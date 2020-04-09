9 Best Huawei P40 Cases: The Ultimate List

The Armor-X HW Rugged Case is a fairly unique case whose standout feature is a modular accessory system that adds some interesting utility to your handset. Any of the accessories you find on their site can be attached to the key mount, which is a proprietary attachment system that sticks out slightly from the phone’s backplate. This does mean the phone doesn’t sit flat when you set it face-up but there are some fairly useful accessories you can attach to it to make up for it. The most useful ones we saw were an adhesive grip, a belt clip, a kickstand, and a window mount. There are also some Go-Pro inspired action mounts. We realize that these accessories only have a limited application but the Armor-X HW is also a pretty decent case on the whole. It is a little bulky but it gets the job done.