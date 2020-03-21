11 Best Portable Monitors: Compare & Save

There are a lot of portable monitors to choose from, and picking the right one can make the difference between choosing a monitor that sort-of works and one that’ll delight you and ramp up your productivity. Read on for our take on the 11 best portable monitors, and scroll to the end for general advice on how to pick a portable display for your needs.

Stroll through any corporate office and you’re sure to see a lot of PCs running two (or more) monitors. Dual monitors make a lot of sense: They add “screen estate” that lets you see a lot more at once, and because they put more programs in view at the same time, they can increase productivity. If you have dual monitors at work but find yourself working from home or traveling with just a single screen, fear not. It’s easy to inexpensively add a second portable monitor to your desktop, laptop, or sometimes, even your phone or tablet.

How do Portable Monitors Work?

Portable monitors have been around for years, but they haven’t been popular until recently. Why? Mainly, the growth in portable displays can be traced to a single innovation: The USB-C port. This new connector, which is finding its way into many new laptops and mobile devices, as well as the occasional desktop PC, can deliver both data and power at the same time.

Before USB-C, portable monitors certainly existed, though they generally relied on old USB-A ports. Those monitors required a separate power cable, which was clumsy and inconvenient. Now that it can all be done with a single cable, they’re easy to use and a popular purchase.

Don’t have a USB-C connector on the device you want to use a second display with? With the right portable monitor, you can still do it the old-fashioned way, running a video connection and a separate power cable.

Once connected, though, a portable monitor works like any second display. In Windows, for example, you can extend the desktop to the second monitor, giving you space to run additional windows – or mirror the display so both monitors show the same content.

Choosing the Right Portable Monitor

Portable monitors tend to come in a standard size – 15.7 inches – so there isn’t a lot of variety in size to worry about when you are monitor shopping. Even so, there are some monitors which are bigger and smaller. The “slide-out” design used by models like the SideTrak and Duex Pro are necessarily smaller, as are second monitors with tripod mounts intended for photo and video work. And every once in a while you’ll encounter a “premium” portable monitor aimed at gamers or watching streaming video; these can come as large as 17 inches.

More than size, you should also look out for the number and types of connectors or inputs. Many portable monitors only include a USB-C connector, which is great if your laptop has one of those, but if your laptop is older, make sure the monitor at least comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter. An HDMI port can also come in handy.

The monitor’s stand is also important since you might want to stand it up in landscape and portrait modes. The monitor should have a stand (a “picture frame” style stand is common) which pivots, or the monitor may come with a smart cover that doubles, like an origami swan, as a stand.

Aside from all those aspects that are unique to portable monitors in particular, pay attention to the display quality. Many, if not most, portable monitors come with an IPS panel that’s good for productivity and less awesome for gaming. But these displays also tend to be dimmer and duller than regular monitors, in part because they need to run on less power. The only way to size up a display is by eye, so be prepared to return a unit if it doesn’t meet your needs.

The Best Value in Portable Monitors

Since portable monitors are generally built from the same basic set of components – often an IPS display, one or two inputs, and some sort of stand, price can help you choose. Models like the Newsoul Portable Monitor and Lepow 15.6-inch Computer Display offer all the essential features and clock in with an outstanding price.

That said, there are great reasons to spend a little more money. The “slide-out” design is compelling if you only ever want to use it with a laptop, but the Duex Pro wins that contest by a hair; yes, it’s pricier than the SideTrak, but it has some extra features that add a lot of value, like the ability to take it off the laptop lid and use it like a regular stand-up portable monitor.

Finally, if you have some special display needs, remember that some portable monitors might cost a little more, but are well worth it. The Asus Zenscreen MB16AMT has a touchscreen, for example, and the G-STORY Eye-Care Portable Gaming Monitor packs a 4K display, a rarity in this kind of product.

