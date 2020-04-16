11 Best iPhone SE 2020 Cases Available Now

The OtterBox Defender Series is the phone case that kicked off the phone accessory game we know today, so it is only fair that it should be your first choice for heavy-duty protection. The iPhone 8 version of this case (which fits the iPhone SE 2020 perfectly) even comes with the built-in screen protector, a handy feature that OtterBox removed from its cases a few generations later. The biggest draw, however, is its dual-layer design.

The OtterBox Defender employs both a rubbery TPU sleeve and a tough exterior PC shell to absorb impact from drops. The case provides a generous bezel to protect the front and rear faces of the phone as well. The only downside to this case design is that it adds a considerable amount of bulk to the phone. Granted, it still works with wireless charging, but it will definitely stretch your pockets if you don’t use the included belt clip.