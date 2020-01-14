5 Best High-End Headphones: Your Ultimate List

The right headphones make all the difference, that’s why we’re taking a look at the best high-end headphones to give you the cleanest listening experience possible.
1. Sennheiser HD 820 Closed-Back HeadphonesPros:
- Stylish, durable design
- Arguably the best closed-back headphones around
- Comfortable
- Pricey
- No other color options
- Some will turn their noses up at closed-back
While some audiophiles will turn their noses up at closed-back headphones, the Sennheiser HD 820 Closed-Back Headphones are the exception.
The Sennheiser Ring Radiator transducers are fitted with gorilla glass enclosures. Not only does this offer a peek at the tech inside, the concave glass is designed to reflect sound waves from the transducer to the absorber, meaning even though these are closed-back headphones, you’ll receive minimal resonance.
In terms of sound, this beast is slick.
On the comfort side of things, we’ve got handcrafted ear pads designed to reduce ambient noise as well as an inner damping element on the metal headband.
The headphones also come with a 4.4mm stereo jack (balanced) and a conventional 6.3mm jack (unbalanced).
As WhatHiFi notes in the site’s review, these are ideal home headphones, and although you may want to plug them directly into your phone, for the best listening quality we’d recommend checking out the Sennheiser HDV 820 Digital Headphones Amplifier.
2. Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Copper Hi-Res Bluetooth HeadphonesPros:
- Hi-res audio is a certificate of pure undiluted sound
- The crisp sound quality is worth mentioning twice
- It's got the comfort factor
- Doesn't fold down
- Pricier than the Grado SR325e (but a lot more affordable than the Sennheiser HD 820)
- No other color options
Do not underestimate the quality of hi-res audio. Once you’ve tried hi-res, you won’t go back. You don’t realize how much you’re missing until you try a pair of hi-res headphones with a hi-res album.
It’s worth noting here, if the idea of replacing your entire collection with hi-res versions is off-putting, Tidal offers hi-res streaming, and you can sign up to a 30-day free trial to test out your new favorite headphones. Trust me, you won’t regret it.
I blasted through Panic at the Disco’s Death of a Bachelor in hi-res and the howling vocals and popping beats were unreal.
If it’s pure audio quality you’re after, the Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Headphones are some of the best high-end headphones around. Maybe even the best wireless headphones around.
With a hardy 30-hour battery life and a control touchpad on the ear armor, you won’t find a clearer headphone. You can even adjust the sound quality and tailor it to your liking through the Beyerdynamic MIY app.
Sure, it’s pricey – not Sennheiser HD 820 pricey, but it’s still pricey. That said, given the sheer depth of sound on display here, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment in the longterm.
3. Grado SR325e HeadphonesPros:
- Ultra stylish
- Excellent sound quality
- Surprisingly comfortable
- Not everyone will like the look
- Some people don't like black?
- There really isn't much else to grumble about here
The Grado SR325e headphones are a love/hate scenario. Either you see these 60’s style headphones and it’s love at first sight or you carry on scrolling.
If you’re reading this, you’ve made the right choice.
While these headphones lack deep bass, Grado is all about the subtle details you wouldn’t normally hear. Blast something classical and the sounds will pop like never before.
The powder-coated housing is designed to offer smoother transitions between frequency ranges, and while we’re talking housing, these are open-back headphones, so if closed-back isn’t your thing, you’re in luck.
Grado knows sounds, and the Brooklyn company has mastered the art of crisp beats.
If you’re after something in a more affordable price bracket that, in all fairness, should cost a lot more than it does, you won’t go wrong with these stylish Grado headphones. They really are one of the best high-end headphones money can buy.
4. Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesPros:
- Best noise-canceling headphones around
- Upscales compressed audio
- User-friendly design
- Pricey (but worth it)
- Sleek but very safe design
- No other color options
Thanks to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor, the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are the best noise-destroying headphones on the market.
Having a dedicated noise-canceling processor means your music won’t be affected due to performance, making for a set of headphones you can truly lose yourself in.
If you’re into heavy, thumping beats, the 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm offer up ranges of up to 40kHz. Nice!
These beasts also come with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX, meaning your MP3s will be upscaled to bring them as close to hi-res as possible. Also nice!
The Sony WH1000MX3 also comes with Alexa built-in, so if you want to answer phone calls while on the go, the option’s there.
In short, if you want to delete the sounds of the world around you and engross yourself in this music you love, the Sony WH1000XM3 is worthy of your consideration.
5. Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise Cancelling Wireless HeadphonesPros:
- Solid noise-cancelation
- Stunning design
- Excellent audio quality
- Noise-cancelation isn't as hardy as the Sony offering
- Pricey
- Low-res music will still sound low-res
The Bowers & Wilkins PX Headphones are the most intuitive headphones on this list.
We’ve all been in this situation. Someone talks to you so you lift an ear pad. You need to take your headphones off to talk so you wrap them around your neck. The PX Headphones know how you operate and work in tandem.
Put the headphones on and they’ll turn on. Take them off, they turn off. Lift an ear pad or hang them around your neck and they’ll pause the song. As I say, they are seriously intuitive.
While the noise-canceling present in the PX Headphones won’t be able to rival the Sony WH-1000XM2, it’s still a solid addition nonetheless. Where the PX excels, however, is in the sound quality.
The angled headphones offer a more frontal way of listening (as oppose to side-on). You will need to factor in the quality of the song you’re playing as there’s no upscaling present, but if you’re an audiophile chances are that won’t be an issue.
Open-Back vs Closed-Back: What's the Difference?
At the risk of delving into nonsensical jargon, the best way to look at the difference between open-back and closed-back headphones is noise disturbance.
Open-back headphones allow the air to get in, which in turn creates a richer audio environment. This is great when you're at home with nothing to bother you, but head outside and you'll be able to hear birds chirp and cars speed past.
Closed-back, on the other hand, lacks the same depth as open-back headphones but provides a much cleaner listening experience free from background noise (and that's before you factor in noise-canceling technology).
As for which is better, it all comes down to how you're going to be using your headphones. If it's for commuting, then closed-back is the way to go. But if it's sitting around the house and rocking to beats by yourself, open-back is well worth considering.
Best Audiophile Wireless Headphones
If you're after the best audiophile headphones, then I'd suggest checking out our 10 Best Wireless Bluetooth Headphones guide.
In it you'll find all the slickest options when it comes to wireless headphones that offer nothing but the cleanest audio.
Best Budget Audiophile Headphones
Everyone has their own definition of budget when it comes to headphones. If we're talking sub $200, then the Sennheiser HD 569 is worth looking at.
While these headphones lack the quality and crispness of the more high-end headphones, they are the perfect entry-level headphones.
