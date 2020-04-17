9 Best Galaxy Note 10 Lite Cases

The Samsung S-View Cover Case is a fairly standard offering by now, as they have made one for each of their phones to come out in the last few years. Despite not offering much drop protection, this case is still an appealing choice, especially if you value having a folio cover to protect your phone’s screen in your pocket. The real claim to fame for this case, though, is its notification window, which uses a small portion of your phone’s front screen to display information on incoming calls and messages, as well as the time and your battery life. The folio cover doesn’t fold back neatly like other folio cases but it does have a lone card slot which is nice to have for quick access to a payment method.