8 Best Drone Cases For Travel & Storage

Style: Hard case | Size: 24 x 16 x 10.1 inches | Weight: 15 pounds | Material: Plastic | Best for: DJI Phantom series

Case Club specializes in rugged, hardshell cases, and this model for the Phantom 4 is a good example of what the company has to offer. In fact, it might be the best hardshell case you can buy for a drone. The interior is smartly cut to accommodate the Phantom 4 (and other drones will fit the cut-out as well) along with the transmitter, more batteries than you are likely to need (which is six — it can hold six batteries), spare blades, and more. The case is even fitted with a pair of reusable silica gel packs on the top of the interior. When they’re saturated, you can remove them and try them out in the oven, then replace them in the case.

The case itself has wheels and an extendable luggage-style handle. It seals securely with two massive clamp latches, and is fully waterproof with an IP67 rating. For security, it can be locked with a padlock and is approved for use as checked baggage (though, hopefully obviously, it won’t fit in your carry-on compartment).

This case has an impressive amount of storage space — it can accommodate your tablet and personal items in addition to all of your various drone accessories. Yoiu can even pack in a ruggedized laptop so you can view and edit video in the field.