9 Best RTX 2070 Laptops: Your Buyer’s Guide

The good news is that you can get the Nvidia RTX 2070 in a lot of laptops right now, and most of them have gaming baked into their DNA. In fact, there are RTX 2070 laptops from all the major PC makers, including Dell, Alienware, Aus, HP, MSI, and others. Which one should you choose for your next gaming or graphics laptop? We’ve sorted through the competition and rounded up the best 9 options. Here’s what you need to know.

NVidia’s RTX GPUs that end in a 70 — like the 1070 or 2070 — generally represent the sweet spot between price and performance. And the RTX 2070 is no exception. Not only is this graphics card a solid performer that can handle 4K gaming and some ray tracing — which will soon be a huge deal in PC gaming – but it’s an affordable card that’s hundreds less than big brothers like the RTX 2080 and higher.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Buying the Right Laptop

Not surprisingly, there are a lot of factors that determine which is the right laptop for you. Of course, most people focus on the key internal components, like the CPU, memory, hard drive, and video card. But when you start shopping, give some thought to all of these factors:

The type of laptop. Laptops aren't one size fits all, and you can divide them by price (budget, midlevel, and premium) as well as form factor (business, gaming, and convertibles, which feature a touchscreen and can be used as a laptop or tablet). If you're interested in an RTX 2070-based laptop, you’re probably here for a gaming system.

CPU. People tend to put too much emphasis on the processor. Yes, speed is important, and you'll absolutely want at least an 8th generation Intel Core CPU, since many laptops already have 9th generation. But this doesn't trump all other considerations. For example, if you have a computer with a traditional hard drive, swapping it for an SSD (solid state hard drive) will make the overall PC seem dramatically faster, and will have a far larger effect on speed than upgrading the CPU. That means if you're choosing between laptops with similar CPUs, the price difference might be better spent on the laptop with better features or components other than the CPU.

Storage. This determines how much stuff -- programs and data -- your laptop can hold, and you should get no less than 500GB, in SSD form, since SSDs are dramatically faster than HDDs.

Touchscreen. It can be nice to have a 2-in-1 or convertible laptop that features a touchscreen; you can swap between traditional laptop activities like gaming and work processing to use it like a tablet for web browsing. It's also handy to just tap the screen instead of using the mouse. It's rare to find touchscreen gaming laptops though, and the expense may be better spent on a faster CPU or other gaming features.

The Benefits of Choosing the RTX 2070

Believe it or not, the graphics card -- often inaccurately called the GPU (graphics processing unit), because the GPU is just a component of the overall card -- is often the single most expensive part of a computer. The GPU has become the processing core of modern computers, needing to do more hard work than the CPU.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 is a solid choice for a laptop (or desktop) computer in 2020. Along with other 20xx members of the Nvidia lineup like the RTX 2060 and RTX 2080, it's built on the Turing architecture, which represents Nvidia's state of the art in graphics card design today. You get Nvidia's Tensor cores, which use AI to improve game quality while reducing the workload on the GPU. There's Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) which improves anti-aliasing. And there's support for real-time ray tracing, which is such a profoundly important development in gaming that it deserves an article all on its own. No, there aren't a lot of games that take advantage of ray tracing right now, but it's only going to become more important as time goes on.

But the RTX 2070 does all that at a smart price point -- with more modest hardware than the big brother GPU like the 2080, it's an entrypoint into the modern Turning architecture without breaking the bank -- in other words, the sweet spot. Unless you have virtually unlimited funds to spend on a computer, the RTX 2070 is the right choice in a laptop in 2020.

The Best Value in RTX 2070 Laptops

So which RTX 2070-powered laptop is right for you? Certainly, that's a personal decision that depends in part on your budget and how you're going to use your machine (do you value a larger display or a more streamlined laptop for portability?). But regardless of other factors, there are a few recommendations:

The Alienware M17 is far and away the most expensive alternative in this roundup, and while you're getting a large, high-quality display and other gaming features, only consider this model if you have cash to burn.

Two models -- the Asus ROG Strix Scar III and the Asus ROG Zephyrus M leap to the forefront as more affordable but chock full of value. The Scar, for example, has a lot of gaming charm and that eye-catching keystone; the Zephyrus's light weight and per-key lighting are very endearing.

For the best overall value, though, a few laptops are surprisingly affordable -- the HP Omen and the Sager NP8957 are barely more expensive than a typical business-focused laptop, but deliver gaming performance. I'd recommend the Omen, with its 17-inch display, as the best overall value, unless portability is near the top of your list. In that case, I'd go for the MSI GE75 Raider.

See Also: