11 Best iPhone SE 2020 Cases Available Now

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 merges the high performance of modern-day iPhones with the low price and simple form factor of the iPhone 6 (the best-selling iPhone of all time). But just because this phone has a value-conscious price doesn’t mean you can skimp out and not get an iPhone SE 2020 case. These are our favorite case molds ranging from slim hybrid cases to rugged defender cases.
1. OtterBox Defender Series Case
Cons:
- Triple layer protection
- Built-in screen protector
- Wireless charge compatible
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
The OtterBox Defender Series is the phone case that kicked off the phone accessory game we know today, so it is only fair that it should be your first choice for heavy-duty protection. The iPhone 8 version of this case (which fits the iPhone SE 2020 perfectly) even comes with the built-in screen protector, a handy feature that OtterBox removed from its cases a few generations later. The biggest draw, however, is its dual-layer design.
The OtterBox Defender employs both a rubbery TPU sleeve and a tough exterior PC shell to absorb impact from drops. The case provides a generous bezel to protect the front and rear faces of the phone as well. The only downside to this case design is that it adds a considerable amount of bulk to the phone. Granted, it still works with wireless charging, but it will definitely stretch your pockets if you don’t use the included belt clip.
2. Speck CandyShell Grip Case
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Military-grade drop protection
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Collects dirt easily
- Bezel could be larger
There are few iPhone SE 2020 cases more iconic (or grippy) than the Speck CandyShell Grip. Its combination of vibrant color combos and a unique rubber grip design make it the case of choice for those who want their phones to stick out from the crowd. The rubber grips also provide the useful benefit of keeping your phone more securely in your hand while using it. Combine this with the CandyShell’s military-grade drop protection rating and you’ve got a pretty reliable protection option. Just keep in mind that the rubbery strips need to be cleaned on a regular basis as they pick up dirt easily.
3. Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy texture
- Not wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Bulky design
The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case is a compact wallet case that uses a built-in card slot to stow up to three cards plus cash. They all fit in one rear slot, which can support contents of varying sizes thanks to a spring-loading mechanism. This makes the case slightly smaller than most folio wallet cases but it will still be bulkier than a non-wallet case.
Its durable plastic material provides decent protection from drops but don’t count on it to take beatings the same way an OtterBox case would. Also, keep in mind that wireless charging won’t work well when you have this case stuffed with credit cards. But if you can live with this shortcoming then you have a pretty handy way to save space in your pockets.
4. Lifeproof FRĒ Series Case
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Waterproof design
- Muffles your microphone slightly
- Stiff button covers
- High price tag
The Lifeproof FRĒ Series case is a heavy-duty defender case whose claim to fame is a fully waterproof design that is sealed off by the inclusion of a built-in screen protector and rubber port covers. But unlike the original iPhone SE, the iPhone SE 2020 is IP67-rated for water resistance, so it doesn’t exactly need any extra waterproofing. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that this case’s airtight design is great for protecting your phone from drops and scratches.
Its shock-proof material exceeds military-grade drop test standards and its raised bumper frame design creates a protective bezel around your SE 2020’s front screen and rear camera. Surprisingly, it still works with wireless charging too. The main downside to watch out for on this case is that its watertight seal partially muffles your phone’s microphone, which some users have claimed affects call quality. Even if it does, this is a small price to pay for the comprehensive protection that the Lifeproof FRĒ offers.
-
5. ESR Metal Kickstand Case
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
If you want to show off the timeless beauty of your iPhone SE 2020 without leaving it vulnerable to drops and scratches, the ESR Metal Kickstand case is a great choice. It is made from clear TPU plastic so that it can absorb shock without radically altering the appearance of your phone. It is relatively lightweight and slim too, so it is easy to forget you even have a case on.
One neat addition to this case is the built-in metal kickstand, which allows you to watch media hands-free in either portrait or landscape mode. This doesn’t interfere with wireless charging either. The front and rear bezels on this case are somewhat small, but aside from that, there is little more to ask for out of this nifty transparent case.
6. Venito Florence Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Genuine full-grain leather
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
Everything about the Venito Florence Leather Wallet case says “luxury,” from its full-grain leather material to its detachable wallet design. The two-piece construction offers you the flexibility of using this case as either a lightweight scratch guard or a full-on wallet replacement. Its detachable folio holds up to three cards plus cash, then seals with a magnetic flap to protect your phone’s screen while it is in your pocket.
The snap-on portion of the case works fine on its own but it doesn’t have as much drop protection as it does when the folio cover is equipped. Of course, the tradeoff is that the full folio case is a little bulky. Nevertheless, the flexible design of the Venito Florence case makes it a suitable choice for all types of users (as long as they are okay with the premium price tag).
7. Caseology Parallax Case
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
- Mushy button covers
The Caseology Parallax case is a stylish hybrid case design that adds some 3D geometric flair to your phone’s backplate while providing air cushioning to its vulnerable edges. Because the Parallax case is designed to be slim overall, it doesn’t provide a huge bezel but it adds enough padding to prevent your phone’s front screen or rear camera from taking direct impact in a face-down drop. It does, however, add some grip to your SE 2020 to help keep it in your hands in the first place. It comes in quite a few color combinations too, allowing you to put your own unique spin on the look of your phone.
8. Ringke Fusion X Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
The Ringke Fusion X strikes a fine balance between protection and portability, making it a great case option for those looking to be gentle on their phone and their pockets. Most of its protective power goes into its large raised bumper frame, which not only helps to disperse shock but also provides a raised bezel to catch face-down drops. The case has a clear PC backplate that supports wireless charging but be sure to clean under it regularly as it shows off dust easily.
-
9. elago Ultra-Slim Origin Case
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy texture
- Wireless charge compatible
- No red color
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited color options
The elago Ultra-Slim Origin Case is a budget answer to Apple’s own ultra-thin silicone cases, which are hard to recommend considering how many affordable facsimiles there are. This case comes in every color that the iPhone SE 2020 does except their special PRODUCT(RED) variant. This combined with its slim design makes it easy to forget that you even have a case on.
The elago Origin doesn’t make much of a difference in terms of drop protection but it definitely adds some much-needed grip to the phone. In a way, this helps to prevent drops before they even happen. If you have a chronic case of the butterfingers, then this case may not be for you. If, however, you are generally pretty careful with your stuff, then the elago Origin is a solid pick.
10. Spigen Neo Hybrid Case
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
The Spigen Neo Hybrid case uses a rigid bumper frame design to offer more drop protection using less actual material. The end result is a case that is equal parts slim and durable. This case has just enough of a raised bezel to protect your iPhone SE 2020’s 4.7-inch display from eating a face-down drop. The same can be said for its rear 12 MP camera. The Neo Hybrid comes in lots of different color combinations but it is not quite grippy as its texture backplate may suggest. That said, it is still a reliable choice for protecting your phone.
11. iPhone SE Leather Case
Cons:
- Perfect fit
- Grippy texture
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Limited color options
- Limited drop protection
The official iPhone SE Leather Case may carry the same inflated price tag to be expected on anything made by Apple but it is still a stylish case choice that advertises the perfect fit. It is made from genuine European leather, and as such, should develop an attractive patina over time. It isn’t very thick but it still provides enough padding to help your iPhone SE 2020 last until the patina develops. What I find the most peculiar about this case is that Apple doesn’t even offer enough colors to match the stock color options for the SE 2020. So unless you want an all-white leather case to go with your white iPhone SE 2020, then this is still a solid pick.
Do You Really Need an iPhone SE 2020 Case?
This question comes around every time a company releases a new "budget" phone. But before we go any further, it is important to squash this problematic misnomer. The iPhone SE 2020 is not a budget smartphone. Sure, its price tag is almost half that of the iPhone 11 released before it, but it is still several hundred dollars. That's more than some folks' paychecks. You'll notice that Apple uses the term "entry-level," which much more accurately describes the SE 2020.
So is it worth getting a protective case? Yes. This phone has an up-to-date A13 Bionic chipset and a rear camera that is better than that of the iPhone 8. Just because the SE 2020 returns to a form factor with a larger bezel and a smaller display doesn't mean that it is any less of a travesty to drop your phone and crack the screen. According to this 2018 survey from Statista, the most common place from which survey takers dropped their phones was right out of their hands. Sometimes it just happens. That's why you should definitely prepare yourself by equipping an iPhone SE 2020 case.
There is one exception to this, though. If you have an old iPhone 8 case, it should fit on the SE 2020 perfectly. Additionally, flexible iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 cases might fit as well, provided they are flexible enough the accommodate the few millimeters size difference. Granted, a new case will still sport the best fit, but it's simply been too long since I've been able to suggest an older case to reuse.
