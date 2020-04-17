9 Best Galaxy Note 10 Lite Cases

With a not-so-subtle nod to Apple, Samsung has counterbalanced their steadily rising phone prices by releasing two new, value-priced options: the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But you can’t make the S10 Lite cheaper and more powerful than the original S10 without some tradeoffs, and this time that includes build quality. Here are the best Galaxy Note 10 Lite cases for keeping this phone’s “glasstic” frame in one piece.
1. Ghostek Covert CasePrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
The Ghostek Covert Case is a no-nonsense protective case that offers military-grade drop protection with its raised bumper frame. The bulk of this case is distributed across your Note 10 Lite’s vulnerable edges, which not only helps to disperse shock but also creates a raised bezel to protect the broadsides of the phone from face-down drops. The frame also has a grippy side texture. Possibly the coolest part of this case, though, is the built-in kickstand, which makes it easy to view media hands-free wherever there is a surface to set your phone down.
-
2. Spigen Ultra Hybrid CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Clear design
- Clear plastic shows dirt
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case is an all-around solid Note 10 Lite case that offers an air-cushioned bumper frame with a raised bezel to offer what is essentially 360-drop protection. The TPU bumper edges will be the first thing to hit the ground from most drop angles, giving it a chance to disperse some of the impact before it reaches your phone’s expensive internal components. It also has a clear PC backplate so that it doesn’t visually dominate the phone too hard. But in attempting to make this case look as sleek as possible, Spigen missed out on a chance to add some extra grip. If it did have grip, this would easily be the best Note 10 Lite case around.
-
3. Feitenn Folio Wallet CasePrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lightweight and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
The Feitenn Folio Wallet Case is a surprisingly slim wallet case that stores not only your Note 10 Lite but also three credit cards and some cash. The payment options can be slotted into the inside of its folio cover, which clasps shut with a magnetic flap. The folio cover also protects your phone screen while it sits in your pocket. It even folds backward to act a media stand. But for all that said, it doesn’t offer much drop protection, nor does it provide any extra grip.
-
4. Samsung S-View Cover CasePrice: $41.99Pros:
Cons:
- LED display shows notifications
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
The Samsung S-View Cover Case is a fairly standard offering by now, as they have made one for each of their phones to come out in the last few years. Despite not offering much drop protection, this case is still an appealing choice, especially if you value having a folio cover to protect your phone’s screen in your pocket. The real claim to fame for this case, though, is its notification window, which uses a small portion of your phone’s front screen to display information on incoming calls and messages, as well as the time and your battery life. The folio cover doesn’t fold back neatly like other folio cases but it does have a lone card slot which is nice to have for quick access to a payment method.
-
5. Ringke Fusion X CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic shows dust
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
The Ringke Fusion X is a hybrid case design that provides military-grade drop protection without being overly bulky (or hideous-looking). It does so using a raised bumper frame design, which applies extra padding around the phone’s most vulnerable edges. This way the overall thickness of the phone is relatively unchanged. This bumper frame adds more grip as well. The clear backplate shows off the stock design of your phone while still protecting it from scratches. Just be sure to clean underneath your case periodically as the clear plastic shows off dust bunnies like nobody’s business.
-
6. Caseology Vault CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Only one color option
- Limited drop protection
- Stiff button covers
The Caseology Vault Case may look generic but it offers a solid suite of protective features to keep your Note 10 Lite looking brand new well after it’s been worn in. This case uses a bumper frame design that provides a bezel large enough to protect the phone’s 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display as well as its rear tri-camera array. It also uses a grippy texture around the edges to help keep the phone from slipping out of your hands in the first place. Will it protect your phone if you drop it off a balcony? No, but good luck finding a case that does (especially at this price).
-
7. ESR Jelly Clear CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Raised bezel
- Clear cases show dust
- Limited impact resistance
- Stiff button covers
The Jelly Clear Case from ESR is the ideal way to show off the naked beauty of your Note 10 Lite without leaving it vulnerable to drops and scratches. It is made from a 1 mm coating of clear TPU, which easily absorbs scratches and scuffs without visually dominating your phone. Because of its slim profile, it isn’t particularly effective at dispersing shock from a drop but it is definitely still better than nothing. After all, the edge of the case creates a raised bezel that prevents the broadsides of your phone from eating direct drops and that goes a long way towards keeping your screen from looking like a spider web.
-
8. Rebex Ring Armor CasePrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in ring grip
- Lightweight and durable
- Magnetic mount compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Limited drop protection
The Rebex Ring Armor Case adds a lot of utility to your Note 10 Lite, making it a great choice for the phone user who is always on the move. On foot, you can use its built-in ring grip to keep a more stable grasp on your phone, thereby reducing the risk of a drop. In a car, you can use its magnetic metal plate to connect to a magnetic mount, making it easier to safely access. And when stationary, you can use the ring stand as a makeshift media viewing stand for hands-free watching. Now if only it came in more than two colors.
-
9. Anccer Ultra Thin CasePros:
Cons:
- Ultra-thin design
- Lots of color options
- Grippy texture
- Minimally raised bezel
- So-so materials
- Limited impact resistance
The Anccer Ultra Thin Case is so slim that it just barely meets my minimum definition of a case. But just because this 0.3 mm sleeve doesn’t effectively protect from drops doesn’t make it totally useless. In fact, there is something to be said for its ability to prevent scratches and scuffs without significantly affecting the weight or profile of your Note 10 Lite. It’s not a small phone after all. The PC material also adds some extra grip, helping to prevent drops in the first place. Is this case acceptable for the chronically clumsy? No way. But does it still offer solid protection for those who are careful with their stuff? You bet.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.