8 Best Flight Sticks: Compare & Save

Whether you are a hardcore sim fanatic who wants to accurately model the cockpit of a modern fighter jet or someone with a more casual approach to flying, it’s hard to enjoy a space – or air-based game with a mouse and keyboard. But which joystick is right for you? To make your decision a little easier, I have rounded up the 8 best flight sticks and joysticks. After looking at easy one, check out the end of this article, where I recommend which one you should choose depending upon what kind of gamer you are, and suggest how to choose the right flight stick if you’re shopping for yourself.

There was a time, it seemed when joysticks were absolutely essential gaming gear for every PC gamer. In those days, there was an abundance of flight simulators , space shooters, and other action games that demanded keeping a joystick on your desktop. Times have changed — there aren’t nearly as many of those kinds of games anymore. But they’re still around. If you have an appetite for flight sims like X-Plane or Microsoft Flight Simulator , or space sims like Elite: Dangerous , a joystick is still an essential accessory.

Common Flight Stick Terms

There are a few common terms that joystick manufacturers throw around. If you're shopping for a joystick for the first time, here's a guide to the ones you most need to know:

Hall Effect sensors are magnets that are used to keep a joystick accurately calibrated at all times. It's a highly effective way to ensure the positioning quality of a joystick at all times. Joysticks without Hall Effect sensors tend to degrade in quality over time, both within a single gaming session and over time.

A hat -- short for hat switch -- is a control that slides or rocks in different directions rather than depressing in. A 4-way hat, for example, moves up, down, left, and right, and each position can activate a different command. There are also 8-way hat switches. Hat switches are generally used to change views or activate menu selections, but as with most controls on joysticks, are usually fully programmable.

HOTAS stands for Hands on Throttle ands Stick, and usually takes the form of separate joysticks and throttle controls you can operate with both hands.

Z-axis refers to the axis that comes up vertically out of the stick (remember your X, Y, and Z axes from high school geometry). Most -- but not all -- joysticks let you twist the stick around the Z-axis, which is a handy way to control the rudder. If a joystick lacks a Z-axis twist, you'll need to control the rudder a different way, which often feels less realistic or is simply inconvenient. The irony, of course, is that real aircraft don't control their rudders using a twisting stick; pilots control the rudder with foot pedals.

How to Shop for a PC Joystick

Joysticks vary greatly in terms of features, complexity, and price, so it's helpful to know what you need before you get too deep in the weeds comparing different joysticks.

First, decide what general class of joystick you need -- they can range from well under $100 to $400 or more, and the higher-end sticks tend to lean hard into giving gamers a sense of authenticity and immersion, as if you're flying something real. Pricier joysticks tend to be heavier and more stable on the desk, often made with a lot of metal components. If the stick is lighter, it'll need rubberized pads or suction cups to stay in one place.

The number of programmable buttons might initially seem like a big deal, but for most gamers, even a dozen buttons is generally enough. Keeping track of 50 or 100 customized buttons is not easy, and you'll need to be a dedicated Elite: Dangerous or Microsoft Flight Simulator fanatic to make the effort. The bottom line: The sheer number of buttons is probably not especially important. Something that does affect gameplay, though, is how easily those buttons can be remapped, and whether it's possible to download profiles with those buttons preconfigured for specific games.

Do you want a single stick, or are you interested in a HOTAS system? Standing for "hands on throttle and stick," a HOTAS combo is the fastest way to amp up the realism in a simulator. It's also convenient and fun. A HOTAS config usually includes two separate units -- one with the joystick and a second with the throttle. Some throttles go the extra mile by splitting, letting you control two engines at once much like in a real cockpit.

A joystick is a mechanical system, so you might also want to consider the actual mechanics. Some joysticks are stiffer or springier than others, while buttons and hats have their own feel as well. You might also consider it important for some buttons -- especially the trigger -- to have two positions, so you can activate different weapons based on how hard you squeeze.

The Best Value in PC Joysticks: Which One Should You Choose?

The sad reality is that with interest in flight and space simulators at an all-time low, there isn't a lot of interest among manufacturers to create a lot of joystick options or to actively refresh their product line. But that's okay; there are still great choices for every kind of gamer.

If price is pretty much no object and you want the best, most authentic flight simulator experience available, look no further than the Logitech G X-56. Not only will it make you feel like a real pilot, but the programmability and huge array of buttons is ideal for a game like Elite: Dangerous. It edges out the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog because the Warthog lacks a Z-axis twist.

At the other end of the spectrum, the best value in an affordable joystick is the Thrustmaster T16000M FCS, a great stick that has Hall Effect calibration, well-marked buttons, and can even be quickly and easily configured for left- or right-hand use.

