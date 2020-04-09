9 Best Huawei P40 Cases: The Ultimate List

Despite losing support from Google, Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei continues to prove that their Android smartphones exist on the cutting edge of mobile handset technology. Now the Huawei P40 series has arrived and their flagship phone gives the Samsung Galaxy S20 a run for its money. Regardless of whether or not it reigns supreme, you’re going to want a protective case for your Huawei P40 and we’ve already gone to the lab to find out who makes the latest and greatest. Read on below to browse our top picks.
1. Ringke Fusion-X Case
Cons:
- Military grade drop-resistant
- Grippy texture
- Raised bezel
- Limited color options
- So-so materials
- Clear cases show dirt easily
The Ringke Fusion-X Case is a hybrid case that strikes the ideal balance between protection and portability. It uses a TPU bumper frame to provide shock dispersal while maintaining an overall slim profile. The edges of the case have a raised bezel that provides 360-degree protection without interfering with your access to the phone’s 6.1-inch touch display or side buttons. The clear backplate also lets your phone color of choice pop through without putting it at risk of picking up scuffs and scratches. Just be sure to keep your phone clean underneath because clear cases can easily show off excess dust.
2. Huawei Wireless Charging Case
Cons:
- Enables 22.5W wireless charging
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy texture
- Bulky design
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
For many users, the Huawei Official Wireless Charging Case will be the go-to case option for the P40. That’s because this otherwise impressive flagship phone was somehow released without native wireless charging support. As ridiculous as that is, this case alleviates the issue by plugging a 22.5W inductive charge coil into the phone’s USB-C port. This, of course, increases the profile of the phone somewhat but it is a worthy tradeoff. It also adds a little bit of grip to the phone. It does not, however, add much drop protection. After all, when you have a case with electrical parts in it, you pretty much have to be just as careful as if you were going caseless.
3. HualuBro Card Slot Case
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Several color options
- Lightweight and durable
- Large opening on top of case
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
The HualuBro Card Slot Case is a compact case option that stands out for its ability to holds two credit cards while adding minimal overall bulk. The cards slot onto the PU leather backplate of the phone, which makes them easy to access when you need them. The case comes in seven different colors and is overall lightweight and durable. Just be careful about face-down drops as the bezel on this case is slimmer than you would find on most defender style cases.
4. LoveMei Metal Case
Cons:
- Rugged drop protection
- Lots of color options
- Built-in screen protector
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
- Mushy button covers
If you are chronically clumsy with your expensive tech, then the LoveMei Metal Case is the heavy-duty protective option that you’ll need for your Huawei P40. This monstrosity of a phone case comes as two pieces that have to be screwed together. It has an aluminum bumper and a built-in tempered glass screen protector. It is the closest thing you will find to the old-school OtterBox (and even if OtterBox still made cases like they used to, they do not usually make them for Huawei phone models). If you can handle the added bulk of this case, then it is the easiest way to ensure your phone lives out its full lifespan in one piece.
5. MoKo Crystal Clear Case
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Grippy texture
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited impact resistance
- Clear cases discolor over time
The MoKo Crystal Clear Case is a great way to keep your phone looking brand new without having to stifle its naked beauty with a chunk of thermoplastic covered in fake carbon fiber accents. Instead, this transparent case shows off the stock finish of the Huawei P40 while soaking up minor scratches and scuffs. It doesn’t fully protect from drops but it does add some much-needed grip to prevent the phone from leaving your hands in the first place.
6. Olixar Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Doesn't hold cash
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
The Olixar Leather Wallet Case is a solid option for those looking to protect their most essential cards along with their Huawei P40 phone. This leather folio case houses two slots (which are perfect for a credit card and an ID) inside its folio cover, which also helps protect your phone screen from scratches inside your pocket. It remains surprisingly slim in doing so, perhaps because this case does not have a slot to store cash. That said, it still sticks out in your pockets more than a normal case despite its efforts.
7. Anccer Ultra-Thin Case
Cons:
- Ultra-thin design
- Lots of color options
- Grippy texture
- Minimally raised bezel
- So-so materials
- Limited impact resistance
If you dislike the idea of adding weight and girth to your phone but still want to keep it safe from scratches and scuffs, then the Anccer Ultra-Thin Case is a great choice. At only 0.3mm thick, this case certainly won’t do much good in the instance of a serious drop, but it does provide scratch protection and a pop of color. I do wish the raised bezel were a little larger, but if they did that, it would kind of defeat the whole purpose of this elegant slim cover.
8. Xun Perfect Leather Case
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
- Mushy button covers
While there is no shortage of premium cases for the Huawei P40 Pro, the Xun Perfect Leather Case brings that high-end elegance at a comparatively low price point. Its polished leather design is made from genuine cowhide, so it definitely looks nicer than PU leather cases. The downside is that this case is pretty thin and only has a small bezel protecting the phone’s 6.1-inch display. It does add scratch protection and grip, though, as well as a distinct style that can be customized with four different colors.
9. Armor-X HW Rugged Case
Cons:
- Included modular tool set
- Durable design
- Large raised bezel
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- Phone doesn't sit flat with key mount
The Armor-X HW Rugged Case is a fairly unique case whose standout feature is a modular accessory system that adds some interesting utility to your handset. Any of the accessories you find on their site can be attached to the key mount, which is a proprietary attachment system that sticks out slightly from the phone’s backplate. This does mean the phone doesn’t sit flat when you set it face-up but there are some fairly useful accessories you can attach to it to make up for it. The most useful ones we saw were an adhesive grip, a belt clip, a kickstand, and a window mount. There are also some Go-Pro inspired action mounts. We realize that these accessories only have a limited application but the Armor-X HW is also a pretty decent case on the whole. It is a little bulky but it gets the job done.
