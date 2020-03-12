15 Best Pitch Shifter & Octave Guitar Pedals

Might as well start where it all started. A version of the pedal that started it all. The Whammy currently available is the fifth version, which is also the first with polyphonic tracking and true bypass. If you’re looking for that certain Whammy sound, there’s still no better alternative than going to the source.

For controls, you get, of course, the built-in expression pedal. You also get a switch to choose between Classic style and Chords, which is where the polyphonic capabilities come into play. The rotary knob lets you choose your harmony, which also includes a new Detune setting. A midi port allows you to remotely control the Whammy.

Of course, DigiTech haven’t left it up to just modifying one unit. There are now a handful of Whammy-related pedals with varying functions. The Whammy DT adds both drop tune setting and a momentary switch. The drop tune function is available in the standalone DigiTech DROP, while you can now get all the Whammy-style fun from the much more compact Whammy Ricochet. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure of Whammy effects.

The Bax Music demo serves as a nice introduction to this pedal that hardly needs one.

With so many versions over the years, you should have no trouble finding a used one on Reverb, but be forewarned that the earlier models are becoming collectible and can sometimes go for more money than new.

Specs: