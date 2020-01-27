Google Docs & Drive Down: Users Report Errors & Share Memes

Google Docs has been having issues today, and although many of the problems are now solved, some users are still reporting errors. While many people were forced to take breaks from work, they shared their feelings through memes. Here’s what’s been happening.
DownDetector reported a spike in errors with Google Drive this afternoon, as you can see in the chart below.
The live outage map from Down Detector shows a lot of issues currently in the U.S.
The G Suite Status Dashboard noted issues on January 27, 2020 with Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.
The problem was first noted with Google Drive at 12:43 p.m. and Google’s dashboard says it was resolved three minutes later. The site notes: “Google Drive service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users within the next 1 hours. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.” Then three minutes later at 12:46 p.m.: “The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”
The other three services had the same notes and the same times listed.
Meanwhile, the Google Cloud Platform currently notes that all those services are available and working fine, so that’s good news.
However, some people are still experiencing some issues, so perhaps the fix hasn’t reached everyone yet.
People shared their frustration on Twitter.
For some it’s working again, but not for everyone.
The issues affected students too.
It should be noted that Google Docs (and Google Drive) aren’t down for everyone.
And for some people, only certain docs are having issues while others are working just fine.
This is a developing story.