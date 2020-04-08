9 Best Huawei P40 Pro Cases: The Ultimate List

The HualuBro Card Slot Case is a nifty snap-on cover that not only protects your phone from scratches but also houses a credit card and ID for easy access. This case makes for a great backup when you don’t need to carry the full contents of your wallet and the synthetic leather material gives it a premium look in a variety of different colors.

One thing to note about this case is that it is not very thick. That is good news for those with tight pockets but bad news for those with a history of dropping their phones. The PU leather material does a decent job at resisting scratches, though. Just don’t expect it to patina like real leather. The only real shortcoming of this case’s design is the large open notchat the top.