7 Best Cheapest i7 Laptops 2020: Compare, Buy & Save

Processor / Passmark Speed i7-7700HQ / 8943 | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Graphics Card GTX 1060 – 6GB | Hard Drive 256GB SSD | Weight 5.95lbs | Display 15.6″ 1920 x 1080, IPS 60HZ |

For gamers who want a desktop replacement that’s slightly cheaper than the G5, the Helios 300 is the way to go. Boasting an i7-7700HQ, plenty of RAM, and a GTX 1060 with 6GB of dedicated video RAM, this PC pulls zero punches. The worst thing one can say about it is that its display could be a bit better; some find it to be a bit dim. That said, for virtually any application, this PC brings a ton of power to the forefront. It’s great for connecting multiple display since its GTX 1060 can more than handle the output. On top of that, it has plenty of RAM for multitasking, and a 256GB drive for snappy movement regarding the operating system. This is a great way to go if you want a PC that can do it all. The biggest problem here is that one may run out of hard drive space considering the OS eats up about 100GB. One can always buy an external hard drive, however (such as this $68, 2TB drive on Amazon).

If it were me, I’d opt for the Dell G5 for slightly more, as it has a 9th gen i7 and better graphics card. But if you’re looking to save a few bucks, the Helios 300 is a good option.