7 Best Tri-Band Routers

If your household has a lot of devices connected to one network, the Netgear Nighthawk AX12 is a great choice for a home router. It supports MU-MIMO (multi-user multiple-input and multiple-output) for up to 12 devices without having to alternate streams. As long as your router placement and Internet plan permit it, this device can virtually eliminate local web traffic, which is great news when several people want to stream 4K content at once.

The total potential throughput of this router is absolutely insane at 10.8 Gbps, though this would only be achievable if you have a multi-gig Internet package and those don’t really exist yet. That’s not to say that this device’s 2.5 Gbps WAN port is totally useless, though, as it is certainly a possibility with the growth of the fiber-optic infrastructure. Its link aggregation technology can also be used to support multi-gig file transfer speeds across your local wired network. The last two of its four 1 Gbps ethernet ports can be merged to support transfer speeds of 2 Gbps with or without multi-gig Internet backing it up. The AX12 has two USB 3.0 ports for NAS (Network-Attached Storage) devices.

With all this in mind, it should go without saying that the AX12 packs the wireless signal output to match this device’s insane speeds. Its antennas can broadcast to an area of 2,500 square feet, offering adequate coverage for most medium-to-large homes. This figure can be heavily impacted by physical obstacles like walls and nearby interference but is impressive nonetheless. And because this is a tri-band router it can support upwards of 40 devices at once, making this a great router for homes using IOT devices.

This router is highly configurable under the hood, making it a great choice for the power user who likes to control how their home Internet traffic functions. It supports useful functions like parental controls, guest networks, DoS, firewalls, and VPNs. It supports QoS too but you have to manually choose which programs get prioritized. The biggest downside is that these are primarily accessed through the Netgear Nighthawk app, whose GUI leaves a lot to be desired from those who have known better.

As impressive as this router is, it is likely to be overkill for most home networks. That said, if you stream or game hard enough to warrant buying a router this expensive, then you might as well futureproof yourself for the next decade and go with the Nighthawk AX12.