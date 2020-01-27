Google Docs & Drive Down: Users Report Errors & Share Memes

Google Docs has been having issues today, and although many of the problems are now solved, some users are still reporting errors. While many people were forced to take breaks from work, they shared their feelings through memes. Here’s what’s been happening.

DownDetector reported a spike in errors with Google Drive this afternoon, as you can see in the chart below.

The live outage map from Down Detector shows a lot of issues currently in the U.S.

The G Suite Status Dashboard noted issues on January 27, 2020 with Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

The problem was first noted with Google Drive at 12:43 p.m. and Google’s dashboard says it was resolved three minutes later. The site notes: “Google Drive service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users within the next 1 hours. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.” Then three minutes later at 12:46 p.m.: “The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

The other three services had the same notes and the same times listed.

Meanwhile, the Google Cloud Platform currently notes that all those services are available and working fine, so that’s good news.

However, some people are still experiencing some issues, so perhaps the fix hasn’t reached everyone yet.

when google docs is down and you're forced to use a pen and paper pic.twitter.com/2sUvxv3D5U — Hannah Spraker (@HannahTFP) January 27, 2020

People shared their frustration on Twitter.

Everyone who uses google docs for writing today. #WritingCommunity pic.twitter.com/PmrckbktPs — Sarah (@Feanaro10) January 27, 2020

Google Docs the real MVP for messing up half way through the day on this crappy Monday work day. pic.twitter.com/6dpMgrlIxJ — Irv Romero (@Irv1ng_) January 27, 2020

For some it’s working again, but not for everyone.

Seeing Google Docs trending gives me PTSD — Johnathan (@Johnathan9Diaz) January 27, 2020

Google Docs going down is a nice reminder that the cloud is really just someone else’s computer — Thomas Vought (@TomVought) January 27, 2020

The issues affected students too.

google docs shut down minutes after i finished my essay pic.twitter.com/fMPKa7sBpc — ashley (@notsoturntash) January 27, 2020

google docs is down and i’d rather skip class than hand write notes #edpt204 https://t.co/VR0rBxp5PY — Jen (@edptjenprigl) January 27, 2020

shout out to my in-a-few-hours future-self trying to run a whole ass workshop and two conferences w/o google docs. 🥴✌️🏿😷 https://t.co/fgovhjF3T0 — angel nafis (@AngelNafis) January 27, 2020

It should be noted that Google Docs (and Google Drive) aren’t down for everyone.

“Google docs are down”

*looks at my very up and active screen of google docs* — Mikki A Lexa (@MikkiLexaHFX) January 27, 2020

And for some people, only certain docs are having issues while others are working just fine.

This is a developing story.