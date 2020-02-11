7 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Cases

Yes, Samsung just announced the Galaxy S20, and no, you didn’t just leap 10 years into the future. Both the numeration change and the requisite hardware upgrades mark steps forward for the company’s flagship phone line, which sports upgraded RAM, improved optics, and the same fragile glass casing as the Galaxy S10. Here are our favorite Galaxy S20 Cases for keeping your sleek new phone safe from drops once it is released on March 6.
1. Olixar NovaShield Galaxy S20 CasePrice: $14.00Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- PowerShare compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- Clear plastic discolors easily
The Olixar NovaShield is a simple and inexpensive bumper case that protects the vulnerable edges of your Galaxy S20 without visually dominating this sleek and attractive phone. Most of its mass comes from its raised bumper frame, which provides a buffer between the phone’s rear quad-camera display and whatever you just dropped it on. This front bezel also nicely covers the curved front screen.
The backplate of the NovaShield case is made from clear PC material that shows off the stock color of your phone. This clear plastic does tend to discolor over time but Olixar covers their case with a 2-year warranty, so you should be able to swap your case out when it starts to look sun-beat. The case handles wireless PowerShare fine and it is an attractive option for minimalists. I only wish that it had a little more grip on the edges.
-
2. VRS Damda Glide Pro Galaxy S20 Card CasePrice: $32.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Holds 3 cards
- Grippy design
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Stiff button covers
The VRS Damda Glide Pro is one seriously heavy-duty Galaxy S20 wallet case. It offers air-cushioned protection for your phone’s edges and a generous raised bezel to protect the broad sides of your phone from impact. On top of this, it houses a rear card slot that perfectly holds three credit cards.
The Damda Glide is a little bulkier than a non-wallet case because of this rear card slot but it is still far slimmer than a folio case. It is wireless PowerShare compatible even with three cards stored inside. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if it went a little slower fully loaded with four cards.
The bumper frame has a textured grip but the button covers are somewhat stiff out of the box. While some people might dislike the generic mathematic symbols on the back, I think it adds to the industrial feel that VRS is going for with the faux rivets and angular design. That said, I do wish it came in more color options.
-
3. Zizo Bolt Galaxy S20 CasePros:
Cons:
- Dual-layer protection
- PowerShare compatible
- Built-in kickstand
- Stiff button covers
- Low quality belt clip
- Ugly design
The Zizo Bolt case is a job site-ready phone case that offers military-grade drop protection and a style that could be described as, um, distinct if nothing else. But even if you find this case ugly you can’t deny its sheer utility.
It has two layers of protective material, a built-in kickstand, and an included belt clip, all of which have practical applications for the Android user on the go. It has a raised front and rear bezel and air-cushioned corners, striking a sensible balance between size and protection. This phone is slim enough to support wireless PowerShare charging while still offering a nice buffer for impact.
You certainly don’t need the included belt clip unless you have small pockets but it is useful for keeping the phone away from items in your pocket that might scratch it. Just keep in mind that the belt clip isn’t nearly as high-quality as the case.
-
4. ESR Air Armor Galaxy S20 CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inobtrusive clear design
- Slim and durable
- Low price tag
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
The ESR Air Armor Galaxy S20 Case is a great way to add military-grade drop protection to your phone without radically altering its appearance. This case is made from a mix of clear PC and TPU material, so it can provide scratch and drop resistance without the need for cheesy carbon fiber accents.
The bumper frame design provides air-cushioning around your Galaxy S20’s edges without adding too much total bulk to the phone. It provides 1.5mm of added bulk, which is pretty much just enough to eat a face-down drop without letting your screen hit the floor.
-
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 LED View Cover CasePrice: $64.00Pros:
Cons:
- LED display shows notifications
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
Samsung’s official LED View Cover is a practical protective case with a retro dot matrix display feature that we loved using with the Galaxy S10. It passes through information from your phone’s lock screen so you can get notification previews and check the time without opening the folio cover. The one downside, though, is that it is quite expensive.
Granted, if you want to keep your screen safe from scratches, then it is a worthwhile expenditure, as pockets can often be one of the most dangerous places to store your expensive phone. The screen automatically sleeps and wakes when you do open the folio and the inside of the case also houses a long credit card slot—a nice bonus.
There are two glaring downsides to this case though: it isn’t an effective way to absorb drop impact and its folio cover doesn’t fold back to make a media stand. However, some sacrifices have to be made for that slim profile and LED cover. For the manic notification checkers, these may be worthwhile tradeoffs, but the chronic butterfingers among us should consider bulkier options.
-
6. Ghostek Covert 4 Galaxy S20 CasePrice: $16.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Front bezel could be larger
- So-so materials
The Ghostek Covert 4 case rethinks the classic snap-on shell design to provide air cushioning to the Galaxy S20’s vulnerable edges while maintaining an overall slim form factor. By using the outer frame to provide a buffer, this case protects the front screen and rear quad-camera array while leaving both clear to view.
This bumper frame design provides a textured grip that can really come in handy when you are holding your phone at awkward angles to take selfies with its wide 10MP front camera. This grip also has responsive button covers and precisely cut holes for your phone’s speaker and charge port. The slimmer style of this case means that it isn’t the most robust option for protecting from drops but it still helps cut down on daily wear and tear.
One of the stand-out (pun intended) features of this case, though, is its built-in kickstand. This kickstand works in both vertical and horizontal configurations, making it convenient for video chatting with a friend or watching a YouTube video. The kickstand is made of a sturdy metal but the rest of the case is just made of your standard blend of TPU and PC plastics.
-
7. Olixar Slim Leather Galaxy S20 Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 4 cards plus cash
- Durable leather design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Weird cutout for rear camera
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
With convenient payment options like Samsung Pay and Bitcoin always at your disposal, there is very little reason to still be carrying around cash in a bulky billfold. That’s why we recommend the Olixar Slim, which is one of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 wallet cases currently available.
On top of protecting your phone from impact damage, this folio-style case also has four slots to store cards plus a pocket for cash. These are all found on the inside face of the folio cover, which helps to protect your phone’s screen when it is in your pocket. It can also be folded into a media viewing stand for when you need to share that hilarious video.
The Olixar Slim has a snap-on plastic shell underneath the genuine leather folio, which is good considering the back of the folio has an awkwardly large cutout for the rear quad-camera array. This doesn’t heavily impact the durability of the case, though, as it is pretty bulky. It can occasionally interfere with wireless charging but it usually works if you have a nice wireless charger like the ones you’ll find in our roundup of the best Qi Chargers.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy S20 Case?
If you've made it this far along in your research, then you should already understand the many practical reasons for getting a protective case for your phone. The biggest one, however, is that the Galaxy S20 is made from delicate glass.
Most smartphones are and this really starts to show when you look at the statistics. A 2014 survey conducted by SquareTrade revealed that 26 percent of their survey group had broken at least one phone screen in their life. And the number is estimated to have grown to about 33 percent with the surging popularity of smartphones.
So the short answer is, yes, you should probably have a case for your Galaxy S20 if you want to keep it safe from drops, scratches, and scuffs. Just being careful can only get you so far.
How We Chose the Best Galaxy S20 Cases
Though individual needs are the most important factor in finding the perfect case, not all phone cases are created equally. Phone cases are aggressively over-manufactured which is why we developed a rigorous set of standards to separate the wheat from the chaff.
For most users, the secret recipe boils down to finding the right balance between protection and portability, as you can't have one without sacrificing the other. That said, we also made sure to include several fancier defender-style cases for the chronically clumsy as well as some ultra-thin options for those who seek protection on a budget. No matter which style you prefer, you'll be sure to find a high-quality option on our vetted list.
