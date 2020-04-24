7 Best Drone Cases For Travel & Storage (2020)

So which drone case should you get? It depends on what kind of drone you have — cases are generally not one-size-fits-all — and what your particular needs are. I’ve rounded up the best drone cases for traveling with and storing your drone. Pick one of these and you can’t go wrong.

Safely storing and traveling with your drone can be challenging. After all, drones are fragile, and not inexpensive; you’ve probably made a significant investment when you purchased it. So keeping it safe and secure is important. Some drones come with a bare-bones storage case, but you’ll want to replace that quickly since a good case is easy to carry, helps you keep all the various parts of your drone separated and organized, and is shock- and impact-resistant for taking it out into the field.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How to Choose a Drone Case

Drones cases fall into two main categories: backpacks and hard-shell cases. Even though they're radically different, they can both be used for storage and travel. Hard-shell cases are more rugged, and are safe for tossing onto the back of a pickup or sending as checked baggage on a plane flight. They're less comfortable to carry than a backpack, though, especially if you want to hike up a mountain to release your drone.

In addition, drones cases are generally made for specific models -- especially of the case has custom cut-outs or compartments to accommodate the drone and controller. While there's often some flexibility, the case for one kind of drone is unlikely to fit a completely different drone. In this article, I picked out great cases for popular model drones, and if you like the case but have a different drone, you might not be out of luck, because the manufacturer might make a similar case for your drone, especially if it's popular.

Once you know the kind of case you want, it's helpful if you can check it out in person, because the build quality is important. If it's a backpack, does it look like it'll survive rough handling? How is the stitching? Is the exterior ruggedized? It's also helpful if the backpack has some rigidity to protect the contents from rough shocks and drops.

Hard cases are, by design, supposed to be more rugged, so see if they go the whole nine yards or stop short of providing thorough protection. The case should be shock and drop resistant, and ideally waterproof -- especially critical if you plan to launch your drone from a boat. Does it accommodate a padlock for security?

Aside from those considerations, there are obvious things to look for, such as how configurable the interior is and if it can still work with a new drone if you buy a replacement. Can you customize the interior to suit your specific accessories and the way you like to work?

Which is the Best Drone for You?

If you're on a budget and using either the DJI Phantom or a similar model, the SSE Backpack is hard to beat. It's relatively feature-packed and won't set you back more than about $35 or so.

But if you have a little more flexibility when it comes to what you can invest in your case, the real question comes down to whether you want a hard-shell case or a backpack. Ideally, you might choose both, and use the hard-shell to get your drone to a destination -- such as if you're flying on vacation -- and then switch to the backpack to actually hike in-country.

In either case, the wheeled, rugged, and waterproof Case Club is the easy choice for a hard-shell, and I love the Manfrotto MB BP-1 for its comfort, flexibility, and lightweight design. But the Lowepro BP 450 is a great design as well.

See Also: