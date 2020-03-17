15 Best Fuzz Pedals: The Ultimate List

Why you would choose this one: You’re seeking classic fuzz tones with the ability to back off a bit for chiming leads.

Way back in 1966, Arbiter Electronics Ltd. (later called Dallas Arbiter, the most famously known branding) released the original Fuzz Face. It used relatively unstable germanium transistors, which changed character as the temperature around them changed. Nevertheless, the pedal formulation still provided the most reliable form of the fuzz effect to date, and became one of the primary tools for Jimi Hendrix.

When people say fuzz, this is probably the first thing that comes to mind. The original run ended in about 1977, and was later reissued in 1986 through 1990.

In 1993, Dunlop took over and reissued the original Fuzz Face. The company calls it a “meticulously faithful reproduction,” though to be clear, they’ve reproduced the later silicon units, not the true original germanium ones. (A germanium Fuzz Face Mini is available, however.)

That means that the fuzzy character is retained, but it’s not quite as muddy as the very first units. Controls are boiled down to the simple Volume and Fuzz. Oh, also: power must be delivered by a 9 volt battery.

There are many Fuzz Face versions to choose from, and most are in the Mini form factor. All of them are worth a look, but this is the starting place. You could also opt for the MXR version, which come in standard and mini versions.

A classic pedal deserves a classic ProGuitarShop demo.

Used Fuzz Faces from just about every era are a constant presence on Reverb, which could either save you some money or cost you a lot more depending on which one you opt for.