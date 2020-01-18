11 Best Paper Shredders for Office Use

Rather than keep old paperwork that may still bear identifying details, convenient, on-demand shredding capability can spare you the headache and make it easy to recycle vast quantities of paper. Safeguard information and free up valuable space in your office by buying one of the best paper shredders for office use on the market.

Storing unnecessary documents long-term can be a costly and potentially dangerous proposition. If you deal in even remotly sensitive information and hold onto paperwork with that information on it, your office could be liable for identity theft, exposed to possible corporate espionage, or responsible for a leak of government information.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Though visionaries have been trying to will the paperless office into existence since at least the 1960s, we're still quite a long way off from that. In the 90s, the advent of the almighty PDF represented the missing piece, sure to drive us to paper-free workplaces.

As it stands today, for most office places, this is a myth, though there are guides for how an office might achieve it. For the foreseeable future, paper-light might be a more attainable goal. And as long as some of those pages have sensitive information on them, paper shredders will be a fixture in the office and at home.

How long do paper shredders last?

Like any other appliance, you should reasonably expect to get upwards of ten years or more out of a paper shredder if you buy a decent one. There are plenty of very cheap options out there with prices so low as to make replacement relatively trivial, but a good one can last awhile.

Part of the reason for short paper shredder life is misuse and lacking maintenance. A paper shredder must be maintained, more along the lines of a chainsaw than, say, a toaster. That means the blades need to be lubricated regularly, either with paper shredder oil or with lubricant sheets you feed through the machine, in accordance with the user manual.

Failing to lubricate, feeding through too much paper, continuous use, and inserting objects your paper shredder isn't designed to shred can all decrease paper shredder life and can lead to jams.

How do I unjam my paper shredder?

As with most things, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure when it comes to paper shredders. As tempting (and satisfying) as it is to push the limits, make sure you're following the user guide for how many and what thickness of paper your shredder is meant to handle.

Quite a few models these days come with alerts that warn you if you try to put too much in at once as a means of preventing a jam. Some don't have this, though, and even a tiny bit of misalignment can lead to a jam. Some models feature reverse modes that can easily unsnarl a stuck page. Often, emptying the shredded paper recepticle can solve the problem, too.

If you've got a legit jam, you might have to remove the paper manually, either with tweezers, a razor blade, or a screwdriver. wikiHow has an illustrated guide on how to fix a jam, which can ultimately spare the life of your shredder.

What is a microcut paper shredder?

While this seems a bit like a bogus marketing term, "microcut" generally refers to cross-cut or confetti-cut paper shredders, as opposed to the older style ribbon or strip-cut shredders. Microcut paper shredders are more secure because they make it far harder to piece the pages back together.

As a matter of fact, the size of these pieces is standardized by a few different bodies, with the most popular of these called DIN 66399, formulated by Deutsches Institut für Normung in Germany. They use a seven-point scale, all with the prefix P-.

The highest is P-7, which stipulates that pieces must measure less than 5 mm² with a width less than 1 mm, which is for highly classified military and intelligence data. A common rating on reasonably-priced, commercially-available paper shredders for office use is P-5, with pieces measuring less than 30 mm² with a width less than 2 mm.

Keep this in mind as you shop if you're looking for higher levels of security. All but one of the machines on this list are P-4 or higher, which DIN recommends P-4 for sensitive invoice and private financial documents. Government contractors will want something higher, but for most uses, P-4 is acceptable.

See Also: