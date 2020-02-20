5 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Cases

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip represents the cutting edge of mobile technology today, sporting a folding screen that inspires a variety of new uses. But if you will be flipping your phone open every time you want to use it, it is probably a good idea to invest in a Z Flip case. At this time, there are only a few case options but as this device catches on, we will be sure to update this list with the best picks.

1. Case-Mate Tough Case Price: $39.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: 10-foot drop protection

Grippy design

PowerShare compatible Cons: Limited color options

Bulky design

The Case-Mate Tough case stands out from other Z Flip protective options because it offers near-equivalent protection to the top names in the game for about half the price. The Case-Mate Tough touts 10-foot drop protection thanks to its air-cushioned bumper frame. It may be a little bulky but this is necessary to provide edge-to-edge protection from the Z Flip's many vulnerable corners. It is not too bulky to handle wireless PowerShare, though. The only downside of this case is that it barely comes in any colors. 2. Samsung Official Z Flip Leather Cover Price: $79.00 Shop Now Pros: Slim and durable

Grippy design

PowerShare compatible Cons: Limited impact resistance

High price tag

While Samsung has historically released an entire suite of protective accessories for their latest phones, they are only releasing one official case for this phone: the Samsung Z Flip Leather Cover. This case comes in either black or silver and sports the same two-piece design in either color. This case's slim snap-on form factor makes it better suited for preventing scratches than absorbing impact from major drops, so it is not a free pass to be reckless with your phone. That said, it provides some extra grip and supports wireless charging so there is certainly no harm in settling for this option. 3. OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Case Price: $48.62 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Slim and durable

Limited lifetime warranty

PowerShare Compatible Cons: Clear plastic discolors easily

Limited impact resistance

High price tag The OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex case strikes a fine balance between protection and portability, allowing you to keep your Galaxy Z Flip safe without stretching your pockets at the seams. It uses a rubbery TPU bumper frame to absorb impact to the phone’s vulnerable edges while its clear PC backplate eats up scratches instead of the finish on your phone. The clear plastic is a nice touch because it shows off the naked beauty of your phone without leaving it susceptible to scuffs. Clear plastic can become discolored over time but OtterBox backs this case with a limited lifetime warranty, all but ensuring it will outlast your phone. 4. Bemz MyJacket Posh Series Wallet Case Price: $24.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Holds 12 cards plus cash

Lightweight and durable

Lots of color options Cons: Z Flip must be stored unflipped

Bulky design

Limited impact resistance Those who were hoping for an official wallet case for the Z Flip will be forced to wait for a bit longer, but in the meantime, the Bemz MyJacket Posh Series case gets the job done. This faux-leather cover is more akin to a clutch bag than a billfold but it is still appropriately-sized to bring along with you wherever you go. The outer pocket is sized to store your Galaxy Fold but it requires you to store it unfolded, leaving the screen more vulnerable to drops than it would be out of the case. We have our hopes up that a better wallet case design will come along, but until then, the Bemz MyJacket Posh is the best you’ll find. 5. Olixar Leather Universal Pouch Wallet Price: $21.00 Shop Now Pros: Holds 4 cards plus cash

Genuine leather

Low price tag Cons: Z Flip must be stored unflipped

Limited color options

Limited drop protection Okay, so the Olixar Leather Universal Pouch Wallet isn’t actually designed for the Galaxy Z Flip, but we aren’t sure how many different wallet case options are going to be available for this case due to its unique design. This case holds four cards plus cash while providing a basic protective layer for your phone, so it meets the basic requirements one would expect from a wallet case. Unfortunately, the Z Flip fits best into this case unfolded, which kind of defeats the whole purpose. We only recommend this case as a place-holder until something specifically designed for this folding phone comes along.

Is The Folding Screen Ready for Prime Time?

Folding touchscreens are a fairly new addition to smartphones and as of right now, there are only a handful of phones sporting this tech. So the question is: are folding touchscreens the future or are they merely a gimmick? Early reviews like this writeup from Cnet assert that this experimental phone is the real deal.

The folding phone allows a lot of utility, as it can be used when it is open or closed thanks to a touchscreen for notifications on the outside. It can even be flipped half-open for use as a mini laptop. However, this design isn't without its disadvantages.

The most glaring flaw of the Galaxy Z Flip is that its bendable glass display is fragile, with early users reporting that the seam of the screen cracked in shipping. The phone is also vulnerable to water and dust because of the moving parts in its hinge.

This is a fairly large compromise, especially when you are paying over $1,000 for a phone. But that doesn't make it unusable. You simply have to be more careful with your phone if you want it to last until the next generation of foldable phones is available. And, of course, one of the easiest ways to do that is to equip your Z Flip with a protective case that will absorb impact and protect its most vulnerable edges.

