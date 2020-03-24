MacBook owners are a special breed. Whether it’s a MacBook Pro or Macbook Air, we jump through numerous hoops with these proprietary laptops. Often, we pay more than our peers, but we understand the tradeoffs, especially if we also have an iPhone or iPad. MacBooks tend to last forever, and the sleek design is incomparable. They’re also excellent choices for creatives, such as graphic designers and video editors.

But MacBooks are finicky (can you say Thunderbolt ports?), and don’t play well with the other tech products. And this makes it rather difficult to find helpful items that are compatible with MacBooks. However, we were able to located the 15 best MacBook accessories.