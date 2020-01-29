Is Instagram Down? Users Reporting Errors, Including Stories Not Showing

Instagram is down or having issues for many people around the world, including in the United States. It’s not clear what is causing the issue. Some people are saying they can’t post stories to Instagram, and others are saying that the site isn’t showing their stories to others. Still others simply can’t make Instagram work at all. Here are the details of what’s happening and what we know so far.

According to Down Detector, a big spike has just been reported this afternoon with Instagram.

You can see from Down Detector’s map that issues are being reported in the United States and in other parts of the world.

It’s not clear at this time what is causing the issue. Users are reporting that Instagram isn’t working at all, while others are saying that the main problem appears to be with the stories they are posting either not publishing or not being shown to other people.

One person wrote on Down Detector: “Has anyone else had Instagram suddenly decide to stop showing your posts to people? Has the evil lord of likes decided my account is out of the algorithm after ten days of not posting? Or is this a bug or is it down? ? ?”

Meanwhile, other people are reporting that the site just doesn’t seem to be working for them at all.

Oh and I’ve just seen, Instagram is down, explains the lack of reach on my last post then.. pic.twitter.com/5KzksRrTJO — Joe Reece (@joereecedrums) January 29, 2020

If you’re posting a story and seeing no views when you normally would get a lot of views, or if you’re posting a picture and getting no likes when you normally would see quite a few, it’s all part of the problem people are noting with Instagram.

I post a picture on Instagram and after 20 mins no likes,

I post a story and no views at all.

Anyone experiencing anything similar?#instagramdown #instagram #instagramdownagain #instagramposts — CristianoLaBozzetta (@cristianolbz99) January 29, 2020

People are sharing their frustrations on Twitter too, which is where people typically go when they have issues with other social media sites.

Help is Instagram down! — Emma Kirby (@keepupwithkirby) January 29, 2020

I thought Instagram decided it hated me. Turns out it's not a personal attack 😂 #instagramdown — Caleb Robinson (@write_or_left) January 29, 2020

Hahah when Instagram goes down we always head to twitter https://t.co/sLA0wc1b8W — Jake Warner (@JakeWarnerMusic) January 29, 2020

Soooooo instagram is down AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/QOBCFnKmAH — Lunionsuite 🇭🇹 (@LunionSuite) January 29, 2020

This is a developing story.