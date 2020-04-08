9 Best Huawei P40 Pro Cases: The Ultimate List

The Huawei P40 Pro is an impressive new addition to Huawei’s lineup of 5G-compatible Android phones. It is packed with enough new hardware that you would be crazy to not equip it with a protective case. Read on below for some of our favorite picks ranging from the lightweight to the heavy-duty.
1. Ringke Fusion-X CasePros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop-resistant
- Grippy texture
- Raised bezel
- Limited color options
- So-so materials
- Clear cases show dirt easily
The Ringke Fusion-X Case is a hybrid style cover that strikes a delicate balance between protection and portability. Its raised bumper frame meets military-grade drop test standards while keeping the form factor of this case overall slim. Its backplate is made of clear PC which reduces the visual impact this case leaves on the P4 Pro’s curvy profile. Just be sure to clean your phone underneath the case regularly as clear cases will show off dirt and dust just as easily as they show off your phone.
2. Huawei Glamorous CasePrice: $119.80Pros:
Cons:
- Fitted with Swarovski crystals
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Very high price tag
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
Huawei’s Official Glamorous Case may look garish to some but to others it is just the kind of bling that the P40 Pro needs to stand out. The Pearl Pink version of this case is fitted with genuine Swarovski crystals, which adds high-end flair to this case. Unfortunately, it also adds a high-end price tag. If you can jump that hurdle, then you’re going to have a pretty looking phone case. It has a nice raised bezel to protect from face down drops but I wouldn’t put this case through too much abuse. After all, it’s more expensive than a Moto E5.
3. HualuBro Card Slot CasePrice: $6.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Several color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Large opening on top of case
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
The HualuBro Card Slot Case is a nifty snap-on cover that not only protects your phone from scratches but also houses a credit card and ID for easy access. This case makes for a great backup when you don’t need to carry the full contents of your wallet and the synthetic leather material gives it a premium look in a variety of different colors.
One thing to note about this case is that it is not very thick. That is good news for those with tight pockets but bad news for those with a history of dropping their phones. The PU leather material does a decent job at resisting scratches, though. Just don’t expect it to patina like real leather. The only real shortcoming of this case’s design is the large open notchat the top.
4. MoKo Crystal Clear CasePrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited impact resistance
- Clear cases discolor over time
The MoKo Crystal Clear Case is a great way to show off the naked beauty of your Huawei P40 Pro without leaving it vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. This case protects your phone with a clear layer of soft TPU, which not only resists scratches but also adds some much-needed grip to the phone. It has a raised bezel to protect the phone’s quad-curve overflow display and rear camera array but it could be a little larger. The case is decent at protecting from drops but should mostly be used for keeping your phone from getting scratched up by other things in your pocket or purse.
-
5. Official Huawei Smart View Flip CoverPrice: $30.99Pros:
Cons:
- Window display shows notifications
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
The Official Huawei Smart View Flip Cover clearly takes inspiration from the Samsung Smart View Flip Cover but it is available at a much more appealing price. This snap-on case includes a partially transparent case cover that allows lock screen notifications to be passed through the more compact display. This allows you to take quick glances at your incoming messages without leaving your screen vulnerable to scratches in your pocket. The case won’t protect from major drops, though, so consider something bulkier if you need true drop protection.
-
6. Xun Perfect Leather CasePrice: $17.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
- Mushy button covers
While there is no shortage of premium cases for the Huawei P40 Pro, the Xun Perfect Leather Case brings that high-end elegance at a comparatively low price point. Its polished leather design is made from genuine cowhide, so it definitely looks nicer than PU leather cases the like Opdenk Wallet Case. The downside is that this case is quite thin and only has a small bezel protecting the phone’s quad-curve overflow display. It does add scratch protection and grip, though, as well as a distinct style that can be customized across four colors.
-
7. Anccer Ultra-Thin CasePros:
Cons:
- Ultra-thin design
- Lots of color options
- Grippy texture
- Minimally raised bezel
- So-so materials
- Limited impact resistance
The Anccer Ultra-Thin Case is as slim as it gets before I am no longer comfortable calling something a case. This snap-on PC cover is 0.3mm at its thickest point, so it really isn’t well-suited to protect against drops. It is, however, an effective way to add some grip to your phone while protecting its sleek surface from scratches.
The Anccer Ultra-Thin case helps to keep your P40 Pro looking brand new while adding minimal bulk and weight to it. Other than adding some vibrant new colors, this case hardly affects your day-to-day use of your phone. It works great with wireless charging and allows easy access to all buttons. Just remember: if you suffer from a chronic case of butterfingers, this case is not for you.
-
8. Opdenk Folio Wallet CasePrice: $6.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
- Bulky design
The Opdenk Folio Wallet Case offers lots of utility at a low price tag, making it a highly appealing protective option for the Huawei P40 Pro. Its leather folio design houses three card slots plus a pocket to store cash. That’s enough space to consider ditching your bulky billfold altogether. You can also fold the phone in on itself to act as a media display stand. The only drop protection that this case offers is by the grace of its bulkiness, though, as PU leather isn’t particularly drop-resistant. That said, it is hard to complain when this case is darn cheap. Plus it comes in five different colors.
9. Armor-X HW Rugged CasePrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Included modular tool set
- Durable design
- Large raised bezel
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- Wireless charging only compatible with some accessories
The Armor-X HW Rugged Case takes a note from GoPro by enhancing the functionality of its cases with a modular accessory system. The whole system is designed around a piece called the key mount, which protrudes from the rear of the case where you would typically install an adhesive grip. In addition to acting like an adhesive grip, the key mount also supports other accessories you can buy on the Armor-X website such as a belt clip, a kickstand, or a car window mount.
The idea has limited applications but the accessories are reasonably priced. The main downside is that the key mount adds some considerable bulk to this already large phone. Additionally, certain accessories will interfere with wireless charging. The case itself comes with a grip strap, a magnet holder, a SIM ejector, a toolbox holder, and a carabiner, but only the SIM ejector and toolbox tools work with wireless charging.
Accessories aside, the Armor-X HW is a decent case as well, with a reasonably-sized bezel for shock absorption and scratch resistance. It has a clear back design which helps keep this case from visually dominating your P40 Pro. That said, the accessory set is what really sets this case apart, as it is truly sets this case apart from others.
All About the Huawei P40 Pro
With an impressive Kirin processor and an even more impressive 50-megapixel "Ultra Vision" sensor, Huawei has definitely positioned itself at the cutting edge of the industry. This phone is still impressive despite the fact that Huawei phones do not currently have access to Google service due to ongoing difficulties with the US government. Then again, divesting from one of the largest megacorporations in the world isn't as sinful as it sounds. This article from ZDnet actually details the experience as largely painless in a recent article.
To put that another way, the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely worth protecting with a case, even if it is just to keep the phone looking new. That's why we rounded up the best P40 Pro cases of all varieties, from heavy-duty defender cases to lightweight snap-on covers.
