7 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Cases

The Olixar NovaShield is a simple and inexpensive bumper case that protects the vulnerable edges of your Galaxy S20 without visually dominating this sleek and attractive phone. Most of its mass comes from its raised bumper frame, which provides a buffer between the phone’s rear quad-camera display and whatever you just dropped it on. This front bezel also nicely covers the curved front screen.

The backplate of the NovaShield case is made from clear PC material that shows off the stock color of your phone. This clear plastic does tend to discolor over time but Olixar covers their case with a 2-year warranty, so you should be able to swap your case out when it starts to look sun-beat. The case handles wireless PowerShare fine and it is an attractive option for minimalists. I only wish that it had a little more grip on the edges.