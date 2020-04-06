9 Best Video Conferencing Cameras: Compare, Buy & Save

Staying in touch with the rest of the world is essential right now to most people’s jobs and ways of life. Getting the right tech to help keep you in the loop makes all the difference. Stay in touch with colleagues, family, and friends with one of these video conferencing cameras for your home and/or office.

Business or Pleasure?

Trying to figure out which camera setup is right for your specific needs and budget? There are a lot of solid options out there and a lot of options that appear to be great on the surface. If you were to do a deep dive into a lot of those options you would find some tech issues as well as some user issues. The choices on this list are a great balance and mix of user-friendly tech and practicality.

What is the Best Video Conferencing Camera for You?

We have done the legwork for you in narrowing down the choices when it comes to your next VC Camera. No matter if you are looking for something for home use or something that is going to be in your office space or conference room, we have hand-picked, sort of, the best of the best.

If you are looking for a plug and play type of setup, a setup without a lot of work prior to being able to make video calls then you should check out the Huddly GO camera system. You can hook it up to your USB on your computer or laptop right out of the box and be using it in minutes. Also, you can clip it nearly anywhere and bring your video chats and meetings where ever you need it.

There is a couple of 360-degree field of view options on this list and they are both from Owl Labs. They have a great look and design and are super intuitive with auto-zoom, pan and voice following and recognition features that make them the top two choices on this list. If you want the cream of the crop then check out the Meeting Owl Pro.

Now if you are on a budget and need something that won't break the bank but is still easy to use and actually kind of fun, you should definitely buy yourself a Logitech. This video conferencing camera is intuitive, cool to look at and will get the job done. It also comes with remote control and can adjust the brightness, zoom, and pan in the blink of an eye.

