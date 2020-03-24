MacBook owners are a special breed. Whether it’s a MacBook Pro or Macbook Air, we jump through numerous hoops with these proprietary laptops. Often, we pay more than our peers, but we understand the tradeoffs, especially if we also have an iPhone or iPad. MacBooks tend to last forever, and the sleek design is incomparable. They’re also excellent choices for creatives, such as graphic designers and video editors.
But MacBooks are finicky (can you say Thunderbolt ports?), and don’t play well with the other tech products. And this makes it rather difficult to find helpful items that are compatible with MacBooks. However, we were able to located the 15 best MacBook accessories.
When you’re using your MacBook in a desktop scenario (external monitor, keyboard, and mouse), you don’t need it taking up valuable space. Although it’s slim, thats typically 13 inches of real estate that you could be using for something else. With this Twelve South Space-Saving Vertical Desktop Stand, you can keep your MacBook off your desk, while it’s gently cradled in this stand. And not only does it save space. Since your laptop is elevated, you don’t have to worry about spilling coffee on it. In addition, this position helps to improve the laptop’s airflow. The vertical stand, designed exclusively for MacBooks, also has a cable-catch feature to keep your cables neatly organized.
Sometimes you need a bigger screen than your MacBook can provide. This LG 27” 4K LED Monitor is compatible with MacBooks, and the 4K UHD resolution is crystal clear for catching every detail while editing videos and photos. It can support high dynamic range content and over 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum. In addition, it’s HDCP 2.2 compatible to support 4K video from streaming services, and gaming consoles- as well as UHD Blue-ray disc players.
Onscreen control allows you to quickly adjust the volume, brightness, and picture mode presets. The sleek adjustable stand is easy to assemble and does not require any tools. The monitor doesn’t accept Thunderbolts, but it has 2 HDMI ports, and also includes 3 cables: display port cable, HDMI cable, and USB-C cable.
If you’re using an external monitor, the last thing you want is a rat’s nest of cables cluttering your desktop. This Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad eliminates at least one of those wires. And since it’s rechargeable, the keyboard also eliminates the need to traditional batteries. Apple included a scissor mechanism under each key, and this increases stability, while also allowing for a smother keying experience. The keyboard is ultra slim, so it takes up minimal space.
The numeric keypad adds another layer of functionality. It’s handy for creating spreadsheets, and other types of finance tasks. The keyboard is available in two colors: silver and space gray.
The Porsche of computer mice, this Apple Wireless, Rechargeable Magic Mouse 2 is fast, light, and beautiful. It moves so swiftly because it has fewer moving parts than your average mouse. It has a continuous bottom shell, and since it’s rechargeable via the included cable, doesn’t need space for traditional batteries. These two factors combine to create a mouse that glides across your desk. The Multi-touch surface allows you to swipe and scroll. The mouse is available in silver and space gray, and it’s engraved with the Apple logo.
You know how difficult it can be to attach an assortment of devices to your MacBook. However, this Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter for MacBook provides a variety of ports to connect a monitor and other peripherals. There’s a 4K HDMI port, 3 USB 3.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and a micro/SD card slot. There’s also 49W pass through charging. The adapter doesn’t require any software or drivers, just plug and play. It’s available in three colors: space gray, silver, and gray.
In lieu of a mouse, you might prefer this Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Using System Preferences, it can be set to use one finger to tap to click, or drag. Using two fingers, it can be set to scroll, rotate, pinch open and close, screen zoom, etc. The Trackpad is rechargeable, and displays the battery’s level at all times. It’s 30% bigger than the original trackpad, and has four force sensors located underneath the trackpad’s surface. This is what allows you to click anywhere, and makes both swiping and scrolling efficient and comfortable.
The trackpad is available in silver, and also space gray.
If you have a 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can keep it safe, while looking good in this Twelve South Leather Case for Macbooks. The exterior is crafted of full-grain leather with a waxed finish, and the corners are reinforced.. The interior has a soft microfiber lining to cushion your laptop and ensure that you don’t have scratches and nick. Since it looks like a journal, the laptop is also safe from thieves who assume you’re merely carrying a nice-looking leather notebook. While this model is designed for MacBook 13” Pro Air Retina, there are also other leather cases for smaller and larger Macbooks.
If you’ve ever been in the airport or in a doctor’s office, and needed to use your mouse with your Macbook, you know how difficult it can be. However, this AboveTEK Portable Laptop Desk with Retractable Mouse Pad includes a mousepad that’s designed for both right-hand and left-hand users. The tray slides out on either side, and include elevated edges to keep the mouse from falling off. The laptop desk itself has an anti-slip surface so there’s no danger of the MacBook sliding off of your lap and onto the floor. Holding your laptop can also generate a lot of heat, but the laptop desk stops your MacBook from overheating and burning your legs. Weighing only 2.2 pounds, it’s easy to take the laptop desk wherever you go.
While working on your Macbook, music always helps to make mundane tasks less tedious. These Apple Airpods with Charging Case make it easy to listen to your favorite tunes. The new Apple H1 headphone chip makes wirelessly connecting to your Macbook even faster. And you can double-tap to either play or skip forward. The charging case can quickly charge your AirPods, and you can view the LED charging light on the top of the case to monitor progress. One charge produces up to 5 hours of listening time. However, the listening time with the charging case is over 24 hours.
Storage is always at a premium, and the LaCie 4TB External Hard Drive for MacBooks is the perfect solution. This mobile drive has a sleek design, and plenty of space to store your photos, videos, music, and documents. It provides high-speed file transfers and can connect to Thunderbolt 3 or via USB. It’s available in space gray and silver, and also in other capacities, such as 1TB, 2TB, and 5TB.
If you want 24/7 protection for your Macbook, consider this Incase Hardshell Case for Macbook Pro. This formfitting case is make with premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate, which is lightweight, yet durable enough to protect the laptop from scratches and impacts. Ventilation is designed to keep the Macbook from overheating, while the rubberized feet ensure the laptop doesn’t slip and slide. Since this case is custom designed, there are cutouts for ports, button, and lights. While this model is for the 13” MacBook Pro, there are also options for various other MacBook sizes. Also, the hard shell case is available in numerous color options, including blue smoke, rose quartz, blush pink, deep sea, mauve orchid, mulberry, black frost, and transparent.
The thought of losing your MacBook power adapter – or having it suddenly stop working – is the stuff of nightmares. That’s why it’s smart to have an extra adapter. This Apple 85W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter is for MacBook Pros with Retina display, but there are also MagSafe adapters for other models as well. The beauty of a magnetic DC connector is that it will disconnect from your MacBook if too much pressure is put on it, which helps the cable to last longer.
If you want to protect your Macbook from spills and dust, consider this Uppercase GhostCover Premium Ultra Then Keyboard Protector for MacBook Pro. It’s designed to fit MacBook Pros ranging in years from 2016 to 1029. Made of premium engineering grade TPU material, it’s transparent, so it doesn’t interfere with the keyboard backlight. The keyboard cover is also washable, so it can be used over and over. It’s available for just the function keys or to cover the function keys and touch bar.
Sometimes, you don’t want to confine your music to your Airpods. This Apple-approved Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker lets you fill the room with your favorite tunes. With 360 wireless surround sound, and a wireless range that extends up to 30 feet, this speaker gets the job done. The wireless Bluetooth speaker can pair with voice prompts, and can be used with Google or Siri. The rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of playing time. The speaker is made of seamless aluminum, and is sturdy and water resistant. It’s available in two colors: triple black, and lux gray.
Sometimes, it’s inconvenient to work on your MacBook for hours at a time. However, this MagicHold Height Adjustable Folding Ergonomic Stand Mount can lift the laptop to a more comfortable viewing position. This helps to reduce neck strain and posture problems. The premium aluminum alloy, which can hold up to 30 pounds, is compatible with all MacBook sizes. It has rubber mats and feet to ensure your laptop doesn’t slide off your desk. It’s also lightweight and foldable, so you can drop it in your laptop bag.