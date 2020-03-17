15 Best Fuzz Pedals: The Ultimate List

Before you read on, go ahead and listen to “Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones. That prominent, wooly, textured sounding guitar harmony line is the first fuzz pedal recording to go on to become a hit song. It’s gnarly, owing to the positively rudimentary circuit in the Maestro Fuzz-Tone he used to create it.
Even before that, the particular sound of the fuzz pedal charmed guitarists and continues to do so today, just as with the venerable overdrive pedal. For thick, saturated tones through to searing jet sounds, read on to learn about the best fuzz pedals on sale today.
Why you would choose this one: You’re seeking classic fuzz tones with the ability to back off a bit for chiming leads.
Way back in 1966, Arbiter Electronics Ltd. (later called Dallas Arbiter, the most famously known branding) released the original Fuzz Face. It used relatively unstable germanium transistors, which changed character as the temperature around them changed. Nevertheless, the pedal formulation still provided the most reliable form of the fuzz effect to date, and became one of the primary tools for Jimi Hendrix.
When people say fuzz, this is probably the first thing that comes to mind. The original run ended in about 1977, and was later reissued in 1986 through 1990.
In 1993, Dunlop took over and reissued the original Fuzz Face. The company calls it a “meticulously faithful reproduction,” though to be clear, they’ve reproduced the later silicon units, not the true original germanium ones. (A germanium Fuzz Face Mini is available, however.)
That means that the fuzzy character is retained, but it’s not quite as muddy as the very first units. Controls are boiled down to the simple Volume and Fuzz. Oh, also: power must be delivered by a 9 volt battery.
There are many Fuzz Face versions to choose from, and most are in the Mini form factor. All of them are worth a look, but this is the starting place. You could also opt for the MXR version, which come in standard and mini versions.
A classic pedal deserves a classic ProGuitarShop demo.
Used Fuzz Faces from just about every era are a constant presence on Reverb, which could either save you some money or cost you a lot more depending on which one you opt for.
Why you would choose this one: You need both sludgy lows and biting highs with plenty of brutality in between.
As if to illustrate the flexibility of the simple fuzz circuit, the Fuzz War is quite a different beast when compared with the Fuzz Face. This modern, destructive fuzz is meant as a full-bore wall of distortion that far exceeds the relatively humble capability of its predecessor. This is among the most savage of fuzzes, capable of thick sustain with surprising range.
Controls again include Fuzz and Volume, but the Fuzz War adds a Tone for shaping the harmonic content. Turning the Tone knob results in a distinct shaping thanks to the multi-curve filter housed within. This is the template for modern, brutal fuzz.
If you want even more choices about how you die (by audio), you could consider their Apocalypse, which offers five different types of fuzz and distortion.
Who better to demo this than The Fuzz Channel?
You can easily find used examples on Reverb of both this and the limited-edition Super Fuzz War.
Shop now at smallsound/bigsound From smallsound/bigsound
Why you would choose this one: The punishing lows of other fuzz pedals have made it so you can’t cut through the mix. This pedal will solve that issue and deliver more tones on top of that.
As with the next item on our list, the Team Awesome Fuzz Machine combines silicon and germanium resistors for the optimal blend of tone and reliability. The TAFM is perhaps more in the spirit of the Fuzz War above than, say, a Fuzz Face, being a thoroughly modern, brutal fuzz that is equal parts low-end power and singing sustain.
With many fuzz units, the square wave chaos can translate to lost pick attack. In this pedal, the circuit is designed to preserve that attack with enhanced high end presence to go along with the punishing low-end.
There are more controls here, too, to suit your specific needs. The first is Input Gain, which changes the amount of gain pre-fuzz. When the Clean Boost switch is down, the Input Gain is roughly equivalent to saturation. When the Clean Boost switch is up, it combines that saturation with overdrive on the clean signal. It also inverts the phase of the fuzz, so that you can effect phase cancellation for octave-type sounds.
Fuzz controls the amount of fuzz, while Fuzz Volume the level. Shape alters the EQ, and there’s a Clean Volume knob to blend your original signal, which can boost significantly above unity. Finally, there’s a Mids Toggle switch, in which the down position scoops the mids and the up position boosts them according to the position of the Shape knob.
The musictoyznetwork has a great demo of this machine.
These are somewhat rare used, but you can occasionally find one on Reverb.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why you would choose this one: It’s the best fuzz ever. Just sayin’. (It also works well with any pickup type anywhere in your chain.)
Tonal madman Jamie Stillman has spent years trying to create the perfect fuzz, evidenced by just how many EQD sells. This year, he unleashed upon the world his vision for what that might look like and it looks like this.
There is but one control on this pedal: Bias. The knob has a center detent at Stillman’s idea of the perfect setting, which is jet-like and full with the volume just above unity. As you back it off, the output is decreased and you get some of those splattery fuzzy tones. Increasing the Bias cleans up the pedal and tightens everything as it also gets louder. This is very reactive with your guitar’s volume and tone controls for all the variation you’ll need.
Other fuzz options from Stillman and his band of shadowy cohorts include:
What, you were expecting to see the Hoof here? That appears on our best Big Muff clones post.
Watch ThePedalZone’s demo of this simple but extremely effective device.
These are regularly available under $100 used on Reverb.
Why you would choose this one: You like your fuzz a little darker with some variance on either side.
Similar to the TAFM, the Swollen Pickle gives you an abundance of controls. It contrasts, however, in that preservation of the pick attack isn’t paramount here. Instead, this is a muddy, wooly fuzz box that goes from bass-y and gated to brash jet sounds.
The various controls include a Loudness for level, Sustain for gain, and Filter to control the tone shape. Two external trim pots further modify the tone, with Scoop cutting the midrange frequencies and Crunch acting as compression.
Two internal trim pots include a Clip which varies the overall fuzz character from smooth to open and Voicing, which changes the extremity of the Scoop knob.
The AskaGuitarPro demo walks you through all the tones.
There are always plenty of used examples across all generations on Reverb to save you some money.
Why you would choose this one: You’re looking for something a little different than most fuzz circuits available today.
Similar to the Fuzz Face, the Karma Suture gets its roots from a pedal created long ago. Devised in the 70s by Wisconsin-based electronics repairman Ed Giese, the InterFax HP-1 Harmonic Percolator fuzz combined components in an unusual way, resulting supposedly in a signal that produces only even-numbered harmonics, which we hear as being pleasant and satisfying. This again requires the combination of silicone and germanium, but this is an especially particular configuration, which Catalinbread have seen fit to resurrect to excellent effect.
Unlike the original version, which only had sliders for Balance (volume) and Harmonics (fuzz), this pedal is controlled by four knobs. The typical fuzz control is split into the Density knob, which roughly translates to the tone, and the Diodes knob, which controls the amount of clipping.
Input changes the amount of your guitar signal being fed to the fuzz circuit, while the Output knob controls the volume. There’s a lot of range in this pedal, from high-headroom overdrive to ultra-thick overload.
If you prefer, there’s also an all-silicone version, too.
The product demo video is a great way to hear what this can do.
Used versions are usually available on Reverb for around $100.
Why you would choose this one: Extreme flexibility and experimental tones are needed.
If you want to get really crazy, try on this ultra-flexible Zvex fuzz. The knobs let you control Volume, Gate, Compress, Drive, and Stability. Just about every fuzz sound imaginable exists in this tiny box somewhere. Again using germanium resistors to achieve that classic, heavily fuzzed sound, this pedal can deliver anything from tight, light fuzz to crushing distortion.
This is the vertical version, following on from the original horizontal layout. I used one of these for awhile and found it extremely inspiring. Every time you turn a knob, it seems like a whole new version of the pedal reveals itself. This is especially good for people who use multiple guitars and amps as there’s a setting that will work with almost any combination.
It can get really wild, too. The lower the Stability, the more out-of-control your feedback, which will deliver soaring, experimental sounds that other pedals struggle to duplicate. This is the screen-printed series, which saves you about $100 off the hand-painted versions.
If you need even more Zvex fuzz goodness, seek out the Fuzz Factory 7, which is mythical in stature and in price. There’s also the Fat Fuzz Factory, a silicon transistor version, as well as hand painted versions.
Zvex also has other fuzz designs available including Fuzzolo, Mastotron, and Wooly Mammoth.
The ProGuitarShop demo should tell you what you need to know.
There are plenty of used versions of all of these on Reverb, including relatively cheap hand painted units.
Why you would choose this one: You’ve tried everything else and are ready to approach the void.
With the Haunt, you get five knobs, for Volume, Fuzz, Gate, Mix, and Tone. In addition, you get two switches: Mode lets you choose between two combinations of silicon transistors, while Bass adds a boost to your low frequencies.
Because of the inclusion of different transistors, this pedal gives you a far greater range of distorted tones than a lot of the big names offer. The raw and messy end of this pedal borders on the psychotic, which is fitting, given the graphic design. If you’re stuck in a rut with the normal stuff, give this one a try.
In terms of variants, there’s a clickless switch version, or you can upgrade to the Alpha Haunt, which expands the control set.
The company’s technical demo does a great job of showing you how it works.
There is a decent stock of used units on Reverb to save you some money from new.
Why you would choose this one: You want a Fuzz Face, but better.
This Fulltone offering takes direct aim at the Dunlop Fuzz Faces, offering an update on the two germanium transistor circuit. Harmonics abound in this little box, and it’s especially sensitive to your guitar’s volume knob, so you can use that while playing to clean up or drive your signal.
In addition to the standard Volume and Fuzz knobs, the ’69 gives you a total of three other controls with which to dial in your tone. First is the external Input trimmer which adjusts the impedance. Fully clockwise is a traditional Fuzz Face sound, and turning it down removes some of the muddiness of those original Dallas Arbiter designs.
The Contour trim adds midrange and gain as it increases. An internal trim pot changes the Bias, with counter-clockwise being harder fuzz and fully clockwise being smoother, more tube-like breakup.
Word of warning: A standard Boss-style power supply won’t work with this pedal. Where the Fuzz Face is battery-only to get around the limitation of germanium transistors, this one uses a reverse polarity input, so you’ll have to get a suitable power supply or a reverse polarity cable.
Fulltone makes a few more fuzzes to consider as well, including: ’70 BC Fuzz, Soul-Bender, and the Octafuzz.
It’s a little bit rare to see these used on Reverb, but certainly worth a look.
Why you would choose this one: Multiple clipping diode and EQ possibilities allow you to tailor to your setup.
This is one of the more flexible fuzzes on the market without veering into super crazy territory. While most fuzzes try to pin down one sound – usually a particular vintage one – this is about using the control set to dial it in for your guitar and amp setup.
Controls include Level, Tone, and Fuzz, the last of which is the gain knob. There are also three other controls: the Mode switch chooses between three different diode arrangements to give you three distinct voices. The Bass knob cuts the low end, which can help tame the flubbiness with some pickups. Internally, there’s also a gate trim pot to give you sputtery fuzz if you want it.
Walrus make a few other fuzz options, as well. First, their Janus trem fuzz, which we put on our best tremolo pedals list. They also make the Kangra Filter Fuzz if you want to get really weird.
Watch the Living Room Gear Demos overview to learn more about it.
Both versions of the Jupiter fuzz are available used on Reverb, with some of the older units going for under $100.
Why you would choose this one: Fuzz with novel clipping options paired with amp-in-a-box tonality.
This offering from Wampler pairs two fuzz circuits with a Plexi-style amp-in-a-box circuit for a unique take on the genre. Rather than just being a pure fuzz pedal, you get more of a tailored, particular sound that still has some tweakability.
Controls include Volume, Fuzz, and Brightness, which is meant to tame any shrill highs or help you stand out in a mix, depending on your needs. The Big/Tight switch selects between the two clipping options. On the Big setting, it’s a full-fat fuzz that responds to your guitar’s volume knob. In the Tight position, it’s more compressed and closer to a distortion.
The Texas Blues Alley demo offers a great look at what it sounds like.
Used stock of these pedals on Reverb is usually pretty good and can save you almost half the price.
Why you would choose this one: You want the sound that helped ignite an obsession without paying for a vintage unit.
This fuzz is based on that most recognizable of fuzz tones, the sound of the Maestro FZ-1 Fuzz Tone played by Keith Richards. It’s a searing, even grating-sounding thing, but like a treble booster, will help you cut through a mix and add interesting texture. While you can occasionally find the vintage unit on Reverb, it usually costs $400 or more – and that’s with issues.
Of course, this modern recreation is a true bypass pedal with modern power requirements. The Volume and Attack controls match the vintage version and make operation simple.
Obviously, EHX make one of the most ubiquitous fuzzes of all time, the Big Muff. It’s…not quite a fuzz, though, so we thought it deserved its own post, where we collected the best Big Muff clones.
Note: The new price here is higher than the new price elsewhere, so be sure to check Reverb before buying to make sure you get a good price.
The Gearmandude demo will show you what it’s about.
Why you would choose this one: It’s a totally different kind of vintage fuzz.
Like many other fuzz pedals currently in production, this offering seeks to recreate a vintage unit, bringing it up to date with better reliability – both in terms of performance and availability. This one is a recreation of the Lovetone Big Cheese, a briefly-made pedal from a briefly-in-business company that a lot of players you like love. Vintage units sell for upwards of $1,000 used, so a very usable version for under $200 is a steal.
This is a perfect remake, so the controls mirror that of the original and include Volume, Tone, and Gain, as well as a three-way mode switch. In the Off position, the tone stack is removed, disabling the Tone control and running it wide open. Position 1 is a Big Muff type of thing; Position 2 is a mid-boosted sound; and Position 3 is a gated, splattery fuzz.
JHS also make the Mini Foot Fuzz, which is more of an original design with a few nifty features.
The Living Room Gear Demos video has a great sampling of sounds.
It’s relatively new, but you can still find used units on Reverb for a small savings from new.
Why you would choose this one: On top of having a tube for warmth and natural compression, this is capable of a full range of standard fuzz tones and a good amount of crazy experimental ones.
Friedman knows a thing or two about making tube amps, so a pedal based around a tube from them makes for a good way to go for fuzz. The 12AX7 tube in this creates a warmer, more natural feel with excellent harmonics.
Controls are very straightforward, with Fuzz level, Bass, Mid, Treb, and a Volume knob. The three-band EQ is reasonably rare in a world of two-knob fuzzes, while the drive ranges from a light, touch-sensitive drive to an out of control fuzz monster.
The out-of-control part is helped by the momentary Rage switch. This causes the circuit to be unstable and oscillate all on its own. Turning the Fuzz knob with the Rage switch held down will change the pitch of the feedback – great for noise rock and knob tweaking.
If you like the tube-in-a-pedal look, Friedman also offers the Motor City Drive if you’re in search of an overdrive pedal, as well.
The Pete Thorn demo shows how to use it in a produced track and shows off the range of sounds.
Every once in awhile you can find a used one on Reverb to save you a few bucks on the new price.
Why you would choose this one: A hugely flexible fuzz with a very modern control set.
While the name evokes the classic Tone Bender, this particular three-transistor fuzz is created with modern sensibilities in mind. Like many modern fuzzes, it uses a combination of silicon and germanium transistors to achieve a range of sounds and excellent tonal stability.
Unlike a lot of other fuzzes, however, it has active EQ. If independent EQ controls are somewhat rare on fuzz, active EQ controls are very rare. The Bass and Treble knobs allow for a 20dB boost or cut at 100Hz and 10KHz for powerful tone sculpting. This allows you to decide which frequencies are being driven hardest, causing them to breakup and compress first.
Other controls are the Level and Fuzz knobs, with a Bias knob in the middle, similar to the EarthQuaker Devices Erupter. With this combination of controls and components, you should be able to achieve virtually any fuzz tone with a little bit of tweaking.
Watch as Rabea Massaad demos the range of tones available in this unit.
Prices for both used and new on Reverb tend to be lower, so it’s worth a look there before buying.