9 Best RTX 2070 Laptops: Your Buyer’s Guide

Processor Intel Core i7-9750H | RAM 16GB DDR4 2666MHz | Display 17.3 inches | GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | Hard drive 2X 512GB PCIe SSD | Dimensions 15.17 x 12.6 x 0.8 inches | Weight 5.8 pounds

Perhaps more than any other mainstream laptop, buying an Alienware makes a statement that you are a particular kind of hardcore gamer — and the premium price often says more about the status implied by the badge than the actual components. In fact, the Alienware M17 is eye-wateringly expensive, though you’re getting a lot for your money. The real question is if you really need what Alienware is delivering, or you can make do with a somewhat more modest laptop.

Because this is an impressive beast. First and foremost, the RTX 2070 GPS us pushing pixels around a large, desktop replacement-worthy 17.3-inch display, and the IPS panel is running a fast refresh rate of 144Hz (though the 9ms latency is slower than many similar laptops) on the full HD display. That’s not everything, though; this screen offers superb color gamut, 140% of standard sRGB. That’s darned impressive. Alienware throws in other over-the-top features, like Tobii eye-tracking in the built-in webcam. You won’t use that every day, but a handful of games (like Ghost Recon Breakpoint) incorporate it into gameplay.

Alienware also makes good use of the oversized chassis, with a large, usable keyboard with generous key spacing — using this laptop is a lot like working on a desktop PC. It’s also well lit, with per-key RGB lighting and additional lighting zones in the Alienware logo and rear vents.

You get the usual high-end components under the hood, including a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. But to eke out a little bit more performance, the 1TB of storage is made by pairing two 512GB SSDs in a RAID 0 configuration. That’s audacious and deserves to be lauded. But I’d also advise caution. A good chunk of the price premium is clearly going to this RAID configuration, but SSDs are already very fast — you’re not gaining a lot of speed with RAID. And remember that a failure in either drive means complete, unrecoverable data loss. You’ll absolutely want a reliable backup in place for this laptop. Personally, I don’t think it’s worth the anxiety or the hassle.

It’s fair to say that Alienware has eased back on the throttle when it comes to the design of the M17. It’s more refined and doesn’t lean into the gamer aesthetic as hard as other models. It’s also refreshingly thin and light, at least for an Alienware. The system also offers robust cooling with dual fans and exhaust through the rear and sides.

Finally, Alienware has you covered when it comes to connectivity. There are a pair of USB-A ports on the right, as well as another USB, Ethernet, and audio on the left. The back of the case is home to HDMI, DisplayPort, a single USB-C, and — speaking of over-the-top — an Alienware Graphics Amplifier port for adding an external GPU.