11 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones: Buyer’s Guide

The best noise-cancelling headphones combine the ability to dampen or eliminate background noise with excellent overall sound quality, all-day comfort, and (at least in some cases) creature-comfort extras like voice assistance or auto-pause when you take them off. And while there was a time when noise canceling could only be found on a few high-end headphones, now the technology is everywhere. (You can even get superb noise cancellation in wireless earbuds , if you prefer that form factor.) How do you choose the right one for you? That’s where this roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones comes in. Let me help you decide which is right for you. Or, if you’d rather, check out the definitive list of noise-cancelling earbuds instead.

Noise-cancelling headphones are one of those rare gadgets that are equally essential both on the go and at home. As more and more of us spend ever-more hours working from home rather than commuting into the office, it becomes abundantly clear that your house or apartment is a noisy place to work. Noise-cancelling headphones are the antidote, eliminating all sorts of common background noises and letting you work undisturbed. That’s just as true in the office or while traveling on a plane, train, bus or car. Noise-cancelling headphones are indispensable.

How noise cancelling headphones work

While passive noise-canceling headphones -- headphones which block or muffle outside noise through the use of materials that absorb noise before they can reach your ears -- have been around for many years, active noise cancellation is a more modern phenomenon. Bose popularized the technology, introducing the first headphones with noise-canceling tech in 2000, but now there are dozens of headsets that all work more or less the same way.

Sometimes called ANC (active noise cancellation), it relies on tiny microphones to measure ambient sound. The headphones invert the waveform and feed it into the headphone's speakers, which results in silence.

Actually, there are two main versions of ANC in use today: "Feedforward" and "feedback." Feedforward uses microphones outside the headphones to measure sound around you and then inverts that signal to essentially make it disappear. The alternative, called feedback, assumes that most of the sound is blocked passively, and only tries to measure and reverse the remaining ambient sound that's inside the earcup. Often low-intensity noise-canceling uses the feedback system, and if you dial it up to its higher setting, it switches to feed forward.

What to look for in noise-cancelling headphones

There was a time when the best noise-canceling headphones were wired. These days, due to improvements in wireless technology and evolution in the Bluetooth protocol, wired ANC headphones have largely disappeared. In this roundup of the best 11 noise-canceling headphones, exactly zero of them are wired. Nonetheless, virtually any wireless headset can also be used in wired mode, such as if the battery dies or you're trying to plug it in on a plane. So the wired vs. wireless question is largely irrelevant these days.

A more important criteria: Are the headphones on-ear or over-ear? That's what it sounds like; on-ear headphones have smaller earcups and rest on your ears, while over-ear completely envelop your ear. That seals your sound from the outside more effectively and can be a lot more comfortable.

Newer ANC headphones are generally a smarter buy than older models since they'll feature newer Bluetooth versions, support for high-fidelity aptX protocol, and USB-C charging. Most headphones that can charge from USB-C can also quick-charge -- in just a few minutes, they'll give you hours of playback time. Older micro-USB headphones can't move electric current fast enough fore that. Also keep an eye open for other features, like sensors that pause the music or put the headphones to sleep automatically when you take them off.

The Best Value in Noise-Canceling Headphones

Just a few years ago, the answer to "which noise-canceling headphones should I buy" would have been "Bose. Buy Bose. Next question?" But the world has changed a lot, and ironically, Bose gets a lot of the credit. By popularizing noise canceling tech and making high quality ANC headphones available to consumers, it has opened the floodgates for others.

Let's start with budget-priced headphones. Yes, you can get quality noise-canceling headphones for under $100, and while TaoTronics and Anker have some cheaper alternatives, I would highly recommend committing $100 to the cause and getting the AKG N60NC, which has the best combination of sound quality and features. If you can't live with on-ear headphones, though, go for the Anker Soundcare Life Q20.

If you want to split the difference between budget pricing and premium sound quality, there's only one choice: the Jabra Elite 85h. It sounds wonderful, has an excellent array of features, and gives long-time champion Bose a run for its money.

If money is no object, the Sony WH-1000XM3 has surpassed Bose in most ways (albeit only by a little), with a real stunner of a headset. But it's worth closely comparing it to the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which is a real contender as well.

