5 Best LG V60 ThinQ 5G Cases: Your Ultimate List

Not only does the V60 ThinQ 5G disrupt LG’s smartphone release cycle but it also breaks the mold of modern smartphone design by bundling a free Dual Screen case attachment with purchase. The only catch? It is not practical to leave equipped as it actually makes your phone more vulnerable to drops and scratches by adding bulk and more screen areas to crack.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need an LG V60 ThinQ Case?

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the LV G60 including 8K video capture and 5G support. However, the biggest factor could arguably be its Dual Screen case, which will be bundled with any purchase of the LG V60 ThinQ for a limited time. The Dual Screen case can be used to watch videos across both screens and offload your keyboard to the separate display. It can even add an extra 8 hours to your battery life. So do you even need an LG V60 case?

I would argue that yes, you do. The Dual Screen case has its applications but you probably won't want to use have it on all the time. That's because it makes the phone bulky and leaves it vulnerable to drops and scratches. And since there isn't yet a case designed to protect the VG V60 ThinQ and its Dual Screen case, you'll want a protective case that you can easily slip on when you aren't using the screen accessory.

If you don't, you can easily crack your phone's glass backplate or 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display. Even small and inexpensive phone cases can make a difference when you drop your phone, and phone owners have had this figured out for a long time. According to a 2013 study by the NPD group, 75 percent of Americans use a case for their phones. That number is also likely to have grown since then and there is definitely a reason for that. Manufacturers have chosen aesthetics over durability, making an LG V60 case the easy choice.

See Also

21 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases

5 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Cases