacific. Diagnosis: High IO wait times, failed IO operations, or IO Operations taking over 2 seconds to complete Workaround: None at this time

This is a developing story.