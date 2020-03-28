11 Best Wireless Gaming Headsets for PC

The shortest path to great sound is often a gaming headset, and the ultimate in convenience is a wireless gaming headset. Wireless headsets have come a long, long way in the last few years. These days, a good pair of wireless headphones can sound amazing, and give you the comfort and convenience you need from something you’ll probably wear on your head for hours at a time. There are a lot of headphones out there competing for your gaming dollars, and knowing which is best isn’t always obvious. I’ve rounded up the 11 best wireless gaming headphones for your gaming needs.

When it comes to gaming, audio is all too often an afterthought. The difference between good and bad graphics is easy to see, and that means many gamers race to have the best video card they can afford. But don’t neglect your audio — you might not realize it right away, but a poor sound system can ruin the gaming experience just as thoroughly as bad visuals. Indistinct dialog can make it hard to follow the action; anemic bass can ruin your sense of immersion, and sketchy surround sound means you may have trouble knowing where your enemies are. And in case you’re wondering, gamers have been debating whether surround sound is important in gaming for decades. The verdict is in: It is, even if it’s just virtual surround.

Understanding Bluetooth vs 2.4GHz

You might wonder what the difference is between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth. Many wireless gaming headsets (as well as other wireless headsets) use 2.4GHz instead of Bluetooth. But… isn't Bluetooth a 2.4GHz wireless technology?

Yes, it is. Bluetooth operates in the 2.4GHz band, but the underlying Bluetooth architecture has some limitations when it comes to passing high-speed, high-bandwidth audio information. The solution is that a lot of headset makers bypass Bluetooth and implement their own proprietary wireless technology. Because the FCC has already allocated the spectrum, they also use 2.4GHz.

Since this 2.4GHz tech is fundamentally different than Bluetooth, it requires its own transmitter at the PC or gaming console, which is why most headsets include a USB dongle (or, in the case of the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, a small hub) to carry the audio.

Is Bluetooth bad for gaming? Yeah, it is. Bluetooth sometimes has problems keeping up with high-fidelity sound and the audio quality can be compromised. And Windows itself doesn't help, so if you have a Bluetooth audio connection to your PC, expect hiccups. There's a reason most premium headphones ship with a 2.4GHz dongle.

How to Shop for a Wireless Gaming Headset

One thing a lot of people neglect, which is why I emphasize it in my reviews, is comfort. Remember, you'll be wearing these for hours at a time, and headsets that dig into your cranium will not be fun to wear. Look for padding in the earcups and a comfortable headband. The best headsets, in fact, generally rely on a self-adjusting bad that lets the headphones "float" on your head. There's also "clamping force" -- how tightly it hugs your head. You need a headset to grip your firmly so it doesn't flop around, but too much will give you a migraine.

If you are a real audiophile, you'll be looking for the same things in wireless gaming headsets as in any other audio gear, and it always helps if you can try out headsets in person before making a purchase decision. How do they actually sound? Are they balanced and neutral, or is there an unnatural or unflattering emphasis in the bass, midtones, or high end? What's the frequency response, and is there enough bass, especially for sound effects in games?

Of course, usability might be important to you -- or it might not. If you want to remap the buttons on the headset for use in games, for example, customization is important. But you might never use those features, and care more about surround sound or battery life. Headsets are very personal, which is why there's such a variety of models.

The Best Value in Wireless Gaming Headsets

Just a few years ago, wireless headsets were, to be frank, terrible, and you'd have to be a masochist to even try playing games with one. How times have changed: these days, there are many high-quality wireless gaming headsets, and even inexpensive ones can be excellent.

If money is absolutely no object, you'll probably want to choose the Astro A50, Sennheiser GSP 670, or SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. Each one has a tremendous set of features and reasons to recommend it, but my money is on the Arctis Pro Wireless, which has great ergonomics, a combination wireless hub/battery charger, and audio sharing with another headphone user.

If style and RGB lighting is a priority for you, some of the coolest options include the Corsair VOID RGB Elite, Logitech G935, and Razer Nari Ultimate -- though the Razer wins out with the best sound quality of the three and extra like haptic feedback.

But if you're looking for the best overall value -- the optimal mix of features and price -- it's hard to recommend anything but the SteelSeries Arctis 7 or Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero. Both are quite affordable, especially compared to the high end in wireless gaming headsets. But both sound great and have excellent battery life, and Turtle Beach adds useful gaming extras like Superhuman Hearing audio processing.

