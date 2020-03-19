5 Best LG V60 ThinQ 5G Cases: Your Ultimate List

Not only does the V60 ThinQ 5G disrupt LG’s smartphone release cycle but it also breaks the mold of modern smartphone design by bundling a free Dual Screen case attachment with purchase. The only catch? It is not practical to leave equipped as it actually makes your phone more vulnerable to drops and scratches by adding bulk and more screen areas to crack.
1. TopACE Crystal Clear CasePrice: $6.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear design
- Grippy texture
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Clear cases show dirt
- Stiff button covers
The TopACE Crystal Clear case is a minimalist’s dream come true. It is lightweight and totally transparent yet it provides scratch protection and added grip. It provides all of the benefits of a protective case without adding too much bulk or ruining the look of your LG V60. At only 1mm thick, this case won’t provide much protection against drops but it is still handy for keeping your phone’s glass frame looking new. Just be sure to keep your phone clean as dirt shows up easily through clear cases.
2. Osophter LG V60 ThinQ CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Only one color option
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
The Osophter LG V60 ThinQ case is about as generic as it comes in terms of design but it offers an impressive amount of drop protection considering its value price. It uses a low-profile bumper frame design to absorb shock without adding any serious bulk to your phone. Its TPU and PC materials are quite sturdy but not as much as you may expect from its cheesy brushed metal-type finish. In other words, this case doesn’t protect from major drops. It does, however, have a raised bezel that protects the front screen and rear camera array from face-down impacts. On top of this all, it is still wireless charge compatible, making this a solid compromise between protection and portability.
3. HualuBro LG V60 ThinQ Wallet CasePrice: $7.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Several color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Bulky design
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
If you need a case that protects both your LG V60 ThinQ and your everyday carry items, the HualuBro Wallet case is a solid pick. This folio-style case has slots to hold up to 3 cards, one of which has a clear window that is perfect for an ID. It also has a larger pocket for cash if you aren’t satisfying using one of the many digital payment options available. The case closes by a magnet and is made from synthetic PU leather and TPU silicone. It is overall decent for absorbing impact but it does add some bulk to your phone. Thankfully, it is not enough to inhibit your phone’s ability to wirelessly charge.
4. fitBAG LG V60 ThinQ SleevePrice: $17.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Microfiber lining
- Lots of color options
- Custom sizing options
- Limited drop protection
- So-so material quality
- You can't use the phone with it on
Though a phone sleeve may sound unconventional, the fitBAG Phone Pouch is a clever protective solution for a phone as unconventional as the LG V60 ThinQ. Its fabric material options provide scratch protection (and light drop protection) while its slip-on design makes it easy to remove when you want to use the LG V60’s Dual Screen case. You can even have fitBAG custom-tailor a version that fits the Dual Screen case. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber, though, so it will clean your phone’s screen if you store your phone by itself. This may not be the best protective option but it comes in lots of different styles so it is still a great accessory.
5. Sucnakp LG V60 ThinQ CasePros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Limited drop protection
This protective case from Sucnakp is a great choice if you are a chronic butterfingers as its textured design provides a much better grip over your LG V60 than its stock design does (seriously guys, stop making phones so smooth). It also provides protection from scratches and basic drop protection. Its main method for dispersing impact is a bumper frame design, which works fine for smaller drops but won’t hold up if you chuck your phone off a balcony. Extreme accidents notwithstanding, the Sucnakp case is ready for any sort of mishaps you might come across in your day-to-day use.
Do You Really Need an LG V60 ThinQ Case?
There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the LV G60 including 8K video capture and 5G support. However, the biggest factor could arguably be its Dual Screen case, which will be bundled with any purchase of the LG V60 ThinQ for a limited time. The Dual Screen case can be used to watch videos across both screens and offload your keyboard to the separate display. It can even add an extra 8 hours to your battery life. So do you even need an LG V60 case?
I would argue that yes, you do. The Dual Screen case has its applications but you probably won't want to use have it on all the time. That's because it makes the phone bulky and leaves it vulnerable to drops and scratches. And since there isn't yet a case designed to protect the VG V60 ThinQ and its Dual Screen case, you'll want a protective case that you can easily slip on when you aren't using the screen accessory.
If you don't, you can easily crack your phone's glass backplate or 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display. Even small and inexpensive phone cases can make a difference when you drop your phone, and phone owners have had this figured out for a long time. According to a 2013 study by the NPD group, 75 percent of Americans use a case for their phones. That number is also likely to have grown since then and there is definitely a reason for that. Manufacturers have chosen aesthetics over durability, making an LG V60 case the easy choice.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.