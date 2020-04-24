7 Best Wi-Fi 6 Adapters: Your Buyer’s Guide

Upgrading to a fancy, new Wi-Fi 6 router is an awesome feeling but only having a few Wi-Fi 6 compatible devices is not. That’s why we tracked down the best Wi-Fi 6 adapters and 802.11ax wireless cards for upgrading your desktop or laptop (respectively). Just note that these require a newer Intel processor and an open PCIe or M.2 slot depending on the form factor.

How to Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest and greatest wireless protocol, boasting a theoretical max speed of 10 Gbps and a massively improved device capacity. But if you want to be one of the first to enjoy the improved throughput of the new 802.11ax standard, then you will pretty much have to replace every wireless device on your network. For smart home devices, it makes sense to simply upgrade these as they break or become obsolete. For desktops and laptops, however, you can postpone a total upgrade by installing a new Wi-Fi 6 compatible wireless card.

At this time, the market for Wi-Fi 6 components is quite slim, so you can pretty much go with any adapter sporting an Intel AX200NGW module. All of the Wi-Fi 6 adapters that we reviewed sport this card, so you simply need to make sure that it is compatible with your system and then install it into your device's motherboard.

How to Tell if Your Computer is Wi-Fi 6 Compatible

While these Wi-Fi 6 cards should work with any newer, Intel-powered PC running Windows 10, Linux, or Chrome OS, there are a couple warning signs that your PC may not play nicely with a Wi-Fi 6 card. These cards aren't likely to work if you have an older AMD processor or an Intel 9560 CNVi. If you have BIOS lock like some older Lenovo devices do, you should disable that. If you are still a little confused, you can always contact your manufacturer to ensure that the device is compatible with an AX200NGW card.

How to Install a Wi-Fi Card

The procedure for installing a Wi-Fi card varies somewhat depending on what form factor you are talking about. It is fairly simple in any case.

M.2 Wi-Fi 6 Adapters

M.2 Wi-Fi cards usually slot into laptop motherboards. They typically require you to dismantle your laptop to install them unless you have an unscrewable window for upgrading. This can be tricky and may void your warranty, so make sure you know what you are doing before you go in.

PCIe Wi-Fi 6 Adapters

PCIe Wi-Fi cards are typically the easiest to install. With your machine powered down, all you need to do is slot the card into a compatible PCIe slot (third-generation or newer) and screw it into the backplate. If the card has Bluetooth compatibility, you will also need to connect a USB header to your motherboard. Depending what software stacks you already have installed on your PC, you may or may not have to install a driver afterward as well.

USB Wi-Fi 6 Adapters

Wireless USB dongles are typically the easiest to install, as they don't require you to open up your device at all or even turn it off. They are often plug-and-play and usually only require an open USB port. Unfortunately, there aren't any 802.11ax USB adapters available at this time but we will be sure to update this list to include some once they are available.

