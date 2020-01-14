5 Best High-End Headphones: Your Ultimate List

While some audiophiles will turn their noses up at closed-back headphones, the Sennheiser HD 820 Closed-Back Headphones are the exception.

The Sennheiser Ring Radiator transducers are fitted with gorilla glass enclosures. Not only does this offer a peek at the tech inside, the concave glass is designed to reflect sound waves from the transducer to the absorber, meaning even though these are closed-back headphones, you’ll receive minimal resonance.

In terms of sound, this beast is slick.

On the comfort side of things, we’ve got handcrafted ear pads designed to reduce ambient noise as well as an inner damping element on the metal headband.

The headphones also come with a 4.4mm stereo jack (balanced) and a conventional 6.3mm jack (unbalanced).

As WhatHiFi notes in the site’s review, these are ideal home headphones, and although you may want to plug them directly into your phone, for the best listening quality we’d recommend checking out the Sennheiser HDV 820 Digital Headphones Amplifier.